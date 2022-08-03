Read on ny.eater.com
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Ghost Signs of NYC: General ElectricFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Trio wanted for robbing boy, 13, at gunpoint in Brooklyn bodega
Cops are searching for a trio of men accused of robbing a 13-year-old boy last month in a Brooklyn bodega.
eastnewyork.com
The Best All-Day Every Day $5 Meal Special in Brooklyn is in East New York
While we see prices on food and groceries increasing every week, here is an all-day everyday special that will give you some relief, and the food is excellent. restaurant and bar has one of the best $5 food specials in all of Brooklyn. You usually find this type of special reserved for lunch but Fusion East offers the special all day, every day, including weekends.
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In Hospital
Matthew Webb Vigil(Alecia Reid/CBS New York) Oftentimes, tragic events in this world are just so senseless. Easily one of the most senseless involves the shooting of a Mcdonald's worker. What was this worker shot for? According to witnesses, because of cold french fries.
evgrieve.com
The barricades return to block off the chess tables in Tompkins Square Park
The barricades arrived once again (late last week) around the chess tables at the entrance to Tompkins Square Park at Seventh Street and Avenue A... The city did this back in June, with a member of the Parks Enforcement Patrol saying that this section of the Park is "problematic." Eventually, the barricades are removed ... and nothing ever really changes.
I moved to Brooklyn after living in Orlando for most of my life. Here are 5 things that surprised me since relocating.
Insider's reporter lived in Florida for over two decades, so she experienced a culture shock when she moved to Brooklyn, New York.
Man in ski mask bashes Parks Department employee with metal chair at Brooklyn pool
A man wearing a ski mask attacked a Parks Department employee with a chair unprovoked Saturday morning in Brooklyn, according to police.
Man stabbed to death at Manhattan shelter
One man was killed and his roommate was taken into custody after a stabbing at a non-profit Manhattan housing facility Saturday, police and sources said. The 62-year-old victim was discovered at The Christopher, a shelter on W. 24 St. near Seventh Ave. in Chelsea about 2:05 p.m., police said. He had been stabbed in the torso, cops said. Medics rushed him to Lenox Hill Hospital, but he could ...
Man stabbed in the back on escalator at Yankee Stadium subway stop
THE BRONX (PIX11) — An attacker stabbed a man in the back at the Yankee Stadium subway stop on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 33-year-old victim was on the escalator instead of the 161st Street and Yankee Stadium station when someone attacked around 1:30 p.m., officials said. The victim was stabbed in the back with […]
2 injured in overnight shootings in front of BK NYCHA complexes
Two people were shot during separate incidents in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, authorities said.
Girl, 6, punched in scooter robbery by teens in Brooklyn: NYPD
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — One of three teenage boys punched a six-year-old girl before they stole her scooter in Brooklyn on July 28, police said on Friday. The girl was on her razor scooter while at the intersection of Throop Avenue and Barlett Street at around 6 p.m. when the three boys approached her. One […]
Beloved NYC bodega cat returned safely to owner
Earlier this week, Boka, a beloved bodega cat in Park Slope was brazenly swept from the street.
Man stabbed on subway approaching Yankee Stadium station, suspect at-large
A man was stabbed in the back as a southbound 4 train approached the 161st Street - Yankee Stadium subway station on Sunday, according to the NYPD.
News 12
Fire forces evacuation of Bayview Avenue apartment building; no injuries
A fire broke out in a bedroom in apartment 7C at 3178 Bayview Ave. in Brooklyn Sunday morning forcing residents to evacuate. Some residents tell News 12 they woke up to the smell of smoke. When firefighters arrived, they had a difficult time getting into the apartment. Once they were...
Man, 35, woman, 28, jump to death from BX apartment building: police
A man and a woman died by suicide after jumping from a building in the Bronx Saturday morning, police said.
Woman riding scooter on Manhattan parkway dies after crash, was launched into path of motorcycle
A woman riding a scooter on a Manhattan parkway died after crashing into a divider and then being launched into the path of a motorcycle rider, cops said. The 48-year-old victim was zipping uptown on the gas-powered scooter when she lost control on the Henry Hudson Parkway near W. 104th St. about 9:50 p.m. Saturday, police said. She struck the center divider, and the impact launched her into ...
tag24.com
Kitty gets cat-napped at Brooklyn bodega
New York, New York - A small gray kitten named Boka was cat-napped by a stranger from his bodega home in Park Slope, and the owner and community are calling for his return. The incident went down at the Green Olives Deli & Grocery in Brooklyn on Friday, as a man in a white shirt, blue baseball cap, and flip-flops was caught on security camera footage loitering outside the shop.
TAKE 5 $12K Top-Prize Tickets Sold in Brooklyn, Forest Hills, and Manhattan
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – Three very lucky TAKE 5 tickets were purchased for the...
4 men steal jewelry worth $2.15 million from Bronx store, caught on video: police
FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — Four robbers stole jewelry worth around $2.15 million from a jewelry store in the Bronx Friday afternoon, police said. One of the suspects was buzzed inside a jewelry store along Webster Avenue near East Fordham Road at around 2:30 p.m. by an employee. He held the door open for the […]
'THANK YOU NEW YORK': Brooklyn girl, 14, missing for over a week, found in Harlem
Aunisty Elliot was last seen leaving her home on Prospect Place in Crown Heights just before 11 a.m. last Wednesday, July 27, following an argument with her mom.
84-year-old swimmer drowns at Brighton Beach in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A man drowned Thursday after swimming in a closed-off section of a Brooklyn beach.Police say 84-year-old Aronov Femyon was unconscious when on-duty lifeguards at Brighton Beach pulled him from the water around 3:45 p.m. and performed CPR.He was taken to Coney Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Officials say Femyon was in a section of the beach that was closed to swimming and marked off with red flags.The New York City parks department released a statement saying in part, "This unfortunate incident is a painful reminder that New Yorkers should never enter the water in closed sections of our shoreline where lifeguards are not present."
