Cowboys legend, NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman visits the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman is making a stop in the Rio Grande Valley to promote his new beer.

Aikman, an NFL Hall of Famer, is in Harlingen to promote his new light beer, Eight Elite Lager.

The promotion took place at 12 p.m. on Wednesday at the HEB Lincoln location in Harlingen and at 1 p.m. at the HEB Paredes location in Brownsville.

Angel Escobedo, from Brownsville, was one of hundreds of fans that lined up outside for a chance to get an autograph or picture with Aikman. Escobedo said it was his father that introduced him to the Cowboys and Aikman.

“My dad’s a big Cowboys fan and he got me into it,” Escobedo said. “We know them as the triplets. You have Emmitt Smith, you have Michael Irvin and you have Troy Aikman.”

Aikman is a three-time Super Bowl champion and served as a commentator for NFL on Fox from 2001 to 2021.

Escobedo said the love for the Cowboys is strong in the area.

“Even in Southmost, after every Cowboys win we have the ‘Pitada’ and we have the best time out there,” he said. “If you’re here and you haven’t done it, you have to join it. It’s really great.”

Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman in the RGV promoting his new beer “Eight”. Photo by Rolando Avila, KVEO.

In March, it was announced that Aikman would join ESPN as part of their “Monday Night Football” broadcast team.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.