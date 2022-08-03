Own Your Style With Macy’s Back-To-School Must-Haves for Students of All Ages

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022--

Back-to-school shopping is now in session, and Macy’s (NYSE:M) is helping students of all ages kick off the new school year with a curated assortment of must-have items. From staple fashion picks to conscious beauty essentials, Macy’s is getting students ready to conquer their first day in style with a mix of everyday wear, dorm essentials and more to celebrate a new season of classes.

Macy’s back-to-school campaign celebrates how students’ styles are constantly evolving from year-to-year and, in some cases, even week-to-week. This year’s commercials feature fast-paced fun fashion transitions showcasing Macy’s brands, value and inspiration while highlighting the joy and confidence of the perfect look and owning your style.

“The fresh start of a new school year brings a clean slate for everyone to make new friends, create new experiences and show their own take on back-to-school dress codes,” said Matthew Sebra, Senior Fashion Director, Macy’s. “At Macy’s, we know that style is unique to each student. We’re looking forward to helping students of all ages own their style with the latest school essentials and Fall trends.”

Back-to-School Style

This school year, you can’t go wrong with blue jeans, fresh sneakers and a stack of T-shirts from Monday to Friday. Whether it’s a perfect pair of Epic Threads joggers or high-rise Levi’s, these staples are an effortless look that will never go out of style. This year, incorporate different design patterns with a casual look. Layering a beloved hoodie over a dress from Cotton On or sizing up a button-down from CK Jeans adds a comfy dimension to picture-day-perfect looks.

Get creative and make a major statement with wearable art: think everyday denim jackets with appliques, paint-splattered looks you won’t have to worry about in the wash or bold graphic tees. For in-person and campus classes, start easy with backpacks that’ll make kids stoked to go to class like cosmic prints and tie-dye options from Jansport, to colorful and protective laptop backpacks from Kipling. Don’t forget to grab an insulated lunch bag or box featuring your favorite characters.

Beauty

Bring that extra glow of first-day confidence with must-have skincare products that will help students put their best face forward. To prep for picture day and homecoming, Macy’s offers a wide range of brands and products for a finishing touch of glam—from Lancôme and MAC to conscious beauty brands that are great for your skin and even better for the earth. For those looking to tame their mane, Drybar and Sutra Beauty are the perfect hair tools that can make styling hair stress-free.

Dorm

Whether you’re living on or off campus, Macy’s has dorm room décor and more that college bound students will love—from tapestries and twinkle lights to a compact coffee maker from Mr. Coffee and a vacuum from Shark. To help establish a home-away-from-home vibe, students can show off their creative side with mindfully made, modern bedding from Oake or a range of charming patterns and stunning solids from Martha Stewart Essentials.

Back-to-School Deals

Macy’s delivers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience, offering great values in apparel, home, beauty, accessories and more. Macy’s gives customers even more ways to shop and own their style through an off-price assortment at Macy’s Backstage, located in more than 300 Macy’s stores nationwide. Check out what off-price, on-trend essentials you can expect in store and find a store near you at macysbackstage.com.

Make the most of your back-to-school shopping with Macy’s Star Rewards. The fan-favorite, free loyalty program allows customers to earn on every purchase, every day, regardless of how they pay. Plus, customers can enjoy spending rewards on all their favorite products, including top brands. Rewards cannot be earned on or redeemed for gift cards, services or fees. More information about Macy’s Star Rewards program is available at macys.com/StarRewards.

Pickup and Purchase Your Way

Shopping for back to school has never been easier with Macy’s convenient shopping experience. Macy’s stores nationwide offer flexible pickup options including contactless curbside pickup, buy online and pick-up at a store near you and on demand, same-day delivery through DoorDash. Same-day delivery through DoorDash is available in most Macy’s stores nationwide through macys.com and on the Macy’s mobile app with just a few clicks.

Plus, shoppers now have more flexibility on how to pay when shopping online with buy now, pay later through Klarna. All Macy’s stores nationwide also accept payment through PayPal and Venmo apps—an easy, secure and contactless way to pay.

Own Your Style with Macy’s Personal Stylists

Through both virtual and in-person appointments, Macy’s Personal Stylists are ready to help you put your best foot forward in classroom style. In addition to offering personalized style advice, these shopping experts make everything easy by selecting on trend outfits for your first day or stepping up door room décor to create the perfect cozy setting. Complimentary appointments are available at macys.com/personalstylist.

Reading is Fundamental

Macy’s customers and colleagues are helping kids across the country prepare for school by raising more than $1.5 million for Reading is Fundamental, the nation’s largest nonprofit organization supporting children’s literacy. The funds were raised throughout July to support this longtime partner and the belief that every child should own books, learn how to read and obtain the fundamental building blocks to achieve their highest potential. In its 18th year of partnership, Macy’s and Reading Is Fundamental have together raised more than $46 million in donations, providing nearly 15 million books and thousands of digital literacy tools to kids across the country.

Macy’s is a founding partner of RIF’s “Race, Equity and Inclusion Initiative,” which provides books and literacy resources to the most marginalized, the most disenfranchised and the most at-risk youth in America, located primarily in underserved communities of color. Providing children with reading materials that reflect their own lives, families and cultures promotes positive social identities while building literacy skills.

Macy’s, Inc.’s social purpose platform, Mission Every One, is the company’s commitment to leverage its business and brand to tackle the barriers of representation to create a brighter future with bold representation. Macy’s, Inc. is committed to helping close the youth literacy gap and supporting a literate America until every child reads. More information is available at macys.com/purpose.

About Macy’s

For more than 160 years, Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc., serves as the personal style source for generations of customers by connecting them with the brands, advice and inspiration to own their style. Our innovative spirit continues today as we combine the best of our heritage with modern, digital experiences, powered by macys.com and our award-winning mobile app. As one of retail’s largest e-commerce businesses, integrated with a nationwide footprint of stores and fulfillment centers, Macy’s delivers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience. We inspire our diverse customers’ style with the best brands at great values in apparel, home, beauty and accessories. Throughout our storied history, Macy’s has provided millions with unforgettable experiences through Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® and have helped customers mark the everyday and big moments that make life meaningful. We’re guided by our purpose – to create a brighter future with bold representation that empowers more voice, choice and ownership for colleagues, customers and communities.

