ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastnewyork.com

The Best All-Day Every Day $5 Meal Special in Brooklyn is in East New York

While we see prices on food and groceries increasing every week, here is an all-day everyday special that will give you some relief, and the food is excellent. restaurant and bar has one of the best $5 food specials in all of Brooklyn. You usually find this type of special reserved for lunch but Fusion East offers the special all day, every day, including weekends.
BROOKLYN, NY
evgrieve.com

The barricades return to block off the chess tables in Tompkins Square Park

The barricades arrived once again (late last week) around the chess tables at the entrance to Tompkins Square Park at Seventh Street and Avenue A... The city did this back in June, with a member of the Parks Enforcement Patrol saying that this section of the Park is "problematic." Eventually, the barricades are removed ... and nothing ever really changes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Chinatown, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Daily News

Man stabbed to death at Manhattan shelter

One man was killed and his roommate was taken into custody after a stabbing at a non-profit Manhattan housing facility Saturday, police and sources said. The 62-year-old victim was discovered at The Christopher, a shelter on W. 24 St. near Seventh Ave. in Chelsea about 2:05 p.m., police said. He had been stabbed in the torso, cops said. Medics rushed him to Lenox Hill Hospital, but he could ...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed in the back on escalator at Yankee Stadium subway stop

THE BRONX (PIX11) — An attacker stabbed a man in the back at the Yankee Stadium subway stop on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 33-year-old victim was on the escalator instead of the 161st Street and Yankee Stadium station when someone attacked around 1:30 p.m., officials said. The victim was stabbed in the back with […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bodega Cat#Security Camera#Tiktok#Basque#Chelsea
PIX11

Girl, 6, punched in scooter robbery by teens in Brooklyn: NYPD

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — One of three teenage boys punched a six-year-old girl before they stole her scooter in Brooklyn on July 28, police said on Friday. The girl was on her razor scooter while at the intersection of Throop Avenue and Barlett Street at around 6 p.m. when the three boys approached her. One […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily News

Woman riding scooter on Manhattan parkway dies after crash, was launched into path of motorcycle

A woman riding a scooter on a Manhattan parkway died after crashing into a divider and then being launched into the path of a motorcycle rider, cops said. The 48-year-old victim was zipping uptown on the gas-powered scooter when she lost control on the Henry Hudson Parkway near W. 104th St. about 9:50 p.m. Saturday, police said. She struck the center divider, and the impact launched her into ...
MANHATTAN, NY
tag24.com

Kitty gets cat-napped at Brooklyn bodega

New York, New York - A small gray kitten named Boka was cat-napped by a stranger from his bodega home in Park Slope, and the owner and community are calling for his return. The incident went down at the Green Olives Deli & Grocery in Brooklyn on Friday, as a man in a white shirt, blue baseball cap, and flip-flops was caught on security camera footage loitering outside the shop.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

84-year-old swimmer drowns at Brighton Beach in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A man drowned Thursday after swimming in a closed-off section of a Brooklyn beach.Police say 84-year-old Aronov Femyon was unconscious when on-duty lifeguards at Brighton Beach pulled him from the water around 3:45 p.m. and performed CPR.He was taken to Coney Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Officials say Femyon was in a section of the beach that was closed to swimming and marked off with red flags.The New York City parks department released a statement saying in part, "This unfortunate incident is a painful reminder that New Yorkers should never enter the water in closed sections of our shoreline where lifeguards are not present."
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy