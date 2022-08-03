ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Juliette Lewis Described the 'Defense Mechanism' She Developed in Order to Survive Hollywood

By Julia Teti
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mdKqq_0h3Jq0vC00

Click here to read the full article.

For the adult cast of Showtime’s Yellowjackets , the ability to navigate Hollywood was learned at a very young age. As such, stars like Juliette Lewis , who started acting when she was a young teenager , developed certain ways to protect herself that she’s now trying to unlearn. The actress shed some light on the “defense mechanism” she built when she was young, and how she’s learning to be “softer” in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter .

Much like co-stars Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress, Lewis came into Hollywood in the ’90s — a wholly different landscape than what many contemporary young stars , immersed in social media and the age of streaming, find today. “I had developed such a survival mechanism to protect my autonomy, sort of, ‘You don’t own me. You don’t tell me my value. Only I do,'” Lewis shared with THR , referencing the way she’d try to protect herself during her early years in the industry.

“I was extremely self-critical — it still happens — of my work. It’s almost like a defense mechanism that no one could talk shit about me more than I can,” she continued. “There’s all these things that are wrapped up in how to survive a system.”

Despite the intensity and scrutiny of Hollywood, it would seem, at least in some ways, that Lewis is no longer surviving, but thriving. Yellowjackets started out as an under-the-radar drama series that follows a high school girls’ soccer team stranded in the woods in the ’90s, forced to survive and potentially revert to cannibalism. The flash-back, flash-forward series also focuses on the adult survivors who made it out of the woods alive, wrapped up in the mysteries that followed them beyond the wilderness.

The series earned an incredible following, complete with fan theories, message boards, and more. The first season recently earned 7 Emmy nominations — including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Lynskey), and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Ricci). For Lewis, an integral part of the ensemble cast, embracing this new chapter while also reflecting on the past has been front-of-mind. “This is a really remarkable industry to be a part of. I feel honored to be a part of it and what it gave me, but I do still hold on to what it took from me in my youth.”

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who have spoken out about being sexualized too young.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c1JYM_0h3Jq0vC00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 1

Related
TVLine

Clu Gulager, Star of The Tall Man and The Virginian, Dead at 93

Click here to read the full article. Clu Gulager, a veteran actor known for his starring roles in ’60s Westerns such as The Tall Man and The Virginian, has died of natural causes. He was 93. The news was confirmed by the actor’s son on Facebook, in addition to a statement released by his daughter-in-law Diane Goldner. She said the actor was “surrounded by his loving family” at the time of his death. “Clu was as caring as he was loyal and devoted to his craft, a proud member of the Cherokee nation, a rule-breaker, sharp and astute and on the side—always—of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

David Beckham & Romeo Look More Like Twins Than Father & Son in This New Photo

Click here to read the full article. Have you ever seen a post on the ‘Gram that caused you to do a double take so severe you nearly experienced whiplash? Well, that’s what happened to us when we saw this new photo of David Beckham and his 19-year-old son Romeo Beckham. David’s wife Victoria took to Instagram and shared a new snapshot of the father-son duo, who are basically each other’s lookalikes at this point. Don’t believe us? See for yourself! In the snapshot, which you can see below, David and Romeo sit side-by-side and smile brightly for the camera. As...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Jane Fonda Swears She's Done With Facelifts Because She Doesn't Want to Look 'Distorted'

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood has been obsessed with age and looking young since the dawn of time, but the criticism often hits the women in the entertainment industry the hardest. It’s why actresses like Paulina Porizkova, Jane Seymour, and now, Jane Fonda are preferring to take on aging their own way instead of being dictated by any societal standards. Fonda has never been quiet about her facelift and other nips and tucks she’s had in the past, but at 84 years old, she’s now declaring herself done with any plastic surgeries in the future. “I had a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melanie Lynskey
Person
Martha Stewart
Person
Tawny Cypress
Person
Juliette Lewis
Person
Leona Lewis
Person
Christina Ricci
SheKnows

Young & Restless Murder Investigation Is an Open Invitation to Bring Back a Classic Character — But There’s a ‘But’

Chance could use a little help in Genoa City’s latest investigation. We don’t need an excuse to want to see Doug Davidson back on The Young and the Restless but when storylines call for the Chief of Police’s involvement, fans remember that Paul Williams is absent from the canvas. Currently, the Genoa City PD is investigating Ashland’s “accident” and with Rey gone, Chance is heading up the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SheKnows

Does Malia Obama Have a New Boyfriend?

Click here to read the full article. Malia Obama was spotted out and about on Wednesday enjoying a visit to The Los Angeles County Museum of Art, but she wasn’t alone. The oldest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama was enjoying the afternoon outing with a male pal — and it might be a date? The friends were caught by TMZ cameras in matching outfits — green bottoms and light-colored tops  — to combat the hot temperatures on the sunny day. (See the photos HERE.) They walked arm in arm as they crossed the street and shared a few joyful moments...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Actress Anne Heche In Critical Condition After Crashing Car Into Home: Report

There have been waves of shock and confusion mulling through Hollywood today after a frightening report about actress Anne Heche was shared. The 53-year-old award-winning actress has stayed relatively quiet in recent years, but she once took the world by storm. When she dated Ellen DeGeneres back in the 1990s, their then-taboo relationship was the talk of the industry, and once the controversy over their romance ended following their split, Heche quietly returned to her film and television career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Backstage ‘Feud’ Intensifies: ‘Good Luck Trying to Find Somebody Else’

Maurice Benard and Marcus Coloma have dropped a new chapter of their real-life dramedy. If you haven’t already heard, you may want to read our original article on the highly entertaining “feud” that’s going on behind the scenes at General Hospital. As it got underway, Maurice Benard (Sonny) was giving Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) such a cold shoulder that he could’ve gotten frostbite.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Celebrity#The Hollywood Reporter#Showtime
SheKnows

Gabrielle Union Shares New Family Photos With Daughter Kaavia: ‘My Heart Is Full’

Click here to read the full article. It can be hard to get toddlers to pose or smile for pictures, but Gabrielle Union makes it look easy. She just posted new family photos on Instagram, and her 3-year-old daughter Kaavia James is an absolute star! “My Is Heart Full 🖤🖤🖤,” the Bring It On star captioned the photos which feature her, her husband Dwyane Wade, and their daughter Kaavia. Wade is dressed in a matching tan button-down-and-shorts combo, while holding Kaavia. She’s wearing a white tank top and a red-and-black plaid skirt and making the cutest cheer pose. She has one...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

This Little Detail in Brittany Mahomes's New Family Portrait Shows What a Proud Mama She Is

Click here to read the full article. Brittany Mahomes wears the sweetest tribute to her daughter, 1-year-old Sterling. Her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared a photo of himself, Sterling and Brittany, and we couldn’t help but notice Brittany’s necklace. It features her little one’s name in script and is the perfect subtle keepsake (P.S. you can get your own version of the necklace here!) Patrick captioned the photo: “Family ❤️” His wife responded in the comment section, “My favorite humans😍❤️.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes) People were loving this adorable family...
KANSAS CITY, MO
SheKnows

Ashley Graham Went on a Road Trip With Three Kids Under Age 3: 'Prayers Up'

Click here to read the full article. Ashley Graham — supermodel, queen of body positivity and speaker of truth regarding all things motherhood — has her hands (and heart) full as a mom. The Knix apparel rep and her husband, Justin Ervin, are parents to sons Issac, 2 and twin sons, 7-month-old Malachi and Roman. Recently, Graham just found herself in a tricky situation as mom to three kids under age 3, and moms of multiple kids everywhere can instantly sympathize. “Going on a road trip with 3 under 3,” Graham wrote in a text overlay in her Aug. 3 Instagram...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Meghan Markle's 41st Birthday Celebration Was Exactly the Kind of Quiet Affair It's Hard to Enjoy as a Royal

Click here to read the full article. Meghan Markle’s 41st birthday on Aug. 4 wasn’t some grand affair — it was reportedly low-key and quiet. While that may sound boring to some people, it was exactly the way the Duchess of Sussex wanted to celebrate her big day. While her press representative didn’t give many details about her birthday, they did tell Us Weekly, “The Duchess is enjoying a lovely birthday this year with her family and dear friends.” Now that she and Prince Harry are happily ensconced in their Montecito community, known for its privacy despite its A-list neighbors, the...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Dane Cook Has Been Dating His 23-Year-Old Fiancée For 5 Years & Twitter Is Doing Some Math

Click here to read the full article. Dane Cook’s engagement to girlfriend Kelsi Taylor after five years of dating normally would have been cause for a celebration. However, the internet was busy calculating the math about their major age gap — and fans have some questions. The 50-year-old comedian is engaged to the 23-year-old Pilates instructor — yep, they reportedly started dating when she was 18 years old. According to an Instagram Q & A , via Us Weekly, the couple met when he hosted a game night at his house. Their friendship took a serious turn where they “fell in like...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Katie Holmes Revealed Daughter Suri Cruise Played A Special Part in Mom's New Movie

Click here to read the full article. Suri Cruise, Katie Holmes’s 16-year-old daughter, has a special talent that the world’s going to get to see. Her mom revealed in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment that Cruise sings the iconic song Blue Moon in the opening credits of the new movie Alone Together, which Holmes wrote, directed and starred in. “I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her! She’s very, very talented,” Holmes said. “She said she would do it and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That’s the way I direct in general: It’s...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Outlander Preview: Everything We Know About Season 7 — and the New Spinoff

Fans of the Fraser clan will soon be able to binge a whole lot more of the series they love. Arguably one of the most binge-worthy series ever, Outlander, which is based on the incredible set of novels by Diana Gabaldon, is already filming its next season — its seventh — but that’s not the reason we’re promising much more of it. Oh no, as happens so often with the Fraser family, there’s an unforeseen plot twist coming…
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Celebrities May Be Changing Their Minds About the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Case Amid New Evidence

Click here to read the full article. After the verdict was read in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, we discussed why the outcome wasn’t a win for anyone. The complicated case, filled with alleged domestic violence, addiction, and mental health issues, grew into a fierce anti-Amber Heard campaign on social media, and many celebrities appeared to be cheering on Depp’s victory when the verdict came out. Now that new details about the inner workings of the former couple’s marriage have been revealed in 6,000 pages of court documents, there are a few Depp celebrity supporters who might be changing...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

This New Video of Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's Daughter Audrey Singing Proves She Inherited Her Parents' Musical Talent

Click here to read the full article. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s youngest daughter, Audrey, has a lot in common with her musical mom and dad. In a new Instagram video, the 20-year-old just impressed followers with her killer vocals and piano playing skills as she performed a Pat Benatar cover — and it’s hard not to hear the uncanny resemblance to her famous parents’ voices. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Audrey McGraw (@audreymcgraw) “Put on a pretty dress and attempted to sing a Pat Benatar song on piano…ATTEMPTED!” Audrey humbly wrote in her August 2 Instagram...
MUSIC
SheKnows

Martha Stewart's 81st Birthday Involved a Stunning Selfie & 'A Bit Too Much' Wine at Celebratory Lunch

Click here to read the full article. Martha Stewart isn’t slowing down one bit in her 80s. In fact, she might have celebrated a little too hard on her 81st birthday, but she isn’t complaining at all — instead, she gave us a glorious selfie. The lifestyle guru is an expert at the Instagram thirst-trap and she’s so good at it that Gen Z should take notes from Stewart (we are talking about that sexy poolside shot). This year, she went in for a close-up where she gives a slight pout and a soulful gaze at the camera. She knows how...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

SheKnows

61K+
Followers
7K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy