Temple Israel men’s group discussion Aug. 9
Temple Israel’s men’s group will hold a discussion at noon Aug. 9 on “When should we get involved?” at 91 Springside Drive in Bath Township. The discussion will explore when to get involved in helping and supporting the people we know and love, and when should our country get involved in helping and supporting our allies, according to a news release.
ADL program gives local attorney tools to fight hate
How does one combat hate? It’s a question that the recent graduates of the Anti-Defamation League’s Glass Leadership Institute leadership development program now have the tools and skills to answer. The goal of the program is for “participants to be empowered to fight hate in their own communities,”...
Anshe Sfard Tisha b’Av children’s camp Aug. 7
Anshe Sfard Revere Road Synagogue will hold a Tisha b’Av children’s camp from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 7 at the synagogue at 646 N. Revere Road in Bath Township. Kaila Sasonkin and Mussie Sasonkin will direct the camp that will include outdoor games, a treasure hunt, storytelling, carnival games, interactive learning, fun in the kitchen and more.
