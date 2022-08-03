ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft Edge is finally on the up following Internet Explorer retirement

By Craig Hale
 3 days ago
(Image credit: Microsoft)

New figures have claimed around one in 10 Internet users are now using Microsoft Edge following the retirement of Internet Explorer.

The latest Statcounter data (opens in new tab) shows that Edge had reached 10.62% of the global market share in June 2022, overtaking Apple’s Safari to bring it into second place among desktop browsers

However it still has some way to go to reach top spot - with Google Chrome still leading the way with a 66.93% market share.

Edge vs Chrome

In the month leading up to June, Edge had crept up by 0.52% - a surprisingly large jump that could be down to the retirement of Internet Explorer.

Later figures for July have shown a slight increase for Edge - up to 10.86% - while Chrome drops by 0.79%. Safari remained fairly stable, representing just under 9% of all desktop Internet users.

Edge has enjoyed a slightly more prosperous 12 months in the UK especially, where it went from 13.73% to 19.01% over the course of the year.

Despite its growing popularity, Edge gets no mention among mobile and tablet browsers, where Chrome makes up 65.16% and 48.32% respectively, and Safari remains comfortably in second position for both.

Microsoft Edge updates

Microsoft has been pushing a healthy number of updates into Edge as it eased off with Internet Explorer, including a revamped command bar to help make opening new tabs and web apps easier.

The tech giant has also reworked the way its browser handles caches with the clear intention of speeding up actions by reducing processor usage - which should be more noticeable on lower-powered machines.

Internet Explorer was officially retired earlier this year following 27 years of service as the company looked to create a more vibrant and reliable selection of software offerings.

