Tencent Is Reportedly Looking To Become Ubisoft's Biggest Shareholder
Chinese conglomerate Tencent is reportedly planning to increase its stake in Ubisoft, the French publisher and developer of games such as Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and many more titles. According to sources that spoke to Reuters, Tencent has reached out to Ubisoft's founding Guillemot family and intends to become the...
Square Enix Could Be Selling Even More Studios
Following its latest earnings call, Square Enix is reportedly looking to sell stakes in some of its development studios in an effort to devote more resources to select titles. According to games industry analyst David Gibson, the publisher will be reviewing its portfolio to see which studios it will want to retain full ownership of or offer stakes to other interested companies. As Gibson explained, Square Enix views this strategy as a way to devote "resources mainly to Japan titles" and could see interest from Sony, Tencent, and Nexon.
Future Games Show Returns For Gamescom 2022
The Future Games Show will return to Gamescom with over 50 games. The event will take place on August 24, the morning after Opening Night Live. The Future Games Show will kick off at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET / 7 PM BT / 9 PM CET on Wednesday, August 24. You can watch the event on the GamesRadar YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter accounts, as well as on the GamesRadar website. Details of what exactly will be revealed are scant. The event will feature world premieres and developer interviews. Games from publishers Team17, 505 Games, Prime Matter, Ravenscourt, and others will be present. The teaser for the event shows clips from Layers of Fear, Goat Simulator 3, Hypercharge, among others.
Among Us VR Beta Test Registration Now Open
Among Us VR's beta test signups are now live, according to an announcement on the game's Twitter account. The signup process is pretty straightforward. The short survey asks if you have a VR headset, which one, and where you typically buy VR games. Note that filling out the application doesn't automatically guarantee a spot in the beta test.
Xbox Is Testing Game Pass Family Sharing
Microsoft has begun testing an Xbox Game Pass family plan in two countries, which will allow users to share their subscription with other people. Available in Colombia and Ireland, subscribers can add up to four people in their country to their membership. "Starting today in Colombia and Ireland, Xbox Insiders...
Tactics Ogre: Reborn Preorders Listed Ahead Of November 11 Launch
Tactics Ogre: Reborn is a radically updated version of the iconic tactical RPG. It’s slated to launch on November 11 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC and will bring some big changes with it--such as voiced cutscenes, new graphics, and a reworked soundtrack. A few different editions are now available for preorder, and longtime fans might want to consider picking up the Digital Premium edition available on PlayStation and PC.
New Nintendo Switch Model Unlikely To Be Revealed This Year - Report
Nintendo will likely not be announcing any new hardware or the long-rumored Switch Pro console this year, a new report has revealed. According to a new article by Nikkei, Nintendo is currently focused entirely on building Switch consoles with the component parts that it has been able to secure and is aiming to ship 21 million Switch units during the fiscal year that ends in March 2023.
Best Xbox Game Pass Multiplayer Games
From couch co-op to online competitive action a world away, finding a person to share in your journey or compete against has become a core part of gaming. Many games are designed to be enjoyed by multiple people, and on Xbox consoles and PC, there's no shortage of them. And if you're an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you and your buddies don't all have to buy the same games to play with each other online; you simply need the $15/month membership. Once signed up, you and your friends have access to dozens of great multiplayer games. For those looking for the couch multiplayer of the old days, there are some great Game Pass games with split-screen and local multiplayer. We've rounded up our picks for the best Xbox Game Pass multiplayer games.
Jetpack Joyride 2 Is Not An Endless Runner
The original Jetpack Joyride released in 2011 and was a huge mobile hit for developer Halfbrick, who was already enjoying a great deal of success with 2010's Fruit Ninja. The game was ported to many platforms, including PlayStation consoles, and was still receiving updates as recently as a month ago. Even for hits, sequels are not inevitable in the world of mobile games, as most of them are treated as ongoing platforms, but more than a year ago, Halfbrick surprise announced Jetpack Joyride 2… and then it disappeared.
MultiVersus Season 1 And Rick And Morty See An Indefinite Delay
MultiVersus' season one has been delayed to an as-of-yet unconfirmed date, as well as the game's next character Morty. Season one of the Super Smash Bros. inspired, Warner Bros. IP-filled platformer was meant to kick off next Tuesday, August 9, and was meant to introduce Morty of Rick and Morty fame into the roster. Rick was almost meant to join some time during season one, but obviously will likely also be delayed.
New Xbox Series S Developer Tools Grant Games More Memory
Thanks to a new software development kit, Xbox Series S developers will now be able to create games that use more memory than ever before. The recent upgrade was implemented with the intention of giving developers more control over performance on the next-gen console. As The Verge reported, this update...
Fallen Tear: The Ascension Adds JRPG Elements To Its Metroidvania Format For A More Story-Driven Take On The Genre
Fallen Tear: The Ascension is the debut title for Winter Crew, a Philippines-based studio. The upcoming metroidvania takes inspiration from its creators' culture, featuring 2D art, fully-voiced characters, and a story-driven adventure based on Southeast Asian folklore. As seen in Fallen Tear's new gameplay trailer, the main characters also take plenty of inspiration from Fullmetal Alchemist's Seven Deadly Sins--aka, the best characters in the manga/anime--with protagonist Hira's appearance and abilities being notably based on best boy Greed.
Steam Beta Adds Full Switch Joy-Con Support
Valve is continuously making improvements and expanding ways in which players can play games on Steam, and with the latest update, it's now possible to use Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers on the beta client. Sharing the news on August 4 in a new community post, Valve announced that the Steam...
Saints Row Publisher Koch Media Rebrands To Plaion
Koch Media, subsidiary of Embracer Group and owner of Saints Row developer Volition, is rebranding to the name Plaion. As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, Plaion, as the company is now known, is making the move to "acknowledge who we truly are." The publisher also revealed its new logo today, and spoke to GamesIndustry.biz to explain the decision behind the change, which in part is apparently an attempt to modernize Koch's look.
The Ascent: Cyber Heist DLC Is Out This August With Massive Melee Weapons
The Ascent is getting some new story DLC later this month, following on from the main game's story. The DLC, called The Ascent: Cyber Heist, is launching August 18, and you'll be able to play it as long as you've beaten the main campaign. You can either take it on solo or co-op with friends, and there are a number of new main missions and side quests to delve into, along with new weapons, advanced melee combat, and a new area.
Apex Legends Season 14's Vantage Won't Be A Sneaky Sniper, Thank Goodness
Apex Legends Season 14 goes live August 9, adding Vantage to the battle royale game's playable roster. Vantage has an ability kit geared towards long-range combat, giving her a specialty with marksman and sniper rifles. She doesn't fit the caricature of being a sneaky sniper, however, as developer Respawn has designed Vantage's abilities to be loud and noticeable. Don't expect to pick her and suddenly be able to silently take out several targets in a row with no one else the wiser.
New Steam Deck Reservations Available Following Production Increase | GameSpot News
Valve has partnered with Komodo for distribution of Steam in four new countries: Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan. These new reservations will not impact existing NA/UK/EU reservation timelines. So if you're in Q3 or Q4, you'll still be in those queue groups with the same estimated delivery dates. You can expect to see Steam Deck at BitSummit in Kyoto and September's Tokyo Game Show.
How To Watch Evo 2022: Every Tournament, Announcement, And Exhibition
Evo 2022 has finally returned as an in-person event, and it runs from August 5-7. This year, there are a ton of different tournaments and panels to keep track of, and it can be a bit much to follow if you don't have a little help. In fact, there is...
Hitman Sniper: The Shadows | Shape The World Trailer
Our biggest update yet! We’re super excited to share it with our players. You asked, we listened. Leaderboards, Player Profiles and more!
