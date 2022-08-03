Staffordshire 'Ladsandads' football club asked to change name

Read on www.bbc.com
Related
BBC
Future of closed historic castle to be discussed
A public meeting is to be held on the future of Barra's Kisimul Castle. The clan stronghold has been closed to the public since the start of the Covid pandemic. Its owners have previously spoken of health and safety concerns around its reopening. The castle dates from the 15th Century...
BBC
Archie Battersbee: Family refused permission for hospice move
The family of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee cannot move him to a hospice for withdrawal of treatment, a High Court judge has ruled. His family applied for permission after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) refused a request to delay the withdrawal of life-sustaining support. Archie's mother had said she...
BBC
Owami Davies: Fourth murder arrest over missing student nurse
A fourth man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who vanished in south London last month. Student nurse Owami Davies, 24, was captured on CCTV in the company of a man on Derby Road, Croydon on 7 July - the night she was last seen alive. The...
BBC
Snowdonia: Student Christopher Wilson died after 1,300ft fall
A student died after falling 1,300ft in Snowdonia, an inquest has heard. Christopher Wilson, 18, of Brixham, Devon, died on 26 July on Crib y Ddysgl. At an inquest opening in Caernarfon, Gwynedd, the coroner heard Mr Wilson was walking with his father when he fell down a hill, suffering "multiple substantial injuries".
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Jail for men involved in Stoke puppy ear cropping
Three men have been jailed after three puppies had their ears cropped illegally. Alexander David Johnson, 32, and Ryan Woodward, 24, from Stoke-on-Trent, and Michael Nolan, 31, from Carlisle, were sentenced at Cannock Magistrates' Court after admitting their involvement in the procedure. Staffordshire Police said the dogs were found bleeding...
BBC
Scottish island of Pladda on sale for price of a city flat
A tiny Scottish island in the Firth of Clyde has gone on sale for £350,000. The isle of Pladda, off the coast of Arran, includes a five-bedroom house, a helipad and lighthouse dating back to the 1790s. It has an asking price that could buy a three-bedroom flat in...
The Queen, 96, will pause holiday to her beloved Scotland to see in the new prime minister
The Queen plans to interrupt her Scottish holiday to travel to England and invite her 15th Prime Minister to form a government, The Mail on Sunday understands. Boris Johnson has announced he will step down on September 6, when he will formally tender his resignation to the Queen. The Monarch...
BBC
Dylan Holliday death: The armed killer not spotted by social workers
Social workers unwittingly drove a boy armed with a knife to the Northamptonshire town of Wellingborough. Later that day the boy used that knife to kill 16-year-old Dylan Holliday. What more should have been done to prevent the fatal stabbing?. Davinia Walsh's home is now quiet. Too quiet, she says.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Nicky Campbell teacher admits schoolboy abuse in court documents
A retired teacher fighting extradition from South Africa has admitted abusing schoolboys in Edinburgh, according to court documents seen by the BBC. Broadcaster Nicky Campbell is one of a number of former pupils who have made allegations about the 83-year-old. The man - who the BBC is not naming for...
BBC
Archie Battersbee: Family devastated as legal routes exhausted
The family of Archie Battersbee were "devastated" that all legal routes have been exhausted, campaign group Christian Concern has said. The 12-year-old must spend his final days in hospital after the High Court ruled he could not move to a hospice. The family requested the European Court of Human Rights...
BBC
Jordan Moray: Family hikes for hours searching for missing son
"Come home, everything will be fine, we love you millions. Come home." Jordan Moray went missing from his flat in Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf, in July 2019 with his game console still running. Now his mother, Debbie Moray, has spoken of how the family goes hiking for hours searching for...
BBC
Bangladesh: Samira Islam, 20, third family member to die
A woman, 20, has become the third member of a British family to die from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Bangladesh. Samira Islam, from Cardiff, died at about 08:30 BST on Friday, after being found unconscious on 26 July. Her father, Rafiqul, 51, and brother, Mahiqul, 16, also died after...
ASIA・
BBC
Zane Gbangbola: Parents 'need truth to grieve flood death son'
The mother of a boy who died during floods in Surrey in 2014 says she is unable to grieve until his death is examined by an independent panel. Zane Gbangbola's parents claim hydrogen cyanide gas from a former Chertsey tip killed their seven-year-old son. His mother Nicole Lawler said: "We...
BBC
Dillon Quirke: Tipperary hurler dies after collapsing mid-game
A Tipperary hurler has died after collapsing during a county senior championship game on Friday. Dillon Quirke, 24, was carried off the field at Semple Stadium in Thurles just before half time. The match was stopped as Mr Quirke's Clonoulty/Rossmore teammates, opponents Kilruane and the Knights of Malta attended to...
BBC
Archie Battersbee 'fought until the end', says mum after son dies
Archie Battersbee, the 12-year-old who had been at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and doctors, has died. His mother, Hollie Dance, said: "Such a beautiful little boy, and he fought right until the very end." She said she was "the proudest mum in the world" as...
Comments / 0