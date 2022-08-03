ND High School Football Practice Opens Thursday

Read on 740thefan.com
Mankato eliminates West Fargo at Central Plains Regional
Rapid City, SD (KFGO/KNFL) Mankato, MN scored six runs in the final two innings to defeat the West Fargo Patriots by a final of 8-5 at the Central Plains American Legion Baseball Tournament in Rapid City, SD on Friday afternoon. The loss eliminates West Fargo from the tournament. Mankato’s Riley...
Latest Class of RRV Racing Hall of Fame honored tonight
West Fargo, ND (KFGO/KNFL) The 2022 Class of the Red River Valley Racing Hall of Fame will be recognized at tonight’s racing action at the Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo. This year’s inductees are Joe Jacobson, Ambrose Spieker, Danny Schatz, Steve Pavlicek, and Ed & Jan Dollinger....
Three Bison on Buck Buchanan Award Watch List
FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota State defensive end Spencer Waege, linebacker James Kaczor and safety Michael Tutsie were named to the 2022 Buck Buchanan Award preseason watch list announced Thursday, Aug. 4, by Stats Perform. The Buck Buchanan Award is presented annually to the national defensive player of the...
Local broadcaster Doug Hamilton passes away
FARGO (KFGO) – Award-winning local broadcaster Doug Hamilton has passed away after a battle with cancer. Hamilton, a longtime Fargo TV news anchor, was part of the Peabody Award Winning News Team at KFGO during the 1997 flood. Hamilton was also active in the Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre, was the...
Midday kitchen blaze temporarily closes Spitfire Grill
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Just before the noon hour on Saturday a fire broke out in the kitchen at Spitfire Bar & Grill, and the popular West Fargo restaurant was quickly evacuated. West Fargo Fire battalion chief Joey Porter said smoke and flames were visible coming from the...
Police search for suspect after shots downtown overnight
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police are looking for a man after a downtown shooting early this morning. Police say they responded to reports of someone being shot around the 10 block of Broadway North just before 2:30 a.m. Officers found the victim suffering from a shot in the buttocks and say the injuries are non-life threatening.
