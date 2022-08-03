Miranda Lambert shares sweet video message about adopting shelter dogs

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

Miranda Lambert is offering advice to those interested in adopting a dog this summer.

In honor of National Mutt Day on Sunday, the "All Kinds of Kinds" singer shared a video about certain types of dogs that can have a harder time being adopted than others.

She specifically highlighted senior dogs, pit bulls, large black dogs and canines that have disabilities.

"I encourage you to keep an open mind if you're looking for a new pup," she wrote in the caption of a video that showed her visiting and playing with a variety of shelter dogs, at one point clutching her heart as she walked through the aisles of cages.

"They have so much love in them... And they just need us to love them a lil bit harder."

To support the cause, record of the month club Vinyl Me, Please donated 25% of the proceeds from sales of Lambert's records from July 31 to Aug. 2 to MuttNation, the foundation she started with her mother Bev Lambert.

The foundation helps displaced dogs during natural disasters and says it provides financial support to animal shelters. The group also hosts adoption drives and shelter fundraisers.

"Miranda's love for animals has always been an important part of who she is," the group's website reads, adding that the country star founded the charity in 2009 "to ensure that as many dogs as possible would have a safe and happy place to call home."