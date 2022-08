PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered in the first inning for the third straight game — the first Phillies player to do it since at least 1900 — and the surging Philadelphia Phillies routed the Washington Nationals 11-5 on Saturday night. J.T. Realmuto and Matt Vierling also went deep for the surging Phillies, who have won nine of 10 to move a season-best 11-games over .500. Realmuto also tripled and drove in three runs and Jean Segura had three hits for Philadelphia, which will try for a four-game series sweep of the Nationals on Sunday. The Phillies improved to 38-19 since June 1, which was the final game for manager Joe Girardi before being replaced by interim manager Rob Thomson. Luke Voit homered and Lane Thomas had three hits and an RBI for Washington, which is an MLB-worst 36-73. The Nationals have lost eight of 10 overall and four of five since trading star slugger Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to the San Diego Padres. They have dropped nine of 11 to the Phillies this year.

