Four black teenagers from Manchester jailed over text messages plan to appeal
Eight-year sentences for 19-year-olds have caused anger, with claims they were found ‘guilty by association’
‘Are you ready?’ Man tells of slitting wife’s throat in suicide pact in garden
A man who killed his terminally ill wife in a suicide pact has called for assisted dying to be legalised in the UK after he walked free from court. Graham Mansfield, 73, was convicted of the manslaughter of his wife, Dyanne, 71, who had stage-four lung cancer and had said she couldn’t take any more.
Woman raped in Birmingham after suspect 'posed as taxi driver'
A woman was raped after a suspect allegedly posed as a taxi driver, police said. Detectives from West Midlands Police said the suspect is believed to have targeted lone women in Birmingham. The force said he is thought to have offered lifts, alcohol and drugs while operating late at night...
Mother who ran over children outside school in ‘every parent’s worst nightmare’ found guilty
A mother of two who ran over a group of children outside a primary school in what a judge described as “every parent’s worst nightmare” has been found guilty of careless driving.Eight pupils and parents were standing outside Beatrix Potter Primary School in Openview, Earlsfield, southwest London, when they were struck by the Toyota Rav4 just after 3pm on 8 September 2020.A seven-year-old boy with his back to the car was knocked into the air, while others as young as six were trapped under the vehicle.Dolly Rincon-Aguilar, from Wandsworth, south London, who was picking up children from the school,...
Female police officer, 40, will stand trial for mocking George Floyd by sharing racially-offensive WhatsApp messages
A female police officer will stand trial accused of mocking George Floyd by sharing racially-offensive WhatsApp messages. PC Joann Jinks, 40, was a serving officer at West Mercia Police at the time the messages were allegedly sent in June 2020. The former officer will stand charged with three counts of...
Nurse, 32, accused of murdering seven babies appears in court for hearing
A NURSE accused of murdering seven babies faced court yesterday for a pre-trial hearing. Lucy Letby, 32, is charged with killing the five boys and two girls on the neo-natal ward at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Cheshire. She is also accused of the attempted murder of a further five...
British woman, 64, facing the death penalty in Pakistan for ‘ordering the murder of her husband’ claims police beat her every day in a bid to force a confession out of her
A British woman facing the death penalty in Pakistan for allegedly ordering the murder of her husband said the authorities beat her every day to try to get her to confess. 'I was held at a police station for two weeks, where I was hit every day,' said Yasmin Kausar, 64. 'They tried to force a confession, but I wouldn’t make a statement that wasn’t true.'
Woman, 26, who left her blind neighbour suicidal after falsely claiming he had raped her is jailed for two years
A woman who left her vulnerable blind neighbour feeling suicidal after falsely claiming he had raped her has been jailed for two years. Jade Wass, 26, called police saying she had been attacked by her neighbour while camping outside of a home in Teesside on July 8, 2020. She claimed...
Court Wants Murderer Executed On Live TV To Send A Message To Other Would-Be Killers
A court in Egypt is keen on executing a convicted murderer to send a message to other would-be killers. Mohamed Adel was found guilty of killing fellow student, Naira Ashraf, because she rejected his advances. After she refused to marry him, the 21-year-old organised a gruesome plot to kill her...
Couple with 10 children branded 'childish' and 'petty' as court fines them £216 over row which saw them 'trap neighbour in her own home' by parking their car so close to hers she couldn't move it
A couple with ten children have been fined over a 'petty' war against their next door neighbour over street parking outside their adjoining terraced homes. Samina Delaney, 40, and Shahid Iqbal, 38, were charged with harassment after they deliberately parked their family car so close to Natalie Allison's vehicle she was unable to move it.
Babysitter lured to her death by killer who placed ad on Facebook before stabbing her in the back and dumping body
COPS are hunting for a twisted killer who lured a babysitter to her death via a Facebook ad before dumping her body at a derelict warehouse. Carla Agostina Triga, 22, responded to a social media post from a man claiming to be a trucker asking for someone to look after his two kids.
Ricky Bibey dead – Blood-covered woman found screaming for help after Brit ex-rugby star collapsed dead in hotel room
THE partner of former British rugby league player Ricky Bibey ran screaming into the hotel hallway covered in blood, reports in Italy have claimed. Bibey, 40, was found dead in the £350-a-night Hotel Continentale in the Italian city of Florence on Saturday. He had arrived in Tuscany with his...
Two killers, 25, and 26, who used tracker device to ambush a father, 33, before stabbing him to death inside his Mercedes ML250 are jailed for a total of 46 years
Two killers who attached a tracking device to the underside of their victim’s Mercedes before they knifed him to death have been jailed for at least 46 years. Harvey MacFoy, 26, and Donald Owusu, 25, and a third unidentified man had planned to abduct bus driver Albert Amofa, 33.
British woman whose father was falsely arrested for raping her in Crete says she fears her attacker will strike other UK tourists after botched investigation
A British woman whose own father was falsely accused of raping her while on holiday in Crete has warned other women visiting the island not to go out alone. Tammi Forsythe – who bravely waived her right to anonymity – fears her attacker will strike again after a botched police investigation into her terrifying assault by Greek police.
Teenage killers grin as they are jailed for life after stabbing schoolboy, 14, to death with a sword hidden in a walking stick
Two teenagers grinned as they were sentenced to life in prison after they stabbed a schoolboy to death with a sword concealed inside a walking stick. Fares Maatou, 14, died after being confronted and stabbed by the two teenagers on Barking Road in Canning Town, east London, on Friday 23 April last year.
Couple guilty of murdering boy after ‘utterly horrific and prolonged’ torture
A 15-year-old boy who was tortured and killed by his mother and her partner in a campaign of “utterly horrific and prolonged” torture was murdered by the two people he “should have been able to trust the most in the world”, a senior prosecutor has said.
BREAKING: The UN Issues Injunction Preventing Government Turning Off Archie Battersbee's Life Support
The United Nations has issued an injunction which prevents the government from turning off Archie Battersbee's life support. It means that Archie's care cannot be withdrawn while they consider the case. The decision came after Archie's parents made a 'last ditch' attempt to take the case to the UN, to...
Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth
A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
Huge haul of half a tonne of cocaine worth £40million is found hidden in banana boxes aboard a Colombia boat in London
A Colombian cocaine shipment hidden inside banana boxes - and worth a staggering £40million - has been intercepted at a port on the River Thames. Hapless smugglers had attempted to disguise hundreds of slabs of the white powder as an innocent fruit delivery between the cocaine capital of the world and the Netherlands.
Husband’s ‘world collapsed’ as wife dies months after diagnosis
An RAF veteran who has raised £42K in memory of the wife he lost to a brain tumour sees her every day in their three-year-old daughter who has her “infectious positivity” and “ridiculously curly hair.”Citing his role as a single father to Sienna, who was born in October 2018, as his toughest but most rewarding job to date, Alan Johnstone’s one deep regret is that her mother, Anneka, only knew the child they thought would be their “entire future” for 13 months.Dietician Anneka, 33, had devoted her life to the NHS, but the health service she loved was unable to...
