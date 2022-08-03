ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Cowboys legend, NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman visits the RGV

By Steven Masso
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16flRe_0h3JtSPg00

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman is making a stop in the Rio Grande Valley to promote his new beer.

Aikman, an NFL Hall of Famer, is in Harlingen to promote his new light beer, Eight Elite Lager.

Rattlers Optimistic About Upcoming Season

The promotion took place at 12 p.m. on Wednesday at the HEB Lincoln location in Harlingen and at 1 p.m. at the HEB Paredes location in Brownsville.

Angel Escobedo, from Brownsville, was one of hundreds of fans that lined up outside for a chance to get an autograph or picture with Aikman. Escobedo said it was his father that introduced him to the Cowboys and Aikman.

“My dad’s a big Cowboys fan and he got me into it,” Escobedo said. “We know them as the triplets. You have Emmitt Smith, you have Michael Irvin and you have Troy Aikman.”

Porter football team aims for playoffs in coming season

Aikman is a three-time Super Bowl champion and served as a commentator for NFL on Fox from 2001 to 2021.

Escobedo said the love for the Cowboys is strong in the area.

“Even in Southmost, after every Cowboys win we have the ‘Pitada’ and we have the best time out there,” he said. “If you’re here and you haven’t done it, you have to join it. It’s really great.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AA0Hd_0h3JtSPg00
Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman in the RGV promoting his new beer “Eight”. Photo by Rolando Avila, KVEO.

In March, it was announced that Aikman would join ESPN as part of their “Monday Night Football” broadcast team.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
ValleyCentral

PD: Man accused of ramming Hummer into ex’s car at stoplight

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of ramming his vehicle into his ex’s car at a stoplight. Ingram Isael Ibarra was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault (family violence), one count of stalking and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to police, on July 29, Ibarra […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting

America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Harlingen, TX
Football
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Harlingen, TX
Harlingen, TX
Sports
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agent Signing

On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. Barr, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, had 72 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions during the 2021 season. Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, who happens to be a fan of the...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Terrell Owens live-streamed racist harassment by his bigoted neighbor

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens live-streamed a disturbing video in which a white woman called the police because Owens approached her. “You’re a Black man approaching a white woman!”. Although there’s a great deal of context missing from what led to this short video clip, that sentence gave...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmitt Smith
ValleyCentral

Man wanted for $180k theft of property

RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of $180,000 worth in property theft. Michael Angelo Lopez, 38, is wanted for $30,000 and $150,000 worth in theft of property. According to the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Facebook page, Lopez is described as a […]
ValleyCentral

Man arrested on murder charge after fatal McAllen shooting

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man on a murder charge in connection to a fatal shooting. Gerardo Chapa, 30, was arrested and charged with murder, a first degree felony, according to a release by McAllen Police Department. On Monday, the McAllen Police Department received a call, and the caller said he “shot […]
ValleyCentral

Docs: Two arrested after suspect posts stolen shotgun on social media

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested in connection to an aggravated robbery case. Robert Russell Nunley and Carlos De La Cruz were each arrested on three counts of aggravated robbery, Hidalgo County Records show. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, they were arrested in connection to a robbery that […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Nfl Hall Of Famer#Nfl On Fox#American Football#Rgv#Southmost#Kveo#Espn
ValleyCentral

Fourth suspect in Brownsville kidnapping case arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a fourth suspect in a kidnapping case from July 26. Michelle Lee Rubio was arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to Brownsville PD. Rubio was arrested in connection to an aggravated kidnapping that was initially reported on July 26. Police also […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Man charged with murder after grass fire reveals body

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been charged with murder after firefighters discovered a body while extinguishing a fire. Jose Alfonso Lopez, 27, was arraigned on charges of murder, failure to identify and evading arrest. Lopez was arrested in connection to a body that was found on Friday morning. Around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ValleyCentral

Suspect charged with murder, victim identified in deadly shooting

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred on Aug. 1. The victim was identified as 56-year-old Luis Alonzo Gonzalez Sanchez, according to a release from the McAllen Police Department. Gerardo Chapa, 30, was charged with murder, a first degree felony, in connection to the shooting. On […]
ValleyCentral

Texas man shot and killed in gym, suspect arrested

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot and killed after a gunman went up to him inside an LA Fitness in northern San Antonio. At about 7 p.m., officers responded at the 7100 block of Blanco Rd where the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect, Jessie MacWilliams, 32, was located […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy