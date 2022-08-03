ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Miranda Lambert shares sweet video message about adopting shelter dogs

By Cillea Houghton
GMA
GMA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gRxmv_0h3JuPni00
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

Miranda Lambert is offering advice to those interested in adopting a dog this summer.

In honor of National Mutt Day on Sunday, the "All Kinds of Kinds" singer shared a video about certain types of dogs that can have a harder time being adopted than others.

She specifically highlighted senior dogs, pit bulls, large black dogs and canines that have disabilities.

"I encourage you to keep an open mind if you're looking for a new pup," she wrote in the caption of a video that showed her visiting and playing with a variety of shelter dogs, at one point clutching her heart as she walked through the aisles of cages.

"They have so much love in them... And they just need us to love them a lil bit harder."

To support the cause, record of the month club Vinyl Me, Please donated 25% of the proceeds from sales of Lambert's records from July 31 to Aug. 2 to MuttNation, the foundation she started with her mother Bev Lambert.

The foundation helps displaced dogs during natural disasters and says it provides financial support to animal shelters. The group also hosts adoption drives and shelter fundraisers.

"Miranda's love for animals has always been an important part of who she is," the group's website reads, adding that the country star founded the charity in 2009 "to ensure that as many dogs as possible would have a safe and happy place to call home."

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miranda Lambert
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shelter Dogs#Dog Rescue Adoption#Black Dogs#Pet Lover#Kinds#Vinyl Me#Muttnation
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Camila Alves Speaks Out About Raising Teens: ‘You Need More Brain Power’

Camila Alves, who recently celebrated her 12th wedding anniversary with Matthew McConaughey, is encountering a different level of parenting. Her three children already command her full-time love and affection. But now comes the fun part. Her oldest son, Levi, turned 14 this summer, and daughter Vida is 12 and on the cusp of being a teenager. Youngest son Livingston still has a few years. He’s nine.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos

Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Bombshell That Could Destroy Quinn and Carter’s Joyous Reunion

The consequences of a past decision could send this happy couple into a downward spiral. Everything’s coming up roses for one of Bold & Beautiful’s sexiest couples, the newly-reunited Carter and Quinn, but we have to wonder if it’s too good to last. They are on a soap opera after all — it’s only a matter of time before something cuts in on their bliss, right?!
RELATIONSHIPS
GMA

GMA

62K+
Followers
8K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy