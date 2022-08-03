Renewed debate in Tehran about producing nuclear bomb

Read on www.axios.com
Israel prepared for "week of operations" in Gaza as fighting intensifies
Renewing its strikes on Gaza on Saturday, the Israeli military said it was prepared for a "week of operations," while the Islamic Jihad group continued to fire rockets from the enclave towards southern and central Israel. The big picture: At least 24 Palestinians, including several children and two senior Islamic...
Brittney Griner 'won over' Russian prison guards and inmates, and they reassured the WNBA star as she finished her trial
Russian prison guards and inmates told Griner "everything will be OK!" ahead of her trial, where she was sentenced to nine years in prison overseas.
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Pelosi calls on China to "immediately" stop firing missiles near Taiwan
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Beijing wouldn't succeed in isolating Taiwan as she demanded Chinese missile launches into the sea near Taipei stop "immediately." Driving the news: Pelosi made the comments in Tokyo as she wrapped up her congressional delegation trip to Asia that included a visit to Taiwan that triggered China's live ammunition drills Thursday. Japanese officials reported several missiles landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.
‘Absolute evil’: inside the Russian prison camp where dozens of Ukrainians burned to death
Entrepreneur Anna Vorosheva accuses Moscow of murder after spending 100 days in the Olenivka detention centre
China sanctions Pelosi and halts U.S. talks over Taiwan trip
China imposed undefined sanctions on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her immediate family members on Friday after she infuriated Beijing with an overnight trip to Taiwan earlier this week. Why it matters: China's Foreign Ministry also announced it was ending talks with the U.S. on climate change, military issues,...
Russia "ready to discuss" prisoner swap for Griner and Whelan, Lavrov says
Moscow is "ready to discuss" a prisoner swap for WNBA star Brittney Griner and Marine Corps veteran Paul Whelan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday. Why it matters: Lavrov's comments come a day after a Russian court found Griner guilty on drug charges and sentenced her to nine years in prison. Her sentence came nearly six months after she was arrested at a Moscow airport in February for possession of a vape cartridge with hashish oil.
Colombia's transition to leftist Gustavo Petro tests U.S. influence
The inauguration on Sunday of Gustavo Petro as Colombia's president represents a major test for U.S. influence in Latin America as a leftist tide sweeps through the region. Why it matters: Petro, an ex-guerrilla fighter and former mayor of Bogotá, will be the first left-wing president of a country that had moved in lockstep with the U.S. in recent years on Venezuela, the drug trade, and other regional challenges.
Taiwan says China's military drills may simulate attack
Taiwan said Saturday that recent military drills from China appear to simulate an attack, the Associated Press reports. Driving the news: Multiple Chinese warships and aircraft crossed into the Taiwan Strait earlier this week following Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-governing island, which angered Beijing. What's...
U.S.-China competition heats up in the South Pacific
While global attention is fixed on a potential crisis between the U.S. and China over Taiwan, another tug of war between the superpowers is unfolding 3,500 miles to the southeast. Zoom in: Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and U.S. Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy will travel this weekend to...
Reuters U.S. journalists strike for first time in decades
Reuters on Wednesday alerted customers that its U.S. journalists planned to go on strike in response to ongoing contract negotiations between management and the NewsGuild, which represents its unionized staff. Why it matters: It's the first time in over 30 years that Reuters' unionized staff have prepared a strike over...
Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russian drug trial
WNBA star Brittney Griner was found guilty on drug charges by a Russian court and sentenced to nine years in prison on Thursday, concluding a trial that has captured national attention and reached the highest levels of U.S. diplomacy. Why it matters: Griner's conviction comes nearly six months after she...
Russian troops beg defence minister to help them escape Ukraine
RUSSIAN soldiers surrounded in Ukraine have begged their defence minister to help them escape. One of the trapped 200 filmed a social media message to General Sergei Shoigu claiming they had been “abandoned”. The serviceman, who shielded his face, said: “The situation is really difficult. "I hope...
