Randall, MN

Cubs crush the Saints, fall to the Black Sox

By Blake Bartels
Morrison County Record
 3 days ago

The Randall Cubs crushed the St. Wendel Saints 11-3, in Victory League baseball action Saturday, July 30. No stats were available for this game.

The Cubs lost their next game, the South/West Division third place game against the Freeport Black Sox, Sunday, July 31.

In the 11-1 loss, the Cubs mustered only four hits to 12 for the Black Sox.

The Cubs’ lone run came from Dylan Lukasavitz, who led off with a single and later scored on a triple from Kyle Peterschick in the third inning.

Lukasavitz finished the game 1-for-2 and Peterschick finished the game 2-for-3.

Travis Wenzel pitched 3.1 innings for the Cubs, striking out six batters and giving up 10 runs on nine hits.

The Cubs’ next game is Saturday, Aug. 6 in Freeport against the Nisswa Lightning at 3:30 p.m.

Lakers lose to Lightning

The Pierz Lakers took a 7-4 loss against the Nisswa Lightning in the North/East Division Championship, Saturday, July 30. There were no stats available for this game.

The Lakers will play the Freeport Black Sox on the road at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 6.

Blue Jays finish season 7-10

The Upsala Blue Jays fell in the South/West Region play-in game to the Freeport Black Sox, 2-1. No stats were available for this game. In the final game of the season, the Blue Jays’ record fell to 7-10.

Rebels lose final game

The Fort Ripley Rebels were shut out at home against the Foley Lumber Jacks, 5-0, Saturday, July 30.

No stats were available for this game. The Rebels finish their season with a 13-5 record.

#Saints#The Black Sox#The Randall Cubs#Victory League#The Freeport Black Sox#Peterschick#The Upsala Blue Jays#The Blue Jays#The Fort Ripley Rebels#The Foley Lumber Jacks
Morrison County Record

Morrison County, MN
Morrison County Record is the official publication for all school districts, city governments and county government in Morrison County. Published Sundays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1968. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.mcrecord.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/morrison_county_record/

