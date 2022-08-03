Detroit parking dispute shooting: Police identify 2 people killed, reveal ages of 6 injured

Read on www.clickondetroit.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel Maven
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Related
1 dead, 4 injured after mass shooting in Detroit, police investigating
Detroit police are at the scene of a mass shooting that has killed one person and injured five others on the city’s east side Saturday morning, officials confirmed.
fox2detroit.com
Locksmith ambushed, shot and left lying in street on work call
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A metro Detroit locksmith on a routine work call was ambushed at a job site by robbers who opened fire, shooting him twice. "Earlier that day I was at the park with my daughter, she was having so much fun the baby was kicking, I was feeling so grateful that our life was good," said Marisa Monkman.
Woman shot, man arrested after Dearborn Heights shooting
Dearborn Heights police were were dispatched to Daly Park near Hopkins and Westlake in Dearborn Heights Friday at 8:00 p.m. for reports of a fight between teens.
Dearborn Heights police investigating scene of shooting on city's south end
Dearborn Heights police investigating scene of shooting on city’s south end. Officials with the Dearborn Heights Police Department told WWJ officers are currently working an area on the city’s south side Friday evening.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Armed kidnapping suspect crashes after late night police chase along I-94 in Wayne County
A suspect wanted for armed kidnapping was taken into custody after he crashed his vehicle during a police chase and tried to flee from police in Detroit Friday night.
Detroit News
Armed kidnapping suspect arrested after chase, crash in Detroit
A suspect wanted in connection with an alleged kidnapping reported in Van Buren Township was arrested Friday night after a chase and crash in Detroit, Michigan State Police said. Troopers were called in to assist township officers when the man crashed near eastbound Interstate 94 and the Lodge Freeway around...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Detroit family pushes police for closure of brother’s murder that happened 35 years ago
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 35 years since Detroit man’s murder, family pushes police for closure. It was August 21st. It was a Friday. It rained that day, and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family of 1987 Detroit murder cold case looking for closure as suspect is still on the loose
DETROIT – There are many questions regarding the case, and the family of Edward Sayers is looking for answers. Detroit police consider the murder an “overkill” due to the number of times Sayers was stabbed. On Aug. 25, 1987, Sayers’ sisters got a phone call from their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Macomb County police chief facing charges for allegedly searching woman in police information system
A police chief in Macomb County is expected to turn himself in after he was caught misusing a statewide law enforcement system to search information on a woman, officials confirmed on Friday.
Detroit News
Detroit police investigating second mass shooting in less than a week
Police are investigating the second mass shooting in less than a week in Detroit. One person is dead and four are wounded in a shooting Saturday morning near Gratiot and Saratoga on the city's east side, Detroit Police Sgt. William O'Brien said. The four wounded were taken to the hospital, he said.
WXYZ
Detroit man charged after allegedly striking man with car, killing him
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has announced charges against James Kimball, 35 of Detroit, after he allegedly struck and killed Lamar D. Waller with his vehicle in July. Kimball is charged with one count of First-Degree Murder. Police say on July 12, a verbal altercation between...
fox2detroit.com
Eastpointe police escapee has history of fleeing, authorities say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accused of fleeing Eastpointe police has a history of running from officers, authorities say. Devonta Deshawn Moore, 18, was being led to an inmate transport van after being arraigned on domestic violence charges Monday when he fled on foot. Police said he had warrants for three previous fleeing and eluding charges, in addition to burglary and weapons convictions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
77-year-old woman escapes home invaders in Dearborn Heights
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police in Dearborn Heights was able to stop a home invasion in progress thanks to a clever senior citizen and her helpful neighbor. It started with two men in masks entering a home and telling the woman inside they were armed, and it ended with police arresting the man seen in the video player above, Michael Klegg.
fox2detroit.com
Escaped suspect from Eastpointe caught in traffic stop near Brighton
FOX 2 - An escaped suspect from Eastpointe has been taken into custody after a traffic stop outside of Brighton Thursday night. The Eastpointe police say that Devonta Deshawn Moore was caught, along with the help of Livingston County Sheriff and Michigan State Police. Moore was wanted for domestic assault and fleeing and alluding.
fox2detroit.com
Pontiac woman's stabbing spree at party sends 4 to hospital, police say
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 39-year-old resident of Pontiac has been charged with several counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm after she allegedly stabbed four people during a party. Candis Latrice Wright was arraigned a day after she was arrested at a gas station for...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Gun police believe was used in shooting that injured 3-year-old girl found outside abandoned school
DETROIT – Detroit detectives are still putting pieces together after a 3-year-old girl was shot on Detroit’s west side. It happened inside a home on Littlefield Street, near Schaefer Highway and West Chicago. Family members told Local 4 the girl was playing with the gun and accidentally shot...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Hit-and-run suspect arrested after police chase in Southfield, officials say
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A man wanted for hitting and killing a Detroit father is arrested after a three-week manhunt. Officials say the man was taken into custody following a police chase in Southfield. A tip call to crime stoppers helped police identify the driver who hit and killed Lamar...
Detroit PD: 3-Year-Old Girl Shoots Herself With Assault-Style Rifle, Mother Questioned
(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police are investigating after a 3-year-old girl was injured in an accidental shooting. The shooting happened shortly after midnight Thursday morning on Littlefield Street near West Chicago. Cmdr. Michael Chambers said the child was playing with her cousin in a closet when she shot herself with an assault-style rifle. Chambers said the gun was found blocks away from the home. “It’s an unfortunate incident,” he said. Police are now questioning the girl’s mother and others about the shooting. “There’s a number of different family members that we’ve been talking to and we’re just trying to ascertain all the facts and we’re going...
Police Seek Suspect In Detroit Bank Robbery
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in a bank robbery. Police are searching for a suspect connected to a bank robbery in Detroit. | Detroit Police Department The incident happened at about 11:45 a.m. on Friday, July 29. Police say the suspect walked into the bank and had a note announcing the robbery, stating he was armed with a bomb. After that, the suspect showed the victims a black, cylinder-shaped device that looked like a bomb. According to police, the victims gave the suspect money, and he left the bank walking west on W. 7 Mile from Telegraph. Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-5840 or 1-800-Speak-Up and leave an anonymous tip. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
18-year-old injured after 2 hit-and-runs on I-96 in Livonia
An 18-year-old is seriously injured after he was involved in two hit-and-runs on westbound I-96 in Livonia. Caden Snider, a crew member with the Collins Carpentry family, was driving to work at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, near Middlebelt.
Comments / 3