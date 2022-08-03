Judge denies motion by Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio’s attorney to remove prosecutor from case

Read on www.news4jax.com
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony SalazarTallahassee, FL
Popular dessert store chain set to open another location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
4 shoplifters arrested outside Dillard’s at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Drive-thru lane chaos: Fleming Island woman charged with battery on firefighter/EMTDon JohnsonFleming Island, FL
Active After 50 Expo comes to Orange ParkDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Video shows interrogation of Jacksonville rapper charged in 2 separate murder cases
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville rapper accused in two separate murders is back in the news again after video of a police interrogation of Hakeem Robinson started generating chatter online. News4JAX obtained that March 2021 interrogation video that shows Robinson, also known as rapper Ksoo, in a room being...
Acquittal motions for father and son convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery denied by judge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, related report) A federal judge has denied motions to acquit the federal hate crimes charges for Travis and Gregory McMichael in the death of Ahmaud Arbery. In a 27-page court order filed Thursday, Judge Lisa Godbey Wood writes, "because...
Special election for Jacksonville sheriff: Interview with candidate TK Waters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County voters have a big decision coming up -- who will become the next sheriff?. That person will lead an agency of more than 3,000 employees with a $550 million budget. Action News Jax has highlighted each of the five candidates running for sheriff, including TK Waters. You can watch our full interview with Waters below.
Camden County deputies, Kingsland Police officer accused of racial profiling during ‘unlawful’ arrest
KINGSLAND, Ga. – The NAACP Camden County Branch is accusing the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the Kingsland Police Department of racially profiling and unlawfully arresting a young Black man during a traffic stop. The group held a news conference Saturday afternoon demanding accountability and disciplinary action against...
Jacksonville fence company owner arrested, charged with fraud
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Glen Northrup, 63, appeared in court Thursday, charged with conspiracy to commit organized fraud. Northrup's bond was set at $20,003 wth his next court date scheduled for August 25. He was been placed under arrest Tuesday. After finishing a fraud investigation with several victims involved, Jacksonville...
I-TEAM: Could former Jacksonville surgeon or hospital accused in malpractice lawsuits face charges?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Following hundreds of medical malpractice lawsuits filed against a former orthopedic surgeon at Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside, the I-TEAM on Thursday spoke with attorneys about whether charges could be brought against the doctor or the hospital. In the suits, plaintiffs claim the doctor operated on...
Brunswick judge denies acquittal request by McMichaels
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A federal judge in Brunswick denied a request to acquit two of the men involved in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder on hate crime charges. In February, Travis and Greg McMichael, along with William “Roddie” Bryan, were found guilty of federal hate crime trials — on top of murder charges at the state […]
Florida Sheriff’s Association Offering Reward In Brutal Double Murder
The Florida Sheriffs’ Association (FSA) Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program (CAAP) has partnered with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office to offer a $5,000 REWARD to anyone providing any information that would lead to the identity and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the brutal murders of
Warrant: Fence company owner took $20K; I-TEAM receives more customer complaints
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM is receiving even more complaints about a Jacksonville fencing company accused of taking deposits and not doing the job. The I-TEAM began reporting on Father and Sons Fence Co. in June, and this week, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office got an arrest warrant for the owner, Glen Northrup. He turned himself in on Wednesday.
Man formally charged in death of James Branner
A man who allegedly was involved in a cold case more than 25 years ago has been formally charged.
Man fatally shot at apartment complex in Ortega Farms, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot behind an apartment building in Ortega Farms and died at the hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said they responded to the shooting around 3:20 a.m. at the Palms at Ortega complex. The man was found by someone...
Who are the 5 candidates running for Jacksonville sheriff?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County voters have a big decision coming up -- who will become the next sheriff?. That person will lead an agency of more than 3,000 employees with a $550 million budget. Action News Jax has highlighted each of the five candidates running for sheriff. You can watch the full interviews with each of them below.
First Coast News
'Have mercy on Greg:' Wife of one of men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery writes letter to judge asking for leniency
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The attorney for one of the men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, and convicted of federal hate crimes in his death, is asking the judge to be lenient when sentencing him Monday. Gregory McMichael's attorney, A.J. Balbo, filed a motion earlier this week asking the judge...
fox35orlando.com
Baker County murder: Reward offered in 'execution-style' killings of 2 men, deputies say
MACCLENNY, Fla. - A $5,000 reward is being offered in the "execution-style" killings of two men found dead at a home in a small, northeast Florida community, the Baker County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday in a social media post. During a news conference, Sheriff Scotty Rhoden said its deputies were...
Jacksonville father and son plead guilty to defrauding the IRS of $5.6 million
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The father-and-son owners of two construction firms in Jacksonville have pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Internal Revenue Service. They also admitted to employing workers who were not legal in the U.S. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Raul Solis, 52, and Raul Solis-Martinez,...
JSO and U.S. Marshals make arrest in Bowden Road double murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in the case of a double murder. Action News Jax first reported the double homicide on June 21. On Monday, June 20, 2022, at around 9:30 p.m., officers with JSO responded to the intersection...
Kids being questioned after witnessing shooting death in Jacksonville home
Jacksonville, Fl — An active investigation is underway following the shooting death of a man inside a home in Jacksonville’s Dinsmore area. Jacksonville police swarmed the neighborhood off Braddock Road late on Wednesday night. An unidentified man was found inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. He...
Father & son owners of Jacksonville construction firms plead guilty to conspiring to defraud IRS
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A father and son, who own construction subcontracting companies in Jacksonville, face a maximum of five years in prison if convicted on federal charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. A news release Friday states that Raul Solis, 52, and his son, Raul Solis-Martinez, 32,...
New documentary will tell the story of Khina Culler's life
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A mother’s plea for victims of domestic abuse to seek help. This comes years after her 24-year-old daughter was shot and killed due domestic violence in 2019. Khina Culler’s family is putting their pain in a documentary. A documentary is set to premiere in...
residentnews.net
Boyfriend of woman found in Marco Lake arrested for murder
Authorities from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released details July 29, related to the dead body found floating in Marco Lake in early July. The body was discovered around 7 a.m., July 12, by a local resident walking his dog on Sorrento Road. Dedric Wesley was arrested on a charge...
