ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilmar, CA

Hilmar Cheese inviting community to make their own ice cream

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W6cUa_0h3JtFBT00

If you're looking for a fun activity with the kids before they head back to school, Hilmar Cheese has a "cool" idea.

The local cheese maker is inviting visitors to make their own ice cream.

The activity will start at 11 am Monday through Friday at the company visitor center on North Lander in Hilmar.

It runs through mid to late August and costs just $3 to participate.

Along with the ice-cream making, families and kids can enjoy the cafe and the additional hands-on activities.

They will also have book reading events on select dates.

Hilmar Cheese is a few miles from highway 99.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Celebrate Root Beer Float Day in Lodi | A Bartell's Backroads Pit Stop

LODI, Calif. — National Root Beer Float Day is Saturday, Aug. 6, and if you are looking to get mug of America’s number one selling root beer, stop by the A&W in Lodi where the company first started. A&W wasn’t the first to make root beer, but according to Lodi franchise owner Peter Knight, the restaurant did perfect it.
LODI, CA
westsideconnect.com

Snelling hosts largest inflatable waterpark in North America

Since 2018, Snelling has been home to one of the most popular summer attractions in the 209 region with the Splash-N-Dash inflatable waterpark along Lake McSwain. The waterpark is more than 125 thousand square feet and features a modular system of more than 80 inflatables on the lake for those young and old to enjoy.
SNELLING, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Hilmar, CA
Local
California Restaurants
sierranewsonline.com

Former Coarsegold Resident Turns Roadblocks Into Triumph

Introduction by Shannon Grissom. Through the years, I have worked on a series of whimsical paintings inspired by my late mother and her childhood sock monkey. From the beginning, I had an oracle card deck in mind for the body of work and created each piece with a state of being in mind.
COARSEGOLD, CA
KCRA.com

Calaveras Unified school closes over COVID-19 outbreak

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — A school in the Calaveras Unified School District closed Thursday and Friday over a COVID-19 outbreak resulting in low attendance from both students and staff. About a quarter of the students and half the staff at West Point Elementary were absent Wednesday, prompting the district...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Stall Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Drink#Restaurant Info
mercedcountytimes.com

Families enjoy National Night Out in Merced

National Night Out is typically held the first Tuesday of August and celebrates community interaction with law enforcement. It is a time and place where residents, local groups and public safety agencies can build relationships and trust. The Merced Police Department held their 2022 National Night out on Tuesday night...
MERCED, CA
ABC10

You can take a tour of Northern California on this 8-day cruise

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you’ve ever wanted to take a cruise around Northern California, now’s your chance!. American Cruise Lines is launching a California cruise that leaves from San Francisco and stops in Napa, Vallejo, Stockton and Sacramento. The 8-day trip will take you through the San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, Napa River and San Joaquin River.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Drugs found in a luxury brand shopping bag

MERCED, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)- A K-9 officer has sniffed out drugs hidden in a luxury brand shopping bag, according to a Facebook post on Friday by the California Highway Patrol. Officers say that they were stopping a sedan for traffic violations and during that stop officers also noticed signs of possible criminal activity. After receiving consent […]
MERCED, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

The Nighthawk Arrives At Castle

A crowd of aviation enthusiasts gathered outside of the restoration hanger at Castle Air Museum on an early Friday morning to witness the arrival of the long-awaited Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk Stealth aircraft. Crews carefully offloaded the nearly 20-foot-wide aircraft from a big rig that made its way to the museum via Highway Patrol escorts from Nevada.
ATWATER, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
52K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy