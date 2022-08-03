ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

For Chinese Valentine’s Day, Creating Nuanced Campaigns Wins the Day

By Denni Hu
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

SHANGHAI — Chinese Valentine’s day, or Qixi Festival, is the third love-themed festival in the China market, after the real Valentine’s Day and 520 .

Qixi stems from the Han Dynasty mythology that celebrated the tale of the Cowherd and the Weaver Girl, who could only reunite on the Milky Way once a year.

More from WWD

From early July to Aug. 4, which is the day of Qixi Festival, top luxury brands gradually released Qixi capsules and visuals that bring a refreshing take on the topic.

As COVID-19-related lockdown measures in key markets eased, Qixi “may also be the first festival that many couples are celebrating together this year,” said Pablo Mauron, partner and managing director of China at Digital Luxury Group. “This also gives brands a key opportunity to develop marketing messages that emotionally resonate with the audience.”

Dior tapped its China ambassador Yi Lin and friend of the house Yihan Sun, to star in campaigns that featured the Dior Jardin, Lucky Dior and Rose Dior Couture jewelry collections. A wide range of products, including the popular Book Tote and Lady Dior handbag, were featured.

Louis Vuitton turned to supermodel Cong He and its mascots Vivienne and Gaston to front a Qixi campaign washed over in pastel. The collection featured playful items in the handbag, fashion accessories and watch categories. Louis Vuitton also launched a WeChat Mini Program blind box game and a mascot-themed Qixi sticker collection for the occasion.

Captured by Anders Edström in Milan, Prada featured Chinese models Shuping Li and Liren Shi rubbing shoulders in a deserted cityscape, only matching gold handbags and accessories, gray and white outfits indicate they are about to meet.

Highlighting handbag products was of prominence for a number of luxury brands.

Maison Margiela enlisted Nowness to create a dreamy story called “Pillowery Confessions” around its classic Glam Slam handbag. Themed “I love you, but I’ve chosen Versace,” the Italian luxury brand chose to highlight the Greca Goddess handbag for Qixi in youthful peach blossom pink. Ferragamo featured Chinese singer and actress Jing Fu toting the iconic Trifolio handbag in red.

“Unlike local shopping events such as 618 or Double 11, events like Qixi and 520 are not typically associated with promotional activities, which provides brands with a good window to communicate about new products and festival-exclusive collections, instead of focusing on discounts,” Mauron said.

Thus, for some luxury and fashion players, pushing out a campaign that doesn’t explicitly mention Qixi, but can reroute attention to specific key product offerings became the objective. Saint Laurent showed a summer-friendly collection called “La Piscine & Sunkissed” featuring fashion and lifestyle products including a surfboard, bath towels and swimwear.

For other luxury players, creating a nuanced regional campaign around romance became just as crucial as selling Qixi-related capsules this year.

In the case of Bottega Veneta , which Matthieu Blazy took over as creative director this March, Qixi became an occasion to wax poetic about the diversity of love.

In a “Call Me By Your Name”-style video set in the seaside city of Qingdao in Shandong province, Chinese videographer Jess Zhou and photographer Meng Zhi captured three pairs of real-life partners roaming around town on bikes, dressed in palettes of black, white, cream or green Bottega Veneta pieces, which goes well with the natural splendor of the resort town.

Titled “Love, In Motion,” the campaign featured two pairs of same-sex couples, whom casting director Denise Hu discovered on Xiaohongshu, the popular social-commerce app. The brand gifted bike bells to VIP clients in sync with the biking-themed visuals.

Mauron thinks luxury brands have to act as cultural trailblazers in the market “to guide narratives instead of merely following marketing trends,” he said.

“Despite the fact that China’s social landscape is quite different from that of the West, luxury brands are delivering inclusive messages in order to strengthen their connections with certain segments of consumers who were previously overlooked by the mainstream market over the last few decades,” Mauron said.

To understand love or human relationships in the digitized future, Balenciaga revealed a Qixi campaign with a dystopian twist. Featuring robots produced by Engineered Arts Limited, a U.K.-based company specializing in humanoid robots, and photographed by Andrea Artemisio, Balenciaga’s simple point-and-shoot visual amplified a sense of hyper-reality. “Models” were dressed in Qixi Crest caps and T-shirts that featured a cupid figurine, Qixi Hearts-printed garments, and they carried pink mini hourglass bags.

Exploring a different side of Qixi, the Chinese-owned French luxury house Lanvin’s campaign moved away from the unrequited love of the beloved folk tale to present a collection that celebrates sisterhood, which can be just as romantic.

Lanvin retold an older version of the Qixi story, when young girls gathered and worshipped the moon, praying they could adapt dexterous sewing skills, a virtue for women at the time. The collection featured illustrations collaged with Qixi design elements, such as pearls and daisies. The capsule consists of fashion jewelry, logo tote bags, a quilted Happy Bag and apparel.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Prada Wins Legal Dispute Against Secoo in China

LONDON — Prada has won a legal arbitration against Secoo, one of the brand’s early online distribution partners in China, court documents revealed. The Italian fashion label earlier this year demanded the Shanghai Jiading People’s Court freeze more than 11 million renminbi, or $1.63 million, in assets from the online luxury retailer because of a contract dispute. The request was granted on July 5, and the Secoo-related assets have been frozen immediately for a year.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Uniqlo Sister Brand GU to Enter U.S. With SoHo Pop-up

Click here to read the full article. TOKYO — Uniqlo’s sister brand is branching out from Asia and entering the U.S. market, with a pop-up store planned for this fall. GU, the lower-priced, trend-driven brand owned by parent company Fast Retailing, has chosen New York’s SoHo as the site of its first retail presence in the West. “We want to accelerate the globalization of GU,” Osamu Yunoki, GU’s chief executive officer, said in an exclusive interview with WWD. “Until now, we have had strength in Asia and we were thinking of expanding from there step by step, but in order to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

LVMH, China and Exotic Skins in Focus at Ralph Lauren Annual Meeting

Click here to read the full article. Annual meetings are usually staid corporate affairs with brief remarks and routine votes — and that was true of Ralph Lauren Corp.’s virtual shareholder gathering Thursday. But the question-and-answer session did get a little spicy, as shareholders hit up top management with questions on a few hot-button issues. More from WWDLady Gaga's Best Red Carpet Looks2022 Qixi Campaigns from Luxury and Fashion BrandsPhotos of the Costumes in 'Westworld' Season Four Asked about the rumors that Lauren could link forces with luxury powerhouse LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Patrice Louvet, president and chief executive officer, reasserted the...
BUSINESS
brides.com

How an International Hairstylist Brings Global Experience to Bridal Styling

Born to parents from Taiwan and the Ivory Coast, international hairstylist Wendy Yang has accomplished much over the past several years. Her career in hairstyling was jump-started when she was awarded a bronze medal for her hairstyling skills at the 2015 World Skills competition. Hosted that year in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, the worldwide event was created to bring together young professionals to compete against others in various vocational skills categories. After winning this award, her love for hairdressing would further be solidified and she would soon travel around countries like Thailand and Japan to learn about the different hairstyling techniques popular there.
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
WWD

Suspects Still Being Sought in Mall of America Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Police are still seeking two suspects involved in Thursday’s shooting in a Nike store at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. No injuries have been reported.More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StoreLouis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening EventWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts During a media briefing Thursday night, Bloomington Police Department Chief Booker Hodges called on the suspects to “Please turn yourself in. But should you choose not to, our officers, our partners, our detectives will not stop until we lock you up.” Video footage indicated an altercation between...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
WWD

Guess Inc. Heir Launching Her Own Clothing Line

Click here to read the full article. The Guess brand has been known for all things denim ever since the early ’80s when four brothers from the south of France landed in Los Angeles and started their own blue jeans label. Over the next 50 years, the company has morphed into a $2.6 billion publicly traded venture, with the Marciano family still a major shareholder and some members continuing as part of the operation. Now, the next generation is putting its own mark on the fashion industry.More from WWDGetting Ready with Social Media Star Blake Gray [PHOTOS]Inside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#French Fashion#Fashion Brands#Fashion Trends#Italian Fashion#Chinese#Cowherd#Vuitton S 200 Trunks#Digital Luxury Group
WWD

Revolve Is Latest Retailer Hit by Inflation, Despite Increased Sales

Click here to read the full article. Revolve is feeling the sting of higher prices. The Los Angeles-based fashion platform revealed quarterly earnings Wednesday after the market closed, improving on revenues, but falling short on bottom-line profits as the e-tailer continues to navigate macro headwinds, such as supply chain bottlenecks, rising operating costs and continued lockdowns in China. Shares of Revolve Group fell more than 14 percent in after-hours trading, as a result. More from WWDPhotos of the Costumes in 'Westworld' Season FourPhotos of Mary J. Blige's Apple Music Live Performance'House of Dragon' Red Carpet Photos But Revolve cofounder and co-chief executive officer...
BUSINESS
WWD

The 20 Best Camisoles to Wear for Every Season and Occasion

Click here to read the full article. The hot days and nights of summer may leave you wanting to wear the least amount of clothes you can manage. But there’s one piece that’s a necessity in your closet this time of year: The camisole. This humble, strappy top is versatile and also happens to be easy to pack away in a suitcase (which is always a plus when vacations are looming). But, while you may have heard the term before, what you may not know is how many iterations exist. What is a Camisole? Some may attribute camisoles to sleepwear or lingerie-inspired...
APPAREL
WWD

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at Australia’s National Indigenous Fashion Awards

Click here to read the full article. SYDNEY — Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander creatives were celebrated at the third annual National Indigenous Fashion Awards, which were announced in Darwin, Northern Territory on Wednesday.  Staged at the Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair — Australia’s largest First Nations visual art event, which showcases work from more than 75 Indigenous art centers — the awards recognize and showcase excellence across the categories of fashion and textile design, business, traditional adornment, wearable art and community collaboration.  More from WWDHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayPhotos of 10 BET Awards Red Carpet Looks...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

The 15 Best Moisturizers for Oily Skin, According to Dermatologists And Estheticians

Click here to read the full article. Have oily skin? Or maybe combination — shiny in the T-zone, but dry or balanced in the rest of your face? Or are you just acne-prone? Chances are, you’re one of these three most common skin types, and they usually have one thing in common (especially acne-prone skin): Excess oil production. It’s perfectly normal and even perfectly treatable; the trick is understanding your skin type and providing it with the best products for oily skin, which are specifically crafted to help the problem, starting with a face wash for oily skin. However, finding...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
China
WWD

Men’s Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The Denim Wave

Denim shorts, ’90s skater jeans, inventive shapes and remixes on the Canadian tuxedo were some of the leading styles that took the runway denim trend to new heights. Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, who are seen as fashion oracles in some circles, predict denim short-shorts, jeans and a variety of Canadian tuxedos will be the must-have items come next spring. Prada said the collection “was about clothes that people could really wear.” Simons echoed that he was also attracted to “the idea of ‘normal’ clothing” that is transformed through “different materializations” and via mixing classic garments in new configurations. There is nothing more “normal” than a pair of jeans, and their collection pushed this norm-core view into a sleek social concept.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Tiffany Haddish Wears Orange Slipdress at ‘Easter Sunday’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Tiffany Haddish went with a simple, yet chic look for her latest red carpet appearance. The actress attended the premiere of her new comedy film “Easter Sunday” in Los Angeles on Tuesday night wearing an orange satin slipdress featuring a thigh-high slit from Jonathan Simkhai’s pre-fall 2022 collection.More from WWDPhotos from the 'Bullet Train' Los Angeles PremiereInside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio's Relationship'House of Dragon' Red Carpet Photos She paired the look with colorful jewelry from Irene Neuwirth, brown-heeled sandals from Stuart Weitzman and a gold and feathered bag from Marzook. Haddish’s look was styled...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Walmart Lays Off 200 Employees

Click here to read the full article. Walmart is making waves in the corporate world in perhaps what is the latest sign of conflicting macroeconomic forces.  The mass-channel merchant plans to lay off roughly 200 people among its corporate workforce, according to sources familiar with the situation. More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StorePhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future,” Jimmy Carter, a Walmart spokesperson, confirmed with WWD. “At the same...
RETAIL
Fortune

I built a brand during the worst recession in modern times. Here’s what I learned

French luxury brand Hermes is expanding into beauty products to benefit from the "lipstick effect" that usually accompanies economic downturns. There was no way to know that I would be launching a business only a couple of years before the economy slid into the Great Recession. In 2008, Sprinkles opened its fifth and largest location yet in the upscale Palo Alto shopping center.
BUSINESS
WWD

Gucci’s Crypto Move, Jane Fonda for H&M

GUCCI X CRYPTO: Gucci began accepting cryptocurrency in a few U.S. stores in May, and now it’s going all-in on the blockchain-based payments. As BitPay — the Italian luxury house’s chosen crypto payments platform — announced new support for two more coins on Tuesday, ApeCoin and Euro Coin, Gucci stepped up as the first major brand to accept one of these options through the platform.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

10 Questions With Nicola Mendelsohn: Meta, Storytelling Opportunities for Luxe Brands in the Metaverse and What Fashion Can Learn From Wendy’s

Nicola Mendelsohn, vice president of global business group at Meta, knows fashion has always had a story to tell. She also knows the metaverse is the incoming, omni-sensory platform for putting those stories out. And contrary to the industry’s entry into e-commerce, she said, “The fashion industry has actually been really early adopters of trying and experimenting with what the opportunities of the metaverse can be. And there are so many.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

How NFTs Are Democratizing the Fashion Industry

Click here to read the full article. NFTs have been the talk of the fashion industry for several months now, bringing a new level of exclusivity and opportunities to turn digital designs and collections into extremely valuable and unique collectors’ items. With so much potential, it’s largely a time for experimentation for brands as they navigate the metaverse and find a meaningful place in it. Companies like SmartMedia Technologies, a Web 3.0 platform that drives first-party data acquisition, user engagement and loyalty across digital- and mobile-first audiences, are one part of that navigation, helping brands to understand what the industry should...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

35K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy