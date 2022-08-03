Read on www.houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston ISD ups teacher pay in 2022-23 budget, confronts structural deficit
The teacher salary increases were part of a five-year strategic plan House released in February, and future increases are anticipated to keep the district competitive, which will necessitate a new approach to budgeting, district officials said. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) A transformation is underway in Houston ISD at a time...
Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study proposes $3.6B in projects, including widenings, raised medians, roundabouts
The mobility study recommends transportation projects throughout Montgomery County Precinct 2. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Houston-Galveston Area Council and Montgomery County Precinct 2 presented the latest draft of their mobility study to the public Aug. 4 that maps out future transportation projects for the precinct. According to previous reporting, the...
Katy moves to 'severe' mandatory water conservation measures, officials say
The mayor of Katy has announced the start of stage three mandatory restrictions for water usage until further notice. See how you might be affected.
City of Katy enters Stage 3 mandatory water restrictions
KATY, Texas - The City of Katy announced on Friday afternoon its entering Stage 3 severe drought conditions. As a result of the announcement, mandatory restrictions for water are in effect immediately. Katy residents who violate the restrictions could face violations including a written warning, citation, and/or disconnection of water...
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand Man
Mayor Sylvester Turner and his top aide, William-Paul Thomas are frequent visitors of the historic Turkey Leg Hut.Facebook Page. This is not a good look for "Sly" as Mayor Sylvester Turner is affectionately referred to in some parts of Houston, Texas. But he's not called "Sly" for nothing. Why do people call Mayor Sylvester Turner "Sly" in these parts? Well, it's not because his name is Sylvester. According to the dictionary, sly means that a person has a cunning and deceitful nature about them. And this definition fits our crooked, lying, and conniving mayor perfectly. What does conniving mean? Well, when someone pretends to be ignorant on a matter that they are fully aware of like Mayor Sylvester oftentimes does, they are typically labeled as a conniving individual. So, is it possible that Mayor Sylvester Turner's right-hand man (William-Paul Thomas) was able to somehow plead guilty to federal public corruption charges, and Mayor Sylvester Turner does not know anything about it -- like he proclaimed yesterday, at City Hall, in downtown?
MONTGOMERY COUNTY WELCOMES THREE MORE HARRIS COUNTY THIEVES TO THE SHERIFF HENDERSON BED AND BREAKFAST
8/4/2022 462207 WILLIAMS, RONALD DARNEIL 5555 NEW TERRITORY BLVD; UNIT 8207 SUGARLAND TX 77479 CONROE PD 777 S IH45 N SERVICE RD INSTANTER CCL5 EVADING ARREST DETENTION 5000 INSTANTER D9 THEFT>=30K<150K 25000 [/caption] [caption id="attachment_313961" align="alignnone" width="480"]. 8/4/2022 462206 RIVERA, JUAN 701 PRESTON AVE PASADENA TX 77505 CONROE PD 777...
Judge Lina Hidalgo announces multi-million dollar Brighter Futures for Harris County Kids Initiative
HARRIS COUNTY – On Wednesday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Commissioner Rodney Ellis and members of the U.S. Congress announced a multi-million dollar initiative for Harris County’s youngest residents -- Brighter Futures for Harris County Kids. The initiative, which was made possible by the Federal American Rescue Plan...
'I don't believe he acted on his own:' Houston City Councilman reacts after Mayor's aide is federally charged
HOUSTON - A Houston City Councilman is speaking out about a former Mayor’s Office employee who recently pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges. City Councilman Michael Kubosh says he believes more city employees could be charged and that William-Paul Thomas pleading guilty to federal charges may be just the beginning.
Apartments called ‘deplorable’ by residents back up to code; Community leaders, activists provide school supplies for those families
HOUSTON – Big changes are happening at the Sterlingshire Apartments in northeast Houston. Since June, KPRC 2 has reported about residents who were living in deplorable conditions. Since then, community activists and city leaders have stepped up to help. On Saturday, the Rainbow Push Coalition and several other organizers...
Houston ISD police not prepared for active-shooter scenario, superintendent says
Less than three weeks before the start of a new school year, the leader of Texas' largest school district said its police department is not prepared to adequately respond to an active-shooter scenario like the one that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers earlier this year in Uvalde.
Construction underway for new affordable housing complex in Houston's midtown
It's what city officials said is a drop in the bucket, but construction is already underway for 56 units to house homeless people in the Houston area.
Local organizers are pushing Houston ISD to reform the district’s code of conduct
This comes as the district’s school board is set to approve next year’s guidelines Thursday evening. Local organizers are pushing Houston ISD to reform the district’s code of conduct, which they claim unfairly punishes children for normal adolescent behavior. Advocacy groups ONE Houston and Texas Civil Right...
Summertime Problems for Katy
From May 9 through July 22, 2022, the Katy Fire Departed has responded to 110 fire responses. Twenty-two calls were no fires, but heat detectors in attics going off, and then causing fire detectors inside the home to activate. There were no fires. These “false alarms” are putting Katy Fire Department and personnel temporary out of service, creating the need for assistance from fire departments from neighboring communities.
Conroe ISD board of trustees adopts new policy for library books
The policy for instructional resources has been split into two policies: one for instructional materials and one for library books. (Courtesy Pexels) Conroe ISD adopted new policies for instructional materials and library books based on new library standards from the Texas Education Agency at its Aug. 2 board of trustees meeting.
New affordable housing complex for veterans unveiled in Midtown
State, local, and federal officials unveiled a new 42,000-square foot affordable housing complex in Midtown for veterans on Thursday. The Light Rail Lofts is a three-story affordable housing unit, and has a total of 56 studio apartments, half of which are set aside for veterans and their families earning considerably less than the area median income. The lofts are at 4600 Main Street, less than a mile from the Museum District and the Medical Center.
'It's concerning' | Teachers, parents react to HISD not being prepared for active shooter
HOUSTON — With only 17 days left until HISD students and teachers return to the classroom, the superintendent's announcement that HISD police are not currently prepared for an active shooter is fueling more worries among teachers and parents. "It's concerning," said Jackie Anderson, President of the Houston Federation of...
Residents celebrating after NE Houston apartment complex brought back up to code
HOUSTON — It was a full circle moment for people living in deplorable conditions at a northeast Houston apartment complex. Residents at the Sterlingshire Apartments celebrated the apartment being back up to code thanks to the successful efforts of those who stepped in to fix things up. Back in...
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/05/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-05-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-02-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
Texas tax-free sales weekend underway
Texas’s annual tax free weekend for back to school items is now underway. Shoppers will be able to save on qualifying items like clothes, shoes, and school supplies. In Harris County, items under $100 will be exempt from the 8.25% tax. The sale will also go towards certain online...
Community outraged after judge sentences former Tomball teacher convicted of raping child 60 days in jail
HOUSTON - Community members are outraged after a Harris County Judge sentenced a convicted child rapist to 60 days in jail and 10 years of probation. Activists say the punishment was too soft. BACKGROUND: Ex-Tomball teacher arrested, accused of having up to 3-year sexual relationship with underage student. Community activists...
