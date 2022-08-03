Read on www.abc27.com
30 Years Later, This Homeowner Finally Built His Dream Childhood Treehouse
No matter how zen the interior of Whitney Brown and Carlos Naude’s 1960s home was post-renovation, outdoors, the founders of Working Holiday Studio wanted space for fun. “I’m obsessed with this idea of packing in as many activities as possible,” says Naude. A hot tub here, a treehouse there—his dream backyard consisted of far more than fresh sod and a dining table fit for 12. The jet-black facade was a no-brainer (Naude and Brown picked out one color swatch and stuck with it), but the rest of the expansive hillside was a puzzle. “How could we give ourselves an oasis, while not tearing up every inch of the original yard?” he says he asked himself. Ahead, find out exactly how their space came to be—crane mishap included.
Before and After: A New Build Guest Bed and Bath Goes From Basic to Beautiful in Just Two Weeks’ Time
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. My mom and I have always shared a passion for interior design. While I know this ticks the boxes of many gay stereotypes (artistic and a mommy’s boy, for starters), we’re actually quite the dynamic duo when tasked with selecting anything from quartz countertops to patterned table runners.
MindBodyGreen
Bright Bookshelves & A Spa Tub Make This Low-Waste Home Renovation Sing
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Creative director Rachel Rowland had only been living in her Portland, Oregon, home for a few months when the pandemic hit. Despite supply chain delays and massive material shortages, she decided to try her hand at renovating the space to better suit her needs, using techniques that were as low-waste as possible. We asked Rowland what the process taught her about sustainable design, self-sufficiency, and creating a house that feels like home—even during challenging times.
Alison Victoria Reveals Which Room Is A Waste Of Space In A House These Days
Whether you're remodeling your home, planning on flipping an old property, or building your own house, a lot goes into designing a residence, especially with more and more people working remotely. Apollo Technical reports that 80% of workers are required to work from home three days a week, making the layout and design of your house crucial to your productivity and comfort.
What Is a Wet Room Bathroom?
If you’re a fan of spacious open concept kitchens and dining rooms, consider incorporating the same aesthetic into your bathroom. A wet room bathroom essentially blends the shower and bathroom into a single space, combining the convenient, watertight construction of a shower with the sophisticated feel of an open concept floor plan.
Woman moves into occupied apartment upstairs thinking it's hers
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. As a landlord, my mother saw a lot of unusual behavior from her tenants. It's no wonder she and my father eventually sold both their rental properties and moved to a one-family house in the suburbs.
I'm 22 and I live in a 250-square-foot tiny home in the woods with my partner. Here's how we save space.
I utilize every inch of my woodland-themed tiny house with open-concept storage and functional furniture.
How To Find The Perfect Murphy Bed For Your Space
When considering a Murphy bed, it's important to weigh the pros and cons of this space-saving solution, such as cost, comfort, and the layout of your room.
The Bathroom Design Norm That Christina Hall Broke
While filming "Christina on the Coast," HGTV's Christina Hall broke a norm she typically follows when designing a bathroom for clients. See what it is!
Before and After: A Very Blue Builder-Grade Bathroom Gets a $3,500 Glam Tile Glow-Up
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Some paint colors aren’t always what they seem. What looks like a subtle seafoam on a paint strip can actually be more of a bold aqua on the walls, or vice versa, depending on the lighting in a space and the number of coats applied.
What Size Bed Should You Buy Based On The Size Of Your Bedroom?
When choosing a bed, there are a number of things to consider, including your sleep comfort, your sleeping habits, and the size of, and space in, your bedroom.
