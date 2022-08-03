Read on www.andalusiastarnews.com
Troy Messenger
Former Trojan Rick Stetson remembered
Rick Stetson always looked forward to his next birthday. Another year older and he still was not an old man running along the side of the road. Stetson was not a road runner. He liked to run fast. He like to race. At age 77, Stetson was very fast. Rick...
Andalusia Star News
Carnley takes lead as drum major for AHS ‘A Sound Tradition’ marching band
Andalusia High School rising senior Tyler Carnley will see one of his dreams come true this fall as he leads the AHS “A Sound Tradition” Marching Band as the drum major. “Being the drum major is a dream come true for me. When I was in the eighth grade, I would stand behind the band and direct and watch Tristyn Harrison. Tristyn was one of the drum majors who I would watch direct. I am really looking forward to being able to direct our band under the Friday nights my senior year,” Carnley said.
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia JV cheerleaders earn first place awards at UCA camp
The Andalusia High School JV (AHS JV) cheerleaders traveled to Troy University July 6-9 for the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) camp and came home with three first-place awards. While there, they also learned cheers, sidelines, dances, new stunts, pyramids, and leadership skills. Each day they were evaluated on something they...
Andalusia Star News
Vick makes special presentation to Greenwood
Just before Lee Greenwood took the stage at July JAMZ in Andalusia Thursday night, he met with a man who was instrumental in his appearance here. John Vick is the founder of the Covington Veterans Foundation and the board chairman and CEO of Southern National Corp., parent company of CCB Community Bank.
Andalusia Star News
CVF: This village got it right
Last Sunday, a man approached the locator tent at the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall seeking assistance finding the name of someone who had died in Vietnam. Databases allowed volunteers to search by name, hometown of record, and other criteria. This man, Drew Cook, only had two pieces of information: the man’s last name and the approximate date on which he fell.
Andalusia Star News
GALLERY: Shellhouse crowned 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Covington County
Andalusia High School rising senior Grace Shellhouse was crowned as the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Covington County on Saturday, July 16. “It is an honor to represent Covington County, and I will not take it for granted,” Shellhouse said. “Two months ago, I was not even going to participate. Distinguished Young Women was never something I had been interested in, and I had never done anything like it before. All throughout my junior year, I had people try to talk me into participating, but I said no every time. After some much-needed positive peer pressure and convincing from my aunt, Mrs. Janna Marsh, and many other role models, I gave in. I never expected it to be as fun as it was. The girls were so sweet, and those friendships are some of the best I have. The DYW board is incredibly supportive, and I wouldn’t want to do it without them. DYW was a blast, and I wouldn’t trade a second of my summer for anything.”
Andalusia Star News
McGaha serves summer internship with District Judge’s office
First-generation law student Micah McGaha is grateful to serve as a judge’s clerk this summer and looks forward to applying the experience and his education as he pursues becoming a lawyer. Originally from Milton, Florida, and now a student at the University of Mississippi’s Law School in Oxford, McGaha...
luvernejournal.com
Highland Home coach relieved of coaching duties
Crenshaw County Superintendent Dodd Hawthorne informed Highland High School varsity boys basketball coach Johnny Mitchell he was being relieved of his coaching duties via email Wednesday. Hawthorne confirmed Mitchell had been let go, but noted Mitchell, who was tenured, would remain as part of Highland Home’s educational staff. “Obviously,...
Okaloosa Co. to build new school in Crestview, more improvements
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — For the first time since 2008, the Okaloosa County Schools District is building a new school. Superintendent Marcus Chambers said a new K-8 school will be coming to Crestview. “We’re in the process right now, acquiring land in Crestview and in the central part of the county. As well and at Destin […]
Andalusia Star News
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL IS HERE: Andalusia teachers, faculties ready to welcome students for new school year
The Andalusia City School System will swing the doors open for the first day of school on Monday and Superintendent Dr. Daniel Shakespeare said the faculty and staff are eager to get the school year off to a great start. The school system has worked over the summer to prepare...
outdooralabama.com
Renovations Coming to Crenshaw County Public Fishing Lake
Crenshaw County Public Fishing Lake near Luverne, Alabama, will close this fall for renovations. During the closure, the aging dam structure will be evaluated and repaired by the Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR). The lake will also be restocked to improve fishing quality.
Andalusia Star News
CCBOE closes summer with five personnel matters
The Covington County Board of Education held its final meeting before the school year and made five personnel changes during a regularly scheduled board meeting Tuesday, August 2. During the meeting the board approved:. Employment:. Sidney McKathan as bus driver at Pleasant Home School with effective date to be determined,...
thegreenvillestandard.com
BUTLER COUNTY’S NINE SERVICE MEN ON THE VIETNAM WALL
This past weekend, the City of Andalusia played host to the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall. This wall is a 3/5 scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. Nine Butler County men lost their lives during the Vietnam War, and their names are included on the wall.
wtvy.com
Borden Dairy to close Dothan milk plant
This week, Coffee County EMA and the Enterprise Police Department is making it a priority by providing active shooter training to faculty and staff at Enterprise City Schools. 20 new nurses are ready for the workforce after a pinning ceremony at Wallace Community College. Dr. Eric Mackey visits Ariton. Updated:...
wdhn.com
Wednesday wreck in Geneva claims life of a Holmes Co. man
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Geneva police are reminding people to be careful behind the wheel after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on State Highway 27, near the Pea River bridge claimed the life of a Northwest Florida man. Ronald Thompson, 61, of Westville was killed. Police say he was...
WJHG-TV
Two arrested, 3 wanted for double homicide in Dothan, Bonifay
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The bodies of two Dothan residents, Shauna Terry and Damien Bell, were found buried on the property of Sheena Marie Thurman in Bonifay last Friday. Officials said Thurman has been arrested and charged with an open count of murder in both Alabama and Florida. “The...
wtvy.com
Vet facility coming to Dothan
First responders received a report of an individual with a gunshot wound at a residence in 600 Block of Tartan Pines Enterprise, AL around 10:30 a.m. The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce in gearing up for a busy month in the circle city. Here to talk more about the happenings is Misty Morgan with the chamber.
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Commissioners to oppose proposed Interstate 10 toll in Mobile, Ala.
Santa Rosa County Commissioner Colten Wright said last week that it’s not fair to levy a toll on motorists to help pay for the $2.7-billion Interstate 10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project. “I personally take great issue with putting a toll on … Interstate 10 coming into Escambia...
wdhn.com
Second arrest for double murder of Dothan couple
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A second arrest has been made for the double murder of the missing Dothan couple. The Dothan Police Department and the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, in Florida, began a joint investigation into a double murder. The discovery of two bodies buried on Long...
wdhn.com
Hurricane season update and a wet weekend ahead
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Besides the rain moving through Coffee and Dale counties right now, just about everyone should be dry the rest of the evening and overnight hours. Lows will drop to the low 70s. Friday will be mostly dry with a 30% chance for rain. Morning lows...
