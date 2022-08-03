From couch co-op to online competitive action a world away, finding a person to share in your journey or compete against has become a core part of gaming. Many games are designed to be enjoyed by multiple people, and on Xbox consoles and PC, there's no shortage of them. And if you're an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you and your buddies don't all have to buy the same games to play with each other online; you simply need the $15/month membership. Once signed up, you and your friends have access to dozens of great multiplayer games. For those looking for the couch multiplayer of the old days, there are some great Game Pass games with split-screen and local multiplayer. We've rounded up our picks for the best Xbox Game Pass multiplayer games.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO