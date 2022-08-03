ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Judge denies motion by Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio’s attorney to remove prosecutor from case

News4Jax.com
 3 days ago
WSAV News 3

Brunswick judge denies acquittal request by McMichaels

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A federal judge in Brunswick denied a request to acquit two of the men involved in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder on hate crime charges.  In February, Travis and Greg McMichael, along with William “Roddie” Bryan, were found guilty of federal hate crime trials — on top of murder charges at the state […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
News4Jax.com

Warrant: Fence company owner took $20K; I-TEAM receives more customer complaints

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM is receiving even more complaints about a Jacksonville fencing company accused of taking deposits and not doing the job. The I-TEAM began reporting on Father and Sons Fence Co. in June, and this week, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office got an arrest warrant for the owner, Glen Northrup. He turned himself in on Wednesday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man fatally shot at apartment complex in Ortega Farms, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot behind an apartment building in Ortega Farms and died at the hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said they responded to the shooting around 3:20 a.m. at the Palms at Ortega complex. The man was found by someone...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Who are the 5 candidates running for Jacksonville sheriff?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County voters have a big decision coming up -- who will become the next sheriff?. That person will lead an agency of more than 3,000 employees with a $550 million budget. Action News Jax has highlighted each of the five candidates running for sheriff. You can watch the full interviews with each of them below.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Boyfriend of woman found in Marco Lake arrested for murder

Authorities from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released details July 29, related to the dead body found floating in Marco Lake in early July. The body was discovered around 7 a.m., July 12, by a local resident walking his dog on Sorrento Road. Dedric Wesley was arrested on a charge...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

