ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Motorcycle deaths on the rise in West Virginia

By Sam Kirk
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L4SI9_0h3Jpojw00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — According to a recent study, motorcycles have become more deadly in the past few years in West Virginia, which is correlated with the recent decline in helmet use.

According to QuoteWizard , motorcycle fatalities have increased by 36% in West Virginia since 2019 with 37 deaths in 2021. In West Virginia, all motorcyclists are required to wear a helmet, by law, but of these deaths, 17 of the victims weren’t wearing a helmet.

Road Patrol: Motorcycle Safety

According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation , motorcyclists are about 29 times more likely to die in a motor vehicle crash and are four times more likely to be injured than passenger vehicle occupants. But wearing a DOT-approved helmet reduces the risk of head injury by 69% and the risk of death by 42%.

Despite these statistics, helmet wearing has actually declined in the past few years. QuoteWizard reported that in the U.S., helmet wearing on motorcycles has decreased from 71% in 2020 to 68% in 2021. In the Midwest, fewer than half of riders wear helmets. In the northeast, South, and in urban and rural areas, riders wear helmets about 70% of the time, according to the study. Helmet wearing in rural areas declined from 71% in 2020 to 65 in 2021. Riders in the West wear helmets the most with an 88% helmet-wearing rate in 2021.

QuoteWizard also reported that passengers are wearing helmets the least at only 52% nationwide, a drop of 20 percentage points since 2020.

Motorcycle helmet laws by state

All of these laws apply to both drivers and passengers.

States where helmets are always required by law:

  • West Virginia
  • Alabama
  • California
  • Georgia
  • Louisana
  • Maryland
  • Massachusetts
  • Mississippi
  • Nebraska
  • New Jersey
  • New York
  • North Carolina
  • Oregon
  • Tennessee
  • Vermont
  • Virginia

States with no motorcycle helmet laws:

  • Illinois
  • Iowa
  • New Hampshire
Motorcycle group honors fallen Tucker County officer

States where helmets are required by age:

  • Alaska (under 18)
  • Arizona (under 18)
  • Arkansas (under 21)
  • Colorado (under 18)
  • Connecticut (under 18)
  • Delaware (under 19)
  • Florida (under 21)
  • Hawaii (under 18)
  • Idaho (under 18)
  • Indiana (under 18)
  • Kansas (under 18)
  • Kentucky (under 21)
  • Maine (under 18)
  • Michigan (under 21)
  • Minnesota (under 18)
  • Missouri (under 26; all permit riders)
  • Montana (under 18)
  • New Mexico (under 18)
  • North Dakota (under 18)
  • Ohio (under 18)
  • Oklahoma (under 18)
  • Pennsylvania (under 21)
  • Rhode Island (under 21)
  • South Carolina under 21)
  • South Dakota (under 18)
  • Texas (under 21)
  • Utah (under 21)
  • Wisconsin (under 18)
  • Wyoming (under 18)

To see the full study and methodology, visit QuoteWizard’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia reports significant spike in active COVID cases

CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia increased almost 400 from Thursday to Friday morning, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported Friday. The department reported 3,414 active cases statewide, up from 3,036 reported on Thursday morning in the department’s daily pandemic update. The department also reported receiving 1,012 new cases in the 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday morning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
DC News Now

What’s the latest on West Virginia’s top highway project?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There’s been a big development in the completion of Corridor H, West Virginia’s top highway project. Governor Jim Justice says the Department of Transportation in West Virginia and Virginia are now in talks about the completion of Corridor H, which runs from I-79 in Weston, West Virginia, to eventually connect with […]
CHARLESTON, WV
DC News Now

WVU researchers work to restore red spruce forests

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Red spruce, an evergreen tree that grows in West Virginia’s higher elevations, has been mostly destroyed in the Mountain State by clearcutting and wildfires, and according to researchers at West Virginia University, climate change is threatening the 10% of red spruce forests that remain. According to the West Virginia Division of […]
WILDLIFE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Missouri State
State
Colorado State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
State
South Carolina State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
South Dakota State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
State
West Virginia State
State
Utah State
wchstv.com

Active COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations increase in W.Va. on Friday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported a rise in COVID-19 totals across the board Friday as active cases, deaths and hospitalizations all increased in West Virginia. The state added 11 new virus-related deaths Friday, pushing the state’s death toll to 7,184, according to the West Virginia Department...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia officials say battle against COVID not over yet

CHARLESTON — West Virginia still hasn’t plateaued in the latest surge of COVID-19, the state coronavirus adviser said on Thursday. “We always track a bit behind the more urban parts of the country when it comes to realizing the full impact of the different variants that circulate most commonly in the U.S.,” Dr. Clay Marsh said during the governor’s pandemic briefing with state reporters.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Motorcycle#Traffic Accident#Quotewizard#Dot
WVNS

Final touches are underway for the State Fair of West Virginia

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– It is final prep week at the State fair of West Virginia. Rides are getting their final touch-ups, and food vendors are getting their booths ready to serve up thousands of tasty treats over the next few weeks. For the Vances, getting ready for the state fair is a family affair, but […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia State Superintendent asking to transfer jobs

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)  — The State Superintendent of West Virginia’s schools is asking state school board members to give him a new job. According to the agenda for the Aug. 10 school board meeting, State Superintendent, Clatyon Burch, is asking the board to transfer him to the Superintendent of the Schools for the Deaf and […]
EDUCATION
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Active COVID cases, hospitalizations continues to fluctuate in West Virginia

CHARLESTON — Active cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus dropped by 130 between Wednesday and Thursday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Thursday morning. The state reported 3,036 active cases Thursday, a decline from the 3,166 reported in its Wednesday morning pandemic update. Active cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Helmets
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WVNS

Most diverse counties in West Virginia

(STACKER)—The United States has a longstanding reputation as being a melting pot (or salad bowl), with its diversity manifesting itself across many different demographics. However, some places across the country are notably more heterogeneous than others. Stacker compiled a list of the most diverse counties in West Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties […]
POLITICS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia sees slight increase in COVID hospitalizations, infections

CHARLESTON — Hospitalizations slightly increased again in the 24 hours between Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department in its Wednesday morning pandemic update reported 349 people were in a hospital, 186 of those unvaccinated, up 12 from 337...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia University to charge students for parking at the Coliseum

WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY – West Virginia University Parking Management announced they would begin charging students $1 to park at the Coliseum during the day. The lot was previously known as the only free parking option for students on campus. This change is expected to start on Aug. 17. In addition, the university said there would […]
COLLEGES
wvexplorer.com

How Pruntytown reformatory became a bogeyman in W.Va.

PRUNTYTOWN, W.Va.—If you were an unruly boy growing up in West Virginia before the 1980s, there's a chance your misbehaviors were met with the threat of banishment to Pruntytown. Pruntytown! Any infraction that could not otherwise be dealt with might lead to the mention of the word by adults....
POLITICS
Farm and Dairy

Swine influenza detected in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On July 29, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources received multiple reports from the Jackson County Fair of swine exhibiting respiratory symptoms and fever. Samples were collected the same day and submitted to Moorefield Animal Health...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

When does school start in West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The start of the 2022-2023 school year is just around the corner in the Mountain State. The West Virginia Department of Education has shared a list of start dates for each of West Virginia’s 55 counties. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022: Barbour County Braxton County Pocahontas County Upshur County Wednesday, Aug. 17, […]
EDUCATION
DC News Now

DC News Now

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy