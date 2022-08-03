2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Driving Notes: Right-Sized Rocket

Read on www.motor1.com
2023 Chevy Colorado Debuts As Redesigned Ford Ranger Rival
The Ford Ranger returned to the U.S. market for the 2019 model year following an extended absence, but this time around, it’s a mid-size pickup competing with the Toyota Tacoma, Nissan Frontier, and Chevy Colorado. The all-new, next-generation Ranger has already launched in some other parts of the world, but won’t land in the U.S. until next year, alongside the new Ranger Raptor, marking the first of an eight-year production run. However, the new Ranger and Ranger Raptor will have the brand new 2023 Chevy Colorado to contend with soon, as that model – along with the Raptor-rival ZR2 – has been revealed.
MotorAuthority
GM considered taking on the Dodge Viper with a V-12-powered Chevrolet Corvette
Sporting an 8.0-liter V-10, the original Dodge Viper seriously outgunned the contemporary Chevrolet Corvette C4. So General Motors decided to drop a V-12 into the 'Vette as a possible way to compete. First spotted by Road & Track, this video from YouTube channel DtRockstar1 shows the V-12 Corvette prototype—dubbed "ZR-12"—at...
2024 Ford Mustang Confirmed For Sept. 14 Debut At Detroit Auto Show
Just 24 hours after hearing a rumor about the seventh-generation Ford Mustang debuting in September, the word is official. Ford has confirmed the 2024 Mustang will debut on September 14, and the gala is happening in the Motor City at the 2022 North American International Detroit Auto Show. The news...
fordauthority.com
Ford Eluminator Crate Motor To Power Upcoming EV
The Ford Eluminator crate motor was revealed shortly before the 2021 SEMA Show – where it made its official debut alongside a vehicle featuring two of them – the 1978 Ford F-100 Eluminator concept. This electrified offering comes straight from the the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and produces 281 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque in a compact package that weighs just 205 pounds, all for a retail price of $3,900. In addition to some future project cars and builds, it seems as if the Ford Eluminator crate motor will also now power an affordable EV sports car from another manufacturer – the E-Cite Motors E-CGT.
LS-Swapped Mitsubishi Minicab Has Four-Wheel Steering And A Death Wish
In the wonderful world of Kei cars, the Mitsubishi Minicab is an adorable little truck with a tiny engine and lots of heart. It's obvious this particular Mitsubishi has a very different mission in life, and while it might retain a bit of that adorable persona, it's morphed into a V8-powered monster with a wild four-wheel-steering system. And this is just the beginning.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco, Ranger Plant Manager No Longer With Company
By now, it’s no secret that the sixth-generation Ford Bronco has faced many production-related challenges since its launch. Those include supplier-driven hardtop woes that continue to plague the SUV, as well as a handful of Ford 2.7L V6 EcoBoost engine failures that are currently being investigated by the NHTSA. Ford has ditched certain features in an effort to speed up deliveries, but the 2022 Bronco and Ford Bronco Raptor both sold out rather quickly, and demand still far exceeds supply. Now, the Detroit Free Press is reporting that Michigan Assembly plant manager Erik Williams – who oversaw production of the Ford Bronco and Ford Ranger, is no longer with the company as of last Thursday.
2023 BMW i7 Looks Big And Heavy Lumbering Around The Nurburgring
The first-ever BMW i7 is now on the production lines together with the new 7 Series at the company’s plant in Dingolfing, Germany. The first customer deliveries are scheduled for this fall and it seems that the automaker is still making final adjustments to the luxury duo. Completely uncamouflaged prototypes were recently caught on camera lapping the Nurburgring, suggesting some final tweaks are probably being made.
5 Hybrids to Avoid and Just Get an EV Instead
When shopping for a hybrid or EV, here are five hybrid models to avoid, as your money would be better invested in an electric vehicle. The post 5 Hybrids to Avoid and Just Get an EV Instead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Hyundai Launching Minature Models Of Its N Cars
If BMW has a BMW M, Hyundai has its Hyundai N. The high-performance division of the Korean marque has made headlines last month with the unveiling of two concepts, plus an announcement of the production version of the Ioniq 5 N, coming in 2023. Now, Hyundai N Worldwide shared another news through its Instagram page involving its current N models in the US.
motor1.com
UK: Ford Mustang GT drag races Mustang Mach-E GT: V8 versus EV
We know, we know. The Ford Mustang Mach-E is not a real Mustang, you might say. Except it is for many people with data showing the electric crossover outsells its combustion-powered brother in several months since its market launch. But what if practicality and design are not your top priority but performance is? Let’s find out.
Porsche Specialist Paul Stephens Debuts Lightweight 911 993R
The latest creation from Paul Stephens Autoart takes the 993-series Porsche 911 and turns it into the 993R. Paul Stephens started with a customer brief that asked for the 993 with every area improved by 25 percent. The build took five years to complete, during which time the coronavirus pandemic upended life, and it includes genuine Porsche Motorsport components and parts of Paul Stephens’ own design.
2023 Genesis G90 First Drive Review: For The Contrarian
You have to give kudos to Genesis for keeping the G90 alive at all. The automaker could have done away with it entirely, built another crossover, and blocked the two or three people on Instagram who might have complained. Sales numbers for the G90 in the US paint a very...
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Maverick Tremor Debuts With Advanced AWD, Unique Shocks
The fact that more Ford Maverick variants were in the works has long been one of the worst kept secrets in the automotive world, particularly as the compact pickup debuted to much hype and remains a hot commodity to this day. One of those variants was destined to be a more capable off-road version of the Maverick, a fact that became clear after Ford Authority spies spotted a pair of what we believed to be 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor prototypes driving around earlier this month. Now, the 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor Off-Road Package had been officially revealed, adding to a growing pickup family that also includes the Ford Ranger Tremor, Ford F-150 Tremor, and Ford Super Duty Tremor.
C8 Corvette Driver Busted For Allegedly Going 161 MPH In A 70-MPH Zone
We get it. Indulging your right foot in a Chevrolet Corvette can be a very difficult urge to resist. However, a New Hampshire driver didn't merely give in to a momentary taste of speed. Alleged speed that is, as the accused driver will appear in court on September 22 to address multiple charges stemming from a spirited drive. Chief among them? Reckless driving for going 161 mph in a 70-mph zone.
Audi RS3 Drag Races Kia EV6 GT: Can Five Cylinders Beat Two Electric Motors?
The hot hatch duels an electric crossover off the line. When Kia unveiled the EV6 GT last year, it lined up the electric crossover against fully fledged performance cars in a drag race to show the EV's performance credentials. It managed to beat a Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe, Porsche 911 Targa 4, Ferrari California T, and a Lamborghini Urus, losing only to a McLaren 570S. A new drag race – this time organized by an independent party – pits the EV6 GT against a far more humble performance machine.
Convoy Of Camouflaged Ford Super Duty Trucks Caught On Camera
[UPDATE] Nine new spy photos of the Ford Super Duty XL Dually have been added below. An evolution of the Ford Super Duty family of trucks is currently under development and we have a new spy video to share with you. It shows a convoy of camouflaged test prototypes spotted near Death Valley, all hauling large trailers. The video comes courtesy of the KindelAuto channel on YouTube.
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers' 1964.5 Ford Mustang convertible "Caged" has heart of a Coyote
Wisconsin-based hot rod builders Ringbrothers are back with another classic muscle car restomod. This time it's a 1964.5 Ford Mustang convertible with the heart of a modern Mustang. Named Caged, the convertible is powered by the same Coyote 5.0-liter V-8 as the current factory Mustang GT. It has the same...
Lamborghini To Unveil First Of Three New Products In August
Lamborghini is happy to report it’s had the best half-year results in the company's existence after delivering 5,090 units or 4.9 percent more than in the first six months of 2021. Turnover reached €1.33 billion (+30.6 percent) while the operating profit blossomed by 69.6 percent to €425 million. The Urus is the best-selling product by accounting for 61 percent of deliveries. The U.S. represents Lamborghini's main market thus far with 1,521 cars.
2024 Mercedes GLB Facelift Spied For The First Time
Having been revealed in June 2019, the Mercedes GLB still feels relatively fresh, but these spy shots show a mild facelift is already being worked on. The three-pointed star has been spotted out and about in Germany testing a lightly camouflaged prototype of the seven-seat compact crossover featuring disguise on the entire front fascia as well as on and around the taillights.
Stellantis Announces New Turbo 1.6-Liter Engine For Two Hybrid Models
Stellantis will invest $99 million into factories in North America to build a new 1.6-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged engine for two, upcoming hybrid models. Production of the powerplant will begin in early 2025. This engine is based on a powerplant that's currently available from Stellantis brands in Europe. A company spokesperson...
