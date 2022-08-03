Major upgrades keep cargo moving along Ohio River in Columbiana County

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Transportation and shipping upgrades along the Ohio River in Columbiana County are getting more money thanks to a state grant.

Rep. Tim Ginter announced Wednesday that the Columbiana County Port Authority has for the second time been awarded money to help entities using the Ohio River.

This latest award is $1.1 million. The money was approved during Monday’s State Controlling Board meeting. The grant is a 50% matched fund grant which is administered through the port authority with recipients paying the other 50%.

The grant program has helped pay for S.H. Bell Co., of East Liverpool to acquire a new Manitowoc crawler crane, which will significantly improve lifting capacity and efficiency.

Parsons Terminal Company, of East Liverpool, acquired two Case wheel loaders to replace existing equipment, and Wellsville Terminals Company, of Wellsville, constructed a 10,000 sq. ft. fabric storage building increasing much-needed storage capacity.

Courtesy: Columbiana County Port Authority

According to the Columbiana County Port Authority, the Ohio Maritime Assistance Program was designed exclusively for water-based freight infrastructure in Ohio.

The program was set up in 2019 and made available for Ohio port authorities on Lake Erie and the Ohio River.

“The creation of the Ohio Maritime Assistance Program will allow the port authority to increase the capability of cargo handling to facilitate commerce in this rapidly growing region. In 2018, Columbiana County moved 2.3 million tons of cargo on the Ohio River. As we look to the future with the petrochemical industry, the Ohio River will play an integral part,” said Authority Executive Director Penny Traina stated,

So far, Columbiana County has been able to complete nearly $3 million in combined projects for businesses that operate on the Ohio River.

In addition to the maritime grants, the controlling approved $227,000 for watershed protection for Little Beaver Creek State Scenic River.

