ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hialeah, FL

Active shooter drill held at Hialeah Senior High to assess response, resources

By Austin Carter
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w1GjK_0h3JpmyU00

Active shooter drill held at Hialeah Senior High to assess response, resources 01:12

MIAMI - Miami-Dade Schools Police Department held a large-scale functional active shooter drill at Hialeah Senior High School on Wednesday.

"These functional drills are crucial for the success of the overall safety of our school district," says Edwin Lopez, Chief of Miami-Dade Schools Police.

The goal was to assess school resources and outside agencies when responding to an active shooter.

"There's no negotiating, there's no conversating, when our officers are going in they're going in quickly," says Lopez.

During the drill, every move was under scrutiny as responders move through hallways and enter classrooms.

"The active shooter does not care, they don't care if you're a police officer you've got to go in there, you've taken the oath to neutralize that threat immediately and we train for that," says Lopez.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

South Florida schools participate in active shooter drills

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - With the start of the school year only a few weeks away, safety is the top priority for school police officers. It’s a scenario that police hope they never have to respond to. But, Miami-Dade Public Schools Police officers are prepared. “Our main mission here...
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Crooks ransack Miami Police Athletic League center, officers say

MIAMI – A set of “cowardly thieves” ransacked the Miami Police Department’s Police Athletic League youth center in Little Haiti, the program’s director said Friday. Officers were dispatched to the PAL youth center at 7200 NE 2nd Ave. at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday to investigate a burglary after a complainant “reported that upon arriving at the incident location, he discovered the building’s back doors pried opened with damaged locks,” according to Officer Kiara Delva of the Miami Police Department.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hialeah, FL
City
Miami, FL
Hialeah, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
WSVN-TV

BSO search for missing 45-year-old woman in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 45-year-old woman. According to detectives, Allisha Logen was last seen in the area of 3990 W. Hallandale Beach Boulevard at around 5 p.m., Thursday. Logen entered a Broward County Transit...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
CBS Miami

BSO: Scooter, motorcycle bandit caught on video

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they say was caught on video stealing a scooter in North Fort Lauderdale. Authorities believe he is responsible for the theft of eight mopeds, scooters, and motorcycles that have been stolen in North LauderdaleDetectives need the public's help identifying and locating the individual responsible.Here is what investigators said about the thefts: "The first theft was reported at 4:30 p.m. on July 5, near the 1400 block of Avon Lane in North Lauderdale. The victim told detectives that his white and black 2021 Kaitong Motorcycle was taken by an unknown subject. About...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Firefighter hurt battling southwest Miami-Dade townhome blaze

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were at the scene of a large fire Friday at a row of townhomes in the southwestern part of the county. Crews responded to 27102 SW 128th Ave. just before 11:40 a.m., MDFR records show. The townhomes are part of a complex located north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base and east of Florida’s Turnpike.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Active Shooter#Police
WSVN-TV

Car theft leads to cruiser crash in Southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - A stolen vehicle led to a cruiser crashing in Southwest Miami-Dade. The incident happened near North Kendall Drive and Southwest 147th Avenue, Thursday. Officers spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area, which they said was stolen. When the officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect sped...
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Graphic Video: Bathroom brawl on boardwalk, group still at large

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was brutally beaten after a group cut in line to a public bathroom in Hollywood on June 19. The wife of the victim told officers the fight broke out over after the two couples cut them in line to the bathroom. The woman said she was pushed by one of the women in the group, that's when her husband stepped in to protect her.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
NBC Miami

Accused Drunken Gunman Charged with Firing Rifle at Home in Davie

A Davie man remains behind bars in Broward after firing a rifle into a trailer home, Davie police said. William Thomas Berger, 30, showed up with his grandmother at the home in the 300 block of Southwest 133 Terrace on Saturday evening, according to the arrest report. Berger’s grandmother was...
DAVIE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
tamaractalk.com

NYC Resident Arrested in Murder of Tamarac Woman

A New York City woman was arrested Wednesday for her involvement in the murder of a Tamarac woman, authorities said. Sakiyna Thompson, 28, of the Springfield Gardens neighborhood in Queens, played a role in the killing of the victim, according to the Broward Sheriff’s office. Investigators did not provide any details about Thompson’s alleged role in the homicide or publicly identify the murder victim.
TAMARAC, FL
CBS Miami

Back to School: Parents should talk to their children about safety

MIAMI - As the first bell of the new school year approaches, it's important for parents to speak with their children about school safety. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's nationwide 2019 youth risk survey of 13,677 students, one in five high school students reported being bullied on school property. Eight percent said they had been involved in a physical fight and seven percent said they had been threatened or injured with a weapon. Almost nine percent said they had not gone to school at least one day because they did not feel safe at...
MIAMI, FL
Talk Media

Ex-Coral Springs Mayor Imprisoned For Child Molestation Has Died

John Sommerer, who served as mayor of Coral Springs for a decade before his imprisonment for molesting a child, died Tuesday. He was 74. Sommerer, a certified public accountant, was forced from his mayoral job by term limits in 2004 after 10 years in office. He sought the office again in 2006 and lost to current Coral Springs Mayor Scott Brook.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
CBS Miami

Five people injured in SW Dade drive-by shooting

MIAMI - Gunfire erupted in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood overnight, injuring several people. Miami-Dade police said a group of people was gathered outside a unit at the Perrine Rainbow apartment complex, at 10010 SW173rd Terrace, when they were targeted in a drive-by shooting. Three women and two men were hit. They were taken to Jackson South Medical Center where they were listed as stable. Larry King said he was walking to a nearby store when he heard the gunshots just after 12:30 a.m. As he ran for cover, he said he saw the injured on the ground. "You know innocent...
MIAMI, FL
CBS News

Arrest made in NE Dade drive-by shooting

MIAMI - An arrest has been made in a northeast Miami-Dade drive-by shooting that injured two people. Jakari Rolle, 27, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, and criminal mischief. According to police, on January 29th, Rolle pulled up next to his brother's car, which had...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
74K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy