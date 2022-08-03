No matter how zen the interior of Whitney Brown and Carlos Naude’s 1960s home was post-renovation, outdoors, the founders of Working Holiday Studio wanted space for fun. “I’m obsessed with this idea of packing in as many activities as possible,” says Naude. A hot tub here, a treehouse there—his dream backyard consisted of far more than fresh sod and a dining table fit for 12. The jet-black facade was a no-brainer (Naude and Brown picked out one color swatch and stuck with it), but the rest of the expansive hillside was a puzzle. “How could we give ourselves an oasis, while not tearing up every inch of the original yard?” he says he asked himself. Ahead, find out exactly how their space came to be—crane mishap included.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 2 DAYS AGO