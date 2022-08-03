ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

BBC

Woman raped in Birmingham after suspect 'posed as taxi driver'

A woman was raped after a suspect allegedly posed as a taxi driver, police said. Detectives from West Midlands Police said the suspect is believed to have targeted lone women in Birmingham. The force said he is thought to have offered lifts, alcohol and drugs while operating late at night...
The Independent

Mother who ran over children outside school in ‘every parent’s worst nightmare’ found guilty

A mother of two who ran over a group of children outside a primary school in what a judge described as “every parent’s worst nightmare” has been found guilty of careless driving.Eight pupils and parents were standing outside Beatrix Potter Primary School in Openview, Earlsfield, southwest London, when they were struck by the Toyota Rav4 just after 3pm on 8 September 2020.A seven-year-old boy with his back to the car was knocked into the air, while others as young as six were trapped under the vehicle.Dolly Rincon-Aguilar, from Wandsworth, south London, who was picking up children from the school,...
Daily Mail

British woman, 64, facing the death penalty in Pakistan for ‘ordering the murder of her husband’ claims police beat her every day in a bid to force a confession out of her

A British woman facing the death penalty in Pakistan for allegedly ordering the murder of her husband said the authorities beat her every day to try to get her to confess. 'I was held at a police station for two weeks, where I was hit every day,' said Yasmin Kausar, 64. 'They tried to force a confession, but I wouldn’t make a statement that wasn’t true.'
Daily Mail

Couple with 10 children branded 'childish' and 'petty' as court fines them £216 over row which saw them 'trap neighbour in her own home' by parking their car so close to hers she couldn't move it

A couple with ten children have been fined over a 'petty' war against their next door neighbour over street parking outside their adjoining terraced homes. Samina Delaney, 40, and Shahid Iqbal, 38, were charged with harassment after they deliberately parked their family car so close to Natalie Allison's vehicle she was unable to move it.
Daily Mail

British woman whose father was falsely arrested for raping her in Crete says she fears her attacker will strike other UK tourists after botched investigation

A British woman whose own father was falsely accused of raping her while on holiday in Crete has warned other women visiting the island not to go out alone. Tammi Forsythe – who bravely waived her right to anonymity – fears her attacker will strike again after a botched police investigation into her terrifying assault by Greek police.
BBC

Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth

A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
The Independent

Husband’s ‘world collapsed’ as wife dies months after diagnosis

An RAF veteran who has raised £42K in memory of the wife he lost to a brain tumour sees her every day in their three-year-old daughter who has her “infectious positivity” and “ridiculously curly hair.”Citing his role as a single father to Sienna, who was born in October 2018, as his toughest but most rewarding job to date, Alan Johnstone’s one deep regret is that her mother, Anneka, only knew the child they thought would be their “entire future” for 13 months.Dietician Anneka, 33, had devoted her life to the NHS, but the health service she loved was unable to...
