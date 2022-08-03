Motorcycle fatalities have increased by 36% in West Virginia since 2019

Read on woay.com
Officials confirm all 44 missing individuals found alive following Virginia flooding
As cleanup efforts continue and floodwaters recede in flood-ravaged southwestern Virginia, the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office said Thursday morning that it had made contact with all 44 people who were reported missing on Wednesday. The sheriff's office credited help from the Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM)...
Kentucky flood survivors say there were warnings but no time to escape the nighttime deluge
LEBURN, Ky. — As the floodwaters receded, tales of survival emerged Tuesday from victims who were roused from sleep by alerts and quickly found themselves trapped in their homes by floating furniture blocking the doors. They described the experience as surreal, recalling how they had to ford through waist-deep...
Magnitude 2.6 Earthquake Shook Eastern Tennessee, While Swarm in South Carolina Remains Quiet
A shallow earthquake hit Tennessee on Wednesday morning, roughly 4 miles west of Pittman Center, not far from the border of North Carolina, according to USGS. The magnitude 2.6 event in Eastern Tennessee had a depth of only 0.6 km. Meanwhile, an ongoing swarm in South Carolina had gone quiet, Weatherboy reported. Last May, two earthquakes rattled western Tennessee contained within a regionally active seismic zone, according to the weather news website. It turns out that the active seismic zones were previously unknown. The said earthquakes struck just a week after a few had hit the eastern portion of the state.
2 kids among 6 dead in Montana highway pileup, 8 others hurt
Two children are among the six people who died in a Montana pileup after a Friday evening dust storm caused blackout conditions on Interstate 90, a major route in both Montana and the Western U.S. Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said investigators so far have found no other factors...
2 tornadoes packing winds up to 120 mph touch down in western Pa., West Virginia
While no injuries were reported, one family that lost their home in a fire last month was faced with yet another tragedy. Two confirmed tornadoes in southwestern Pennsylvania and nearby West Virginia Monday night damaged several homes and barns, tearing off roofs and siding, and uprooted numerous trees as potent storms moved through the region.
The Hottest Place In The World Is 122 Degrees
People can barely live in temperatures above 110 degrees F, let alone at 120 degrees F. The human body cannot cool itself rapidly enough to offset the damage of high temperatures. Some people suffer seizures and can lose consciousness. While these symptoms do not hit all of the population in extremely hot weather, they are […]
4 Young Siblings Swept Away from Parents in Ky. Flooding That Experts Say Is Intensified by Climate Crisis
As the death toll continues to rise due to flooding in eastern Kentucky, families are sharing heartbreaking stories of loss. On Friday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that at least 16 people have died, including two children, since the flooding began on Wednesday. Speaking with reporters hours later, he said that while he did not have an official update, authorities had located the bodies of an additional four children.
Here are 80 KY counties where the CDC recommends wearing a mask as BA.5 variant spreads
Federal health officials have moved 19 more Kentucky counties to the high COVID-19 community level designation as of Thursday, bringing the total to 80 counties, or 66% of the state, as the BA.5 variant continues its sweep of the U.S. The move is part of the U.S. Centers for Disease...
Homes, Bridges Swept Away by Flash Flooding in Rural Southwest Virginia
Everyone is now accounted for in Buchanan County, Virginia, after a severe storm struck Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and flooding. As much as seven inches of rain fell in just a few hours causing extensive damage to more than 100 homes and washing out roadways in the rural area near the Kentucky and West Virginia borders.
Melanie Shafer Leaving WSAZ: Meet West Virginia’s Inspiring Anchor
Huntington residents in West Virginia woke up to Melanie Shafer’s newscasts for at least 22 years. But that will end in August 2022. Melanie Shafer announced she is leaving WSAZ NewsChannel 3 and retiring from a three-decade-long career. The award-winning news anchor is an inspiration to young journalists, but she is also a strong voice of support for parents in the local community. She is now ready to give more time to her family. Find out more about them in this Melanie Shafer wiki.
‘Chemical incident’ declared in West Virginia as residents told to take shelter
Residents in South Charleston in West Virginia were under an order to shelter in place for around 35 minutes on Thursday morning. The guidance was first issued at around 6.25am after officials announced that a minor chemical incident had occurred at the Clearon plant in the area, with a slight haze and the smell of chlorine being detected, according to West Virginia Metro News. The president of the Kanawha County Commission, Kent Carper, said a drum with 30 gallons of bleach tablets was decomposing and led to the haze and odour, the local outlet reported. The South Charleston Fire Department was in charge of the response and a water curtain was put in place. Shortly after 7am, the shelter in place order was lifted. South Charleston is around four miles to the west of Charleston, the state capital. Read More Steam bath weather adds to misery after Appalachian floodingWVa cities, counties reach $400M settlement with drug firmsScientists warn rainwater contains cancer-causing ‘forever chemicals’
Photos Of Appalachia's Flood
Eastern Kentucky awoke to devastating flash flooding Thursday morning. At least 16 people have been killed in the incident. Photos show water up to buildings' roofs and structures floating away. The death toll rose to 16 after devastating flash flooding struck eastern Kentucky and other parts of Appalachia Thursday. All...
44 People Found Following Flash Flooding in Southwest Virginia
More than 40 missing residents have been found after severe storms damaged or destroyed over 100 homes in southwest Virginia. From Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, heavy rain fell across Buchanan County in the southwestern part of the state, the Virginia Office of Emergency Management said in a statement. The...
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Virginia or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
North Texas wildfire continues to grow amid high heat
A North Texas wildfire continued to grow Tuesday amid sweltering temperatures and dry conditions after burning at least a dozen structures, officials said. The Chalk Mountain Fire about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth was the largest active Texas wildfire as of Tuesday afternoon after blackening 6,000 acres (2,400 hectares), an increase from 4,000 acres (1,600 hectares) Tuesday morning, the Texas A&M Forest Service said. The fire, which began Monday afternoon, was just 10% contained, and crews using bulldozers were digging containment lines while fire trucks and aircraft worked to extinguish the flames, the Forest Service said.
Lightning Strike Kills Camper in His Tent
Lightning struck a group of back-country campers attending an outdoor skills school in Wyoming near Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday, killing one student and injuring a second. John “Jack” Murphy, 22, of Boston died of cardiac arrest after lightning hit his tent. Murphy was among 11 students and...
WV lawmaker arrested for driving revoked DUI
WELCH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia House of Delegates member Clifton “Clif” Moore was arrested Monday on a DUI charge. Reports from the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department indicate that the arrest was made Monday, August 1, for two counts of driving revoked DUI (2nd offense.) The...
Toddler, 2 more kids among 6 killed in Montana highway crash
A 3-year-old and two other children were among the six people killed in a pileup last week on a Montana highway during blackout conditions caused by dust storms, officials said Monday. Three of the six people who died in the crash just west of the small community of Hardin were children, said Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson. Officials did not provide the ages of the children except for the toddler.The pileup happened Friday afternoon after sudden, strong winds with gusts up to 60 mph (97 kph) kicked up dust from farm fields, causing blackout conditions for a mile-long...
West Virginia man's lost ring found after 43 years
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A West Virginia man who lost his class ring just two months after graduating in 1979 was reunited with the precious item 43 years later. Phillip Schwartz said he was giving a metal detector demonstration recently in the fields across the street from Ravenswood High School in Jackson County when he came across the gold ring.
