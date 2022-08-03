Hilmar Cheese inviting community to make their own ice cream

If you're looking for a fun activity with the kids before they head back to school, Hilmar Cheese has a "cool" idea.

The local cheese maker is inviting visitors to make their own ice cream.

The activity will start at 11 am Monday through Friday at the company visitor center on North Lander in Hilmar.

It runs through mid to late August and costs just $3 to participate.

Along with the ice-cream making, families and kids can enjoy the cafe and the additional hands-on activities.

They will also have book reading events on select dates.

Hilmar Cheese is a few miles from highway 99.