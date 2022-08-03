Read on 610wtvn.iheart.com
Remains Found In Florida Identified As Missing Shippensburg Woman
>Remains Found In Florida Identified As Missing Shippensburg Woman. (Pasco Co., FL) - Pennsylvania State Police say the remains of a missing South Central, Pennsylvania woman have been recovered in Florida. PSP says 31-year-old Jasmine Lynn Forbes was last seen in late February in Shippensburg. Remains found on a property in Pasco County, Florida have been positively identified as Forbes. State Police are working with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office to investigate her death, which is believed to be a homicide.
Texas Man Breaks Into BBQ Restaurant, Steals Over $3,000 Worth Of Brisket
A popular barbecue joint in Texas was hit for the fifth time this week. A suspect allegedly jumped a fence, cut off the locks and made off with over 20 whole briskets from la Barbecue in Austin shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday (August 4), according to MySanAntonio. According to the restaurant's menu, whole briskets go for $180.
Kangaroo On The Loose In Alabama Has Officials Worried
Authorities in Alabama are working to capture a kangaroo on the loose in Tuscaloosa County. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office animal control deputies have launched a search alongside Bigham Farms and Exotics to locate a kangaroo that was spotted along Rose Boulevard on Tuesday (August 2), WVTM reports. Bigham Farms specified...
Iowa Turf Expert Offers Advice On Dry Lawns
(Ames, IA) -- A lot of lawns across the state of Iowa have gone dormant due to the hot, dry conditions. Normally green Kentucky Bluegrass is now yellowish brown and crunches under foot. Iowa State University Horticulture Professor Nick Christians says Kentucky Bluegrass is very hearty, because of it's root system and will bounce back in September or whenever Iowa receives significant rain again. He says in the meantime, if you wish to water your lawn to maintain it's green color, it's a commitment. He says allowing the lawn to cycle in and out of dormancy is hard on the turf and could lead to damage.
MSP: Girls possibly taken by non-custodial mother in Saint Joseph County
CENTREVILLE TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Michigan State Police are looking for two girls taken from their foster home in Centreville, possibly by their non-custodial mother. Samantha Prewitt had previously threatened to take 6-year-old Alexandra Prewitt and 11-year-old Jerrica Tucker, MSP said. It's believed Samantha Prewitt is driving a blue Dodge Caravan...
Someone Has Won $202-Million-Dollar Powerball in Pennsylvania
>Someone Has Won $202-Million-Dollar Powerball in Pennsylvania. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Lottery officials are waiting for the winner of the 202-million-dollar Powerball jackpot to come forward. They say someone in Pennsylvania is holding a winning ticket for Wednesday's drawing, with an estimated lump sum payment estimated to be 119-million-dollars. The jackpot will reset to 20 million for Saturday's drawing.
This Is Florida's Best College Town
College towns make for awesome places to live, whether you're attending college or not. These bustling centers have plenty of youthful energy and plenty of things to do. From restaurants and bars to live music, theaters, and sporting events, there's usually no shortage of activities in these cities. According to...
Roof Collapses At Arizona Grocery Store After Heavy Rains
Overnight rains caused part of the roof to collapse at one Arizona grocery store. 12 News reported that part of the roof at a Bashas' store in Peoria caved in after the storms. Firefighters say that the roof likely collapsed due to the overnight storms that took place in the...
Lady A cancels tour, including Nebraska State Fair appearance
(Grand Island, NE) -- Lady A announces that they have canceled their Request Line Tour for 2022, including their stop at the Nebraska State Fair. The band was scheduled to perform Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Nebraska State Fair. "We have decided to postpone our Request Line Tour until next year," the band said in a statement. "Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy, so it was a hard but important decision to make. We are a band, but more importantly we’re family. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We’re grateful for your patience."
This Is The Best Remote Vacation Spot In Colorado
Everybody needs a vacation, not just from work but sometimes people. Luckily, the wilderness offers the perfect getaway from the hustle and bustle of both life and tourist spots. You can immerse yourself in nature, enjoy outdoor activities, or just vibe with the simplicity of your surroundings. Cheapism did some...
Missing St. Joseph Co. girls found safe; mother taken into custody
CETNTREVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office says they have found the young girls safe after being taken from their foster parents on Thursday. Alexandra Jay Prewitt and Jerrica Hope Tucker were taken from the yard of a house on Thomas Court, but it is unclear where or when they were found safe.
North Carolina Man Celebrates Big Lottery Win: 'We're Just Ecstatic'
A man in North Carolina is "ecstatic" after hitting the jackpot to score a six-figure prize. Pernell Shoulars Jr., of Fayetteville, stopped by the Short Trip on Stoney Point Road on Friday (July 29) where he picked up a $10 Triple Win Fast Play lottery ticket. According to a release from the NC Education Lottery, Shoulars thought his luck had run out after seeing someone had just hit the $272,829 jackpot; however his mood changed when the store clerk told him he was the lucky winner.
Flash Flooding In Burn Scar Forces Closure Of SR-89 Near Markleeville
Flash flooding along State Route 89 Wednesday forced the closure of the roads around the Lake Tahoe area that remain close. The rain brought heavy debris and mud flow near the town of Markleeville, which runs through the Tamarack Fire burn scar. No estimated time of reopening has been announced as of Thursday morning. The California Highway Patrol is reporting that one car was nearly washed away along the roadway. It is being advised to continue avoiding the area in case of more mudslides and damage to the roadway.
New Medicare Law Tagets Supplemental Policies
The Rhode Island governor has signed a new law which impacts the state's Medicare program. The new requirement is that Medicare supplement policies must be offered to all patients regardless of age who are eligible by reason of disability, including end-stage renal disease. “Too many Rhode Islanders have been overwhelmed...
Changes to State's minimum wage go into effect Friday
> Changes to State's minimum wage go into effect Friday. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Friday marks the new dawn of Pennsylvania's minimum wage laws, mostly for workers who earn tips. The change will increase the amount of tip money an employee must receive before their hourly rate can be reduced from 7-dollars 25-cents to as low as 2-dollars, 83 cents per hour. Employers also will not be allowed to deduct any credit card or other payment processing fees from employees' tips.
Deadline to Apply for Property Tax/Rent Rebate Bonus Extended
>Deadline to Apply for Property Tax/Rent Rebate Bonus Extended. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Older Pennsylvanians and those with disabilities who qualified for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021 will be receiving more money this year. A proposal to give one-time bonus rebates recently became effective when Gov. Tom Wolf signed Act 54 into law. It provides for Pennsylvanians who have been approved for a rebate to receive an added one-time bonus equal to 70 percent of their last rebate amount. The deadline to apply also was recently extended -- to Dec. 31st.
DOT Says Motorists Will See Overnight Closures Of I 81 Starting Next Week
Nedrow, N.Y. - The New York State DOT is alerting motorists of overnight closures of I 81 between Exits 16, the Route 11 Nedrow exit, and exit 17 the S Salina St./Brighton Ave./S State St exit in the Town of Nedrow. Crews will be working on the construction of the...
