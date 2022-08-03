Reading scores low for third graders in Dallas County, Selma City schools

Read on selmasun.com
Related
elmoreautauganews.com
Elmore Public Schools begin Monday, Autauga Public Schools on Aug. 10
Editor’s Note: For those in the Millbrook area that will be traveling early along Main Street, remember the Seniors will be led to school by the Millbrook Police Department from Village Green, along Main Street, to the entrance of Stanhope Elmore High School. The Seniors will be led to school beginning at 7:30 a.m. sharp!
elmoreautauganews.com
Information on Free and Reduced-priced Meals for Elmore County Public Schools
Elmore County Public Schools today announced its policy for free and reduced-price meals for children served in schools under the National School Lunch Program and/or School Breakfast Program. Local school officials have adopted the following household size and income criteria for determining eligibility:. Children need healthy meals to learn. Elmore...
Alabama State Superintendent weighs in on test scores, school safety, new laws ahead of new year
Many Alabama students are heading back to class next week for what educators hope to be a more "normal" school year compared to the previous two.
greensborowatchman.com
Hale County College and Career Academy welcomes new principal, Dr. Marlon B. Murray
Dr. Marlon B. Murray is a life-long resident of Tuscaloosa and graduate of Tuscaloosa County High School. He attended Berry College earning a Bachelor’s degree in Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance. He earned his Master’s from Jacksonville State University. He also earned his certification in Education Administration and Supervision from the University of Alabama. He acquired the Education Specialist degree from the University of West Alabama in Instructional Leadership. He recently received a Doctorate in Rural Education from the University of West Alabama. He has a keen interest in youth sports and athletics and currently is engaged with them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alabamanews.net
Building Donated to Selma Area Food Bank
The Selma Area Food Bank has provided food to thousands of people since COVID-19 hit. And it’s all thanks to a timely donation. “My wife and I, and my brother and his wife, and a gentleman from Birmingham named Harry Kampakis, we all owned this building together,” said Joe Mussafer of Montgomery.
selmasun.com
Legal Notices, August 4, 2022
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Carolyn Roy, a married woman joined by her husband, Rickey Roy, originally in favor of New Century Mortgage Corporation, on May 13, 2004, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 1291, Page 149; the undersigned Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Morgan Stanley ABS Capital I Inc. Trust 2004-NC7, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-NC7, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Selma, Dallas County, Alabama, on September 9, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Dallas County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 23 of Block C of Castlewood Addition, Plat No. Two, according to a map thereof, recorded in Map Book 6, at Page 199, in the Probate Office of Dallas County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 316 Wright Drive , Selma, AL 36701. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Morgan Stanley ABS Capital I Inc. Trust 2004-NC7, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-NC7, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 18-05622 07/21/2022, 07/28/2022, 08/04/2022.
Alabama employers hope to improve staff shortages through job fair
SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — Employers at Wallace Community College in Selma say they’ve been struggling to hire lately but hope job fair events like the one hosted Thursday will help turn that around. Roughly 80 employers across 15 industries came out to recruit, including the Alabama Department of Youth Services. Personnel Assistant Byron Jackson says […]
wvasfm.org
Mayor Reed, MF/R Chief Jordan and community leaders break ground on a new fire station in west Montgomery
On Tuesday, The City of Montgomery broke ground on a new state-of-the-art fire station near the intersection of West Fairview Avenue and South Court Street. Initial plans for the new Fairview Fire Station include approximately 20,000 square feet of space. It will be home to a new engine truck, enhanced EMS response, two pumper trucks and two medic trucks, all capable to carry advance life support equipment, as well as other improvements. Additionally, the station will offer designated community meeting space for surrounding neighborhood associations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
selmasun.com
Orrville-based firm plans medical marijuana operation in Selma
An Orrville-based company hopes to open a medical marijuana operation in Selma that would bring a multimillion investment and about 20 jobs to the city. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission, which was created to regulate the medical marijuana industry in the state, will issue five permits in the state. Chris Weaver, general manager of operations at The Wemp Company on County Road 960 in Orrville, told the Selma City Council that he hopes his family business will receive one of the permits for a facility in Selma.
birminghamtimes.com
Why Homeschooling Continues a Viable Option for Many Black Families in Alabama
When it came to homeschooling her three children, Tegan Frazier of Montgomery, Alabama, wanted to make sure they got the attention they needed as opposed to being in a classroom with 20 or more other students. Erica Kelly of Birmingham decided to homeschool her two school-age children because she was...
WSFA
Back2School Health Fair to help families get back on schedule
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students across Alabama will head back to school over the next couple of weeks, and many of them will be jolted into a routine they had almost forgotten over the summer. To help that transition, the Jackson Wellness Center is hosting a Back2School Health Fair on...
lowndessignal.com
2023 DYW named for Lowndes County
Formally the Junior Miss, Distinguished Young Women (DYW) held their annual pageant/competition on July 23, 2022 at the historic Ritz Theater located in downtown Greenville. Harley Hooper, daughter of John and Michelle Hooper, beat out her competition and was awarded the DYW 2023 distinction. She also received $2,400 towards her future education expenses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
triangletribune.com
Alabama pastor uses rap, retreats to reel in students
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Pastor Dewayne Rembert considers himself from the “country ghetto.” Born in 1975 in rural Linden, Alabama, he had no running water or indoor toilet but ran illegal drugs in urban housing projects to buy food to eat. Economic poverty, fatherlessness and a mother who...
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Forgery was reported on Wilson Street. • Domestic violence was reported on South Pine Street. • Identity theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. July 27. • Criminal mischief and theft were reported on Main Street.
selmasun.com
Voting Rights Act gets a birthday party
“It was the best of times. It was the worst of times.” —Charles Dickens’ A Tale of Two Cities. Today marks the 57th Anniversary of the signing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 by President Lyndon Baines Johnson, making it illegal for any election authorities—federal, state, or local—to place restrictions on African Americans and their right to vote freely, in private and without fear of retaliation.
Clanton Advertiser
Family Dollar combo store coming to Maplesville
A Family Dollar/ Dollar Tree combo store is coming to Maplesville. Farmer & Associates Inc. has begun clearing property on Highway 22 for the 10,500-square-foot building. The site had most recently been used by a fireworks stand. The store is expected to open Feb. 1, 2023. “I think it is...
WSFA
City of Montgomery asks for input on homelessness
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Homelessness is not a new issue in Montgomery, but city leaders are looking for new ideas to handle it. Mayor Steven Reed addressed homelessness in the Capital City at Tuesday’s council meeting. In the spring, Reed launched a new task force aimed at addressing issues...
WSFA
Death investigation underway in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation is underway in Montgomery County. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a body was located in the area of Jewell Court in the Hope Hull community. Google Maps show the area is located off U.S. 31 and Mobile Highway. The...
selmasun.com
CrimeStoppers offering $5,000 for information on 2014 Montgomery cold case
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the unsolved case of the death of Charlie “Jay” McCord in 2014. According to CrimeStoppers' website McCord was murdered in his barber shop, Mr Barber Man, on Mt. Meigs Road...
alabamanews.net
Industrial Job Fair to Be Held in Prattville
An industrial job fair will be held in Prattville to help people find employment opportunities or to change careers. The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce, the Prattville Area Industry Council and Central AlabamaWorks!, will hold the job fair from 3-6PM on August 25 at the Doster Center, located at 424 South Northington Street.
Comments / 0