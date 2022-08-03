Royals' Amir Garrett on Video of Him Throwing Drink at Fan: 'Grown Men Talking Slick'

Read on bleacherreport.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail store chain opens new location in KansasKristen WaltersOverland Park, KS
Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
Where Does Andy Reid Rank All Time Among Coaches?Chiefs Focus News And More.
The founder of Howardville, Missouri also had a son who played for the New York Yankees and Kansas City MonarchsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Popular discount retail store chain set to open another location in Missouri on August 31stKristen Walters
Related
Bleacher Report
Projecting Offseason Plans for MLB Teams Already out of 2022 Playoff Hunt
With MLB's 2022 trade deadline behind us, teams with no hope of making the playoffs should already be thinking about how they will approach the upcoming offseason. Ten clubs entered play Saturday more than 10 games out of their respective wild-card races. There is very much an argument to be made that both the Marlins (10 GB) and Rangers (9.5 GB) are also out of the postseason hunt, but they didn't quite qualify.
Bleacher Report
10 MLB Stars Most Likely to Be Traded in 2022-23 Offseason
With the summer deadline having come and gone on Aug. 2, Major League Baseball's trade market is closed until winter. When it opens back up, you can bet that some of the league's name-brand players will inevitably be on the move. We've gotten a head start by speculating on 10...
Bleacher Report
Sneaky MLB Trade Deadline Pickups That Will Impact AL and NL Playoff Races
The best trade deadline move is not always the one that dominates the headlines. Last year, the Los Angeles Dodgers stole the show by acquiring Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals, but small-scale pickups Eddie Rosario (National League Championship Series MVP) and Jorge Soler (World Series MVP) proved to be arguably the biggest additions of all, helping the Atlanta Braves go from sub-.500 to World Series champions.
Bleacher Report
Pro Athletes Who Played for Both Teams in Heated Rivalries
Rivalries are a cornerstone of professional sports. When players sign with a particular team, they recognize what opponent is most meaningful to their supporters and even the franchise itself. But sometimes, a player experiences that passion from both sides of the rivalry during their career. This is by no means...
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
Updated Post-Trade Deadline 2022 MLB Playoff Predictions
Now that Major League Baseball's trade deadline has come and gone, all postseason contenders have to do is get as far as they can. In the meantime, let's take a whack at predicting which teams will get the furthest. Ahead are our picks for not only which teams will end...
Bleacher Report
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera Intends to Play Out Contract, Retire After 2023 Season
One of the greatest baseball players of his generation is coming back for a 21st season. Miguel Cabrera revealed Friday to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News that he will return to the Detroit Tigers for the 2023 season. "No way am I going to quit…Next year I’m going to...
Bleacher Report
Dodgers Honor Vin Scully at 1st Home Game Since Iconic Broadcaster's Death
The Los Angeles Dodgers paid tribute to legendary broadcaster Vin Scully before their Friday evening home game against the San Diego Padres. The ceremony began with the Dodgers and Padres lining up on the baselines as Dodger Stadium honored his memory with a moment of silence. Dodgers broadcaster Charley Steiner...
Bleacher Report
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Set for Rehab Assignment amid Wrist Injury Recovery
San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. will begin a rehab assignment this weekend in San Antonio with the club's Double-A affiliate as he nears a return from a wrist injury that has sidelined him for the entire 2022 season. There is still no firm timetable for his return. "I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Shannon Sharpe Thinks NFL Will Call Aaron Rodgers After Revealing Psychedelic Usage
Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe expects the NFL will contact Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after he revealed his use of ayahuasca, a plant-based psychedelic from South America. "I don't know the NFL is too happy about him taking hallucinogenics," Sharpe told TMZ Sports in an interview...
Bleacher Report
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt to Play for Team USA in 2023 World Baseball Classic
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt has committed to playing for Team USA in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, it was announced Saturday. Goldschmidt joins a number of MLB stars who have committed to play in the tournament, including Mike Trout and Trevor Story, who will also represent the United States, and Joc Pederson, who will represent Israel.
Bleacher Report
Aaron Donald Explains 'Choke' on Elijah Garcia from Viral Video at Rams Practice
Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald said the viral video that showed him "choking" fellow defensive lineman Elijah Garcia is a drill to simulate shutting down run lanes. The video, which popped up on social media Monday, showed Donald putting his hand around Garcia's neck and shoving him backwards. He...
NFL・
Bleacher Report
Zach LaVine Assures Bulls Fans He's Ready for Challenges After Landing $215M Contract
If the Chicago Bulls are going to win a playoff series for the first time since the 2014-15 season, they will need Zach LaVine to live up to expectations as a max-contract player. To hear him tell it, there's nothing to worry about. "People really don't have to worry about...
Comments / 0