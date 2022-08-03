Report: Semi driver fainted prior to crashing into Winnebago County home

Read on www.weau.com
1 dead, 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 45
One person is dead and four people are injured after a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 45 near New London, police say. The crash was reported at about 4:25 p.m. on a bypass just north of the Wolf River, in the vicinity of U.S. 45 and State 15. Police say the driver of a southbound pickup crossed the center line of the highway and struck two northbound vehicles.
Madison woman beaten, has car stolen while loading groceries; suspect arrested after multi-county chase
Madison police say a woman reported being beaten and having her 2013 Range Rover stolen as she was loading groceries in a store parking lot Friday morning.
One dead following a single-vehicle crash in Winnebago County
WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle rollover on US 45 southbound at the ramp to US 10 eastbound in Winnebago County. According to a release, around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, members of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office alongside several other departments responded to a report of a crash near the Town of Winneconne.
Semi driver fainted before crashing into Wisconsin home, killing baby
The driver of the semi tractor/trailer that crashed into a home in the Town of Vinland in Winnebago County fainted as a result of a medical condition. An 8-month-old baby boy was inside the home and died at the scene of the crash.
Worker Killed in De Pere Workplace Incident
DE PERE, WI (WLUK) — A worker was killed Friday in an incident at the C.A. Lawton Co in De Pere. No other details have been released. OSHA is investigating, and has six months to complete that report, said Rob Bonack, area director at the OSHA Appleton area office.
‘Serious incident’ at a De Pere foundry on Friday
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – C.A. Lawton Co. confirms there was a serious incident at its foundry operation located in the City of De Pere on Friday. According to a release, the company’s emergency procedures were immediately activated after the serious incident. Officials from Lawton have been in contact with OSHA and are fully cooperating with the active investigation.
Worker death reported at De Pere company, OSHA investigating
A worker died Friday morning in an incident at C.A. Lawton Co. in De Pere, according to Rob Bonack, area director of the OSHA Appleton area office.
Wisconsin DNR investigating shooting of bald eagle in Racine County
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating the shooting of a bald eagle in Racine County. Due to the severity of its injuries, the bird had to be euthanized on Monday. Another bald eagle was shot earlier this year in Washington County. Though they are a protected species and...
Hartford shop employee and police stop a $15,000 scam involving senior citizen | By Hartford Police
He said an elderly subject came into the store to send the package to an address in Baltimore, MD. Lemke observed the subject with a large quantity of money before he gave him the box and envelope. Washington County Insider on YouTube. The subject left the package and returned home....
COVID-19 Spread Rises in Brown, Door, Marinette Counties
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — COVID-19 spread in Brown, Door, and Marinette Counties has the CDC asking people to put masks on indoors again. Several other Northeast Wisconsin counties were listed in the “medium” category, where the CDC recommends people at high risk consider taking precautions. Outagamie,...
Father continues to seek justice for loved ones killed in 2020 Lombardi Ave. crash
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hector Guillen, the father of one of the three victims in the 2020 Lombardi Ave. crash, continues to seek justice ahead of Abdi Ahmed’s sentencing on August 8th. “There’s a moment when the tears suddenly dry up and the soul cries. We cry from...
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The 11th annual MK Splash-n-Dash duathlon will be held Saturday at Jack Lake. Racers will “Splash” into the crystal clear water of Jack Lake and “Dash” off on a 5k trail run. Race can be done either Solo or as a Tandem Team. The idea of the Splash-n-Dash came from Michelle Koss, who was tragically killed in a bike/car accident in 2016. She had hoped this race would be the sole fundraiser for Antigo Swim Club, to encourage heart-healthy activities, and bring the community together in a fun atmosphere. Click here to view the event on Facebook.
Oshkosh Defense sent a big contract to the non-union South. Will it keep future jobs in Wisconsin?
The news in early 2021 that Oshkosh Corp.’s defense subsidiary had secured a multi-billion dollar federal contract to build up to 165,000 postal trucks elicited a mix of pride and relief among Oshkosh, Wisconsin residents. Since the end of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Pentagon has ordered...
Nearly 500 animals removed from Kiel property, shelter in need of donations, volunteers
(WLUK) -- The Lakeshore Humane Society says it needs help from volunteers after taking in nearly 500 animals from a Manitowoc County property. The shelter was asked by the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Department to take in the animals after a compliant was filed about their living conditions at a farm located in rural Kiel, within the township of Schleswig.
Fond du Lac County offering monetary incentives to address worker shortage
FOND DU LAC — The nationwide worker shortage has been adding pressure on employers across virtually all sectors of the workforce, and northeast Wisconsin is no exception. Data from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce indicates that there are currently 10.7 million open jobs in the United States and 5.7 unemployed workers.
Teacher shortages face NE Wisconsin school districts
WFRV – Teacher shortages have been impacting school districts across the country, and the same can be said for schools in northeast Wisconsin. Luxemburg-Casco Superintendent Jo-Ellen Fairbanks said interest in the education career field is dwindling. Fairbanks added, “Over time, more and more responsibilities have been placed upon teachers....
Northeast Wisconsin Teachers Spending Hundreds More on School Supplies
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Schools are starting to feel the impact of inflation. Teachers around Northeast Wisconsin say they’re spending more on classroom supplies. Rebekah Lehman is in her fourth year teaching first grade at Valley Christian School in Oshkosh. She’s felt the inflation on her back-to-school bill.
Fond Du Lac, WI August 6, 2022: Protest Racist, Sexist, Anti-Worker Bigot Tim Michels, Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate
Join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm to help make our voices heard as Tim Michels plans a campaign event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fond du Lac WI. Tim Michels has run a campaign of division and hate in an attempt to divide the working class, including the working poor, against each other. His lies and deceit and lack of knowledge do not strengthen our communities or our state.
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
