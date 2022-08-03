Read on www.today.com
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz to abortion rights protesters: 'Nobody wants to impregnate you'
TAMPA, Fla. – Rep. Matt Gaetz told a crowd of young people at a conference here Saturday that women protesting abortion access are less likely to get pregnant because they aren't attractive. "Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most...
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
House passes first bills to restore abortion rights post-Roe v. Wade
The House voted on a pair of bills aimed at restoring abortion rights nationwide in Democrats' first legislative response to the Supreme Court's landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The Women's Health Protection Act of 2022 passed the House with a vote of 219-210 and is an updated version of...
Vox
4 charts that show just how big abortion won in Kansas
On Tuesday, an unprecedented number of Kansans voted against a constitutional amendment that would have allowed lawmakers to end abortion protections. That’s a big win for women’s rights, but the outcome also carries major implications for elections nationwide this November. It’s especially true in those states where abortion rights are on the ballot after the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade and where Democrats are seeking to stay in power.
US News and World Report
Biden Signs Executive Order on Abortion, Declares Supreme Court 'Out of Control'
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said the Supreme Court decision overturning the right to an abortion was an exercise in "raw political power" and signed an executive order on Friday to ease access to services to terminate pregnancies. Biden, a Democrat, has been under pressure from his own party...
POLITICO
Senate Democrats are urging Joe Biden to uphold his promises to shore up abortion protections through executive action.
They specifically asked the president to scrap certain rules on abortion pills. Following up: President Joe Biden said in July his administration would look into ways to shore up abortion protections, including for abortion pills. A month later, Senate Democrats are pushing the White House to deliver. In a letter...
Biden signs abortion order, says Republicans clueless about women's power
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the Supreme Court and Republicans are clueless about the power of American women as he signed a second executive order aimed at protecting abortion rights.
Kansas shows anti-abortion Republicans how voters react when you go after their rights
Kansans turn out in force to show that trying to take away abortion rights might not be as popular as some Republicans think.
Indiana Senate narrowly passes near-total abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana state senators narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban Saturday during a rare weekend session, sending the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 26-20 after about three hours of debate, passing the bill with the minimum 26 votes needed to send it on to the House, which Republicans also control. The bill would prohibit abortions from the time a fertilized egg implants in a uterus. Exceptions would be allowed in cases of rape and incest, but a patient seeking an abortion for either reason would have to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to the attack. Indiana is one of the first Republican-controlled states to debate tighter abortion laws since the U.S. Supreme Court last month overturned the precedent establishing a national right to an abortion.
TODAY.com
Former VP Dick Cheney calls Donald Trump a ‘coward’ in new ad
Former Vice President Dick Cheney calls Donald Trump a “coward” in a new TV ad in support of his daughter Liz Cheney’s re-election campaign. The ad comes as Cheney is in a hotly contested congressional race against Trump-backed attorney Harriet Hageman.Aug. 5, 2022.
POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
BBC
After Kansas defeat, what's next for abortion bans?
The votes are in, and Kansans have been unequivocal - the right to abortion in the state stays. More than 900,000 Kansans - about a third of the state's total population - cast their ballots on Tuesday in a state-wide referendum on whether the right to abortion should be removed from the state's constitution. In the lead-up to the vote, many polls predicted a nail-biting race. But when it came down to it, almost 60% voted against the change, a resounding victory for pro-choice advocates.
How the anti-abortion amendment was defeated in Kansas
In a reliably conservative state, a state where then-President Donald Trump won in 2020 by 15 points over Joe Biden, an amendment that would deny women the right to an abortion under the state constitution was soundly defeated on Tuesday, delivering a striking victory to supporters of abortion access. The...
Indiana considers bill to ban nearly all abortions
Vice President Harris visited Indiana to meet with Democratic state leaders to discuss the fight to protect abortion rights as lawmakers there are considering a near-total ban on the procedure. NBC News’ Chloe Atkins reports. July 26, 2022.
The Kansas Abortion Shocker
Earlier this summer, when the Supreme Court ended a 50-year federal right to abortion, Democrats had no choice but to place their faith in voters to rebel against the ruling. Until tonight, however, no one could definitively say whether Roe v. Wade outrage would carry over to the polls. Tonight...
Dems Say Kansas Abortion Vote Is Proof They’re Not Totally Screwed
The best political week of the year for Democrats concluded on Tuesday night with a forceful punctuation mark in an unexpected place: deep-red Kansas. Voters went to the polls there for their primary election and overwhelmingly rejected a ballot measure designed to restrict abortion access in the state. That result...
MSNBC
Despite Republican predictions, voters prioritize abortion rights
In any election cycle, parties and candidates invest an enormous amount of energy trying to determine which issues are most important to voters. With this in mind, the latest USA Today/Suffolk University poll included an open-ended question in its latest national survey: “Thinking about your vote for U.S. Congress this November, what’s the most important issue that will affect your vote?”
What Kansas Abortion Vote Means for Democrats, Republicans in the Midterms
The GOP-led state rejected lawmakers restricting abortion access, setting up a fight over the issue on the election campaign trail.
‘This is huge’: Democrats hail abortion rights victory in Kansas
Democrats celebrated the Kansas vote as a testament to the desire for abortion rights nationwide, even in Republican-held states
CBS News
Biden issues executive order on abortion rights following Kansas vote
After voters in Kansas rejected a measure removing abortion rights from the state constitution, President Joe Biden issued an executive order supporting patients who travel out of state. Natalie Brand reports. (8/3/22)
