HeroQuest expansion leans into replayability, giving players more characters to explore

Gen Con 2022: All the best board games, RPGs, and card games from Indianapolis
The best four days in gaming, Gen Con, is back at full capacity after two challenging years. Role-playing games of all kinds are having a moment, and there are more outstanding board games than ever before. Card games, deck-building games, and roll-and-write titles continue to surprise with innovative designs and exciting themes. Here are the most exciting titles we found on the floor.
Pokémon Go Fest Sapporo global event guide
Alongside Pokémon Go Fest’s Sapporo stop, there’s an in-game global event occurring at the same time. From Aug. 5-7, certain Pokémon will be spawning more often, and there’s a Collection Challenge to catch all of the increased spawns. This small event has a grass-type theme,...
Burncycle promises an action-packed robot Ocean’s 11, but at times it feels like drudgery
The quiet hum of servers and whirring of sentry drones is broken by the clicking actuators of your robotic team of infiltrators. Through a maze of corridors and corporate offices, you will avoid detection and break into rooms seeking access to the company’s secure operations in order to shut them down.
SolForge Fusion wants to be the next generation of tabletop deck building
Every tabletop enthusiast has a favorite mechanic. Mine is deck construction. I’m an avid player of Ascension, a meddler in Magic: The Gathering, a lover of Gloomhaven, and a fiend for all other staples of the genre. To say I was excited to hear that Richard Garfield (creator of MTG) and Justin Gary (creator of Ascension) were creating SolForge Fusion together is an understatement. After many months of Kickstarter tracking and Reddit forum searching, last week I finally got to blaze the trail to the forge — just ahead of this year’s Gen Con in Indianapolis.
The Nuzlocke Challenge is a time-honored tradition that makes Pokémon way harder
Pokémon has long established itself as a family-friendly franchise. With its adorable creatures and its steady formula of turn-based combat, the games have long been accessible to a wide range of ages and ability levels. The RPG franchise has largely stayed true to its original premise of catching and fighting Pokémon since Pokémon Red and Green came out in Japan in 1996.
Pokémon’s shoe collaboration with Clarks is full of delightful details
Pikachu has been extremely busy in the fashion world, lending his adorable appearance to many sneakers and shoes over the years — from Converse to Adidas. The newest Pokémon collaboration, at least where shoes are concerned, is with the long-running brand Clarks. The Clarks collaboration puts Pikachu theming on the brand’s iconic Wallabee shoe, and it’s available now.
Vampire Survivors cheat code list and Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane guide
The latest Vampire Survivors patch — version 0.10 — added an entirely new menu dedicated to secrets. To unlock this menu, you’ll need to find a new Relic called the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane. The Relic will also allow you to input special cheat codes into the game, bypassing some of the more obnoxious challenges and unlocking requirements for characters, stages, and more.
New Mario Kart 8 DLC fixes Coconut Mall’s stalled Shy Guys
The second wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass downloadable content is here, bringing eight fresh tracks to the Nintendo Switch game, including one that’s (technically) brand-new: Sky-High Sundae. But Mario Kart 8 fans will be happy to hear about another change ushered in by Thursday’s DLC drop in the form of a tweak to Coconut Mall.
Apex Legends’ new character, Vantage, is a sniper with an affinity for heights
Apex Legends has a new character watching over the battlefield from far away. Vantage, the game’s newest Legend, was officially announced last week, but on Thursday Respawn revealed her entire kit. Just like her trailer suggested, she’s a sniper with an adorable bat named Echo to help her out of tight situations.
Pendragon RPG blends the mysticism of The Green Knight with Crusader Kings
The Green Knight wowed audiences last year with its moody lighting and mystical storyline — not to mention Dev Patel’s outstanding performance. What stunned many critics was its authentic presentation of a classic Arthurian legend for modern audiences. David Larkins, line editor for game publisher Chaosium, has embarked on a similar quest. His goal is to revitalize the classic tabletop role-playing game Pendragon, created by Greg Stafford and first published in 1985. Speaking with Polygon ahead of this year’s Gen Con tabletop gaming convention, Larkins said fans of the critically acclaimed movie should keep their eyes peeled for when the game finally arrives later this year.
Warhammer 40K’s newest tabletop RPG embraces the series’ pulp-fiction roots
Warhammer 40,000 is a world where powerful transhuman warriors clash with terrifying alien monsters, but often its most interesting characters are the humans caught in between. Throughout the Black Library novels, Inquisitors Gregor Eisenhorn and Gideon Ravenor are shown to be incredibly powerful psykers, but they would be ineffective without the efforts of ex-bounter hunter Harlon Nayl or the acrobat Kara Swole. Similarly, author Dan Abnett’s Horus Rising is all the more stark and terrifying because its events are seen through the eyes of artists and journalists, remembrancers like Euphrati Keeler and Solomon Voss.
F1 22 cross-play begins with two betas this month
Cross-platform play is coming to F1 22 this month beginning with two open-to-the-public tests over the next two weekends, with full integration coming at the end of August. The tests will run Friday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 7 and Friday Aug. 12 to Sunday, Aug. 14. Players may compete in the Social Race and Two-Player Career modes across all platforms — PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
How to get gold fast in MultiVersus
Gold is one of the main virtual currencies in Warner Bros.’ new Smash Bros.-like platform fighting game, MultiVersus. Fitting in with the game’s free-to-play model, gold serves as the non-paid currency that can be earned from just playing the game, and there are quite a few ways to get your hands on it.
Square Enix’s Tactics Ogre remake is finally official
Square Enix’s remake of classic tactical strategy RPG Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC this November, the publisher announced Thursday. The announcement confirms months of leaks and sneak peeks at the game, titled Tactics Ogre: Reborn, that will bring the Super NES-era classic to modern platforms.
Everything we know about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea region
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea region looks like it might be an island or a peninsula, modeled after the Iberian Peninsula, which is largely made up of Spain and Portugal. The Pokémon Company revealed a colorful, top-down map of the region during its Pokémon Presents broadcast on Wednesday — the first major look at the world we’ll explore in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
MultiVersus season 1 delayed indefinitely
MultiVersus, the Warner Bros. ensemble fighting game whose free, open beta began last week, will have its first season of content delayed to an unspecified later date, the game’s official Twitter account said Wednesday night. The delay also includes the release of Morty, of Rick and Morty, a playable...
In Time Flies, life is meaningless, do what you can before death takes you
One of the weirder games revealed during this year’s Summer Game Fest was undoubtedly Time Flies. On its surface, it appears to be a modest time-management game where you explore a house and try to complete as many goals as you can before dying. Each run lasts between one and two minutes.
Marvel vs. Capcom 2 getting rereleased in arcade cabinet form
Capcom’s beloved crossover fighting game Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes is getting a new rerelease, in arcade cabinet form, thanks to retro arcade specialists Arcade1Up. The arcade cabinet will also include seven other Capcom fighting games based on Marvel Comics characters. Arcade1Up’s Marvel vs. Capcom 2...
Should you build your own PC or just give up and buy one?
If you want to build a kick-ass computer lab in your home, you’ll need to start with a kick-ass PC. But with so many ways to get good PCs these days, you’ll need to make a decision:. Do you buy a pre-built PC? Or do you buy your...
