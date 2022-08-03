Read on www.ospreyobserver.com
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FLEvie M.Tampa, FL
thegabber.com
Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg
Twitter feed. Not a dog lover or cat fanatic? Any of these three young budgies, although shy at first, will, with a little love and training, be your feathered BFF. They’re easy to train, sweet, and they don’t need walks or their litter scooped. Please call Pet Pal about adoption specifics. 727-328-7738.
cltampa.com
St. Petersburg LBGTQ+ staple Punky’s Bar and Grill has closed
Hope you made it out to last Tuesday's drag queen bingo at Punky's Bar and Grill— because it was the last one ever. After seven years open in downtown St. Petersburg’s booming Grand Central District, Punky’s Bar and Grill at 3063 Central Ave. has suddenly closed. It's last day in operation was Wednesday, Aug. 3.
995qyk.com
Unacceptable Behavior For A Restaurant
Todays Second Date Update was between Hailey and David. On their first date that they went all in on. The debate quickly became what unacceptable behavior for a restaurant looks like. They are both single parents and have known each other through a mutual friend for awhile now. Usually when you have a mutual friend and have been set up by that friend there is somewhat of a connection.
995qyk.com
How A Date Turns Into A Chore
Amanda took full advantage of her first date with Grant. Unfortunately she also showed us how a date turns into a chore. Amanda reached out to us to find out why Grant has not replied to her invite to go on a Second Date. Amanda met Grant online and they decided to go grab dinner at The Lure in Downtown St. Pete. She told us that Grant was a complete gentlemen and even picked her up, paid for the date, and got her home safely. She went on to talk about how attracted she was to not just his looks but also his personality. You could hear the excitement in her voice as she gushed over Grant.
Drive-In Movie Theaters in Tampa Bay
Looking for something different, maybe even something a little old school? Here’s a great activity...
thatssotampa.com
Bolay to debut its first-ever drive-thru in Tampa this September
Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen, the dynamic build your own ‘Bol’ concept from South Florida, officially debuted in the Tampa Bay market with the opening of their Brandon location last May. Soon after they opened a location in St. Petersburg at 1330 4th Street North. The grand opening of the Tampa location at 402 S Dale Mabry Highway is set for September 1.
995qyk.com
Fun Places To Take Your Dog In Tampa
A lot of us have dogs and are always looking for fun thing to do with our pets. We are lucky to live in the Tampa Bay area, because there are plenty of things to do and bring your four-legged friend along. Here are just a few of some of the dog friendly activities you can find in the Tampa Bay Area.
stpetecatalyst.com
Antisemitic fliers land on St. Pete doorsteps
August 6, 2022 - Several concerned residents reported receiving antisemitic fliers Friday, which began by condemning progressives for promoting communism and conservatives for focusing on money. However, the brunt of the note’s vitriol was aimed at Jewish people and their allies. The hate mail featured Nazi symbols while promoting replacement theory, the white nationalist ideology that has inspired several mass shootings. A QR code on the bottom of the flier links to an antisemitic film. In a social media post, state senate candidate Eunic Ortiz reported that notes in the Greater Woodlawn neighborhood of St. Petersburg were placed in a plastic bag with a rock and tossed onto doorsteps. “No resident of St. Pete or anywhere else deserves this, and our hearts go out to those who received these repugnant fliers,” said Florida Holocaust Museum Chairman Mike Igel in a statement. “While it’s exhausting and enraging to confront this hate time after time, it is fundamentally necessary for our entire community to do so with a united voice.” Residents receiving the fliers or with any information regarding who is delivering them are encouraged to the St. Pete Police Department at (727) 551-3182.
Family remembers Tampa rapper shot and killed outside apartment
TAMPA, Fla. — Family members of a Tampa rapper shot and killed held a vigil for Ari Williams Friday night at Rowlett Park in Tampa. Ari Williams was also known by his rapper name as Rollie Bands. On July 22, Ari was shot and killed at his apartment complex in Tampa. Investigators arrested a man in Southwest Florida named Darren Day.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs
ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida Northside Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s “Get With The Guidelines - Heart Failure Gold Plus with Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll” quality achievement award for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure.
30,000 students receive free backpacks, school supplies
WWE Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil put the smackdown on the need for school supplies, Saturday.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Greek Food in Tampa
Tampa is a beautiful bay city with many attractions, from professional football to amusement parks. There are also a wide variety of cuisines in this cosmopolitan city, but perhaps none as rooted in the culture as Greek. Tampa saw an increase in its Greek population toward the end of 1905...
businessobserverfl.com
Locally owned fitness chain secures site for third gym in region
Epic Health and Fitness, a franchise fitness chain headquartered in Spring Hill, has secured a location for its third gym in the Tampa Bay region, in Brooksville. In addition to Spring Hill, the company has a franchise in Weeki Wachee. According to a news release, the Brooksville Epic Health and...
iontb.com
Two dead after teen driver crashes vehicle into a pole pole in St. Petersburg
Officers from the St. Peterburg Police Department (SPPD) are investigating a double fatality crash that occurred at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Officers responded to the single vehicle crash in the 4200 block of 11th Avenue South where an SUV hit a pole. According to SPPD, a...
stpetecatalyst.com
Large cannabis B2B firm blazes future in Tampa
Tampa is now the home to the company that claims to be the nation’s largest business-to-business network of cannabis products, Kush.com. The Seattle-founded company’s goal is to become to go-to-market resource for companies trying to break into the cannabis retail industry by providing a trusted network of verified seed growers, testing labs and distributors.
Search Continues for Woman who Stole Car with Baby Inside
Child was found safe and has been re-united with mother
Pinellas Trail now extends 75 miles in a loop around county
Great news for walkers, runners and bicyclists in Pinellas County: You can now travel a whopping 75 miles on the Pinellas County Duke Energy Trail loop!
2 teens killed, 1 injured after SUV hits pole in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police said two people died Saturday morning after a crash on 11th Avenue. Police said they responded to the incident at 12:45 a.m. when an SUV hit a pole. According to a release, a 17-year-old was driving the SUV east on the avenue when he went off-road and […]
Clearwater lifeguard helps woman stuck in wheeled chair on beach
A Clearwater lifeguard was recently recognized for helping a woman who got stuck in a wheeled chair on the beach.
SPCA Florida offering ‘fortune cookie’ deal to Clear the Shelters
SPCA Florida is offering a deal for potential pet owners to receive anywhere from 10 to 100% off their adoptions this August.
