Excerpt from the Alexander news column by Cassie Oakes. The Kids at the Grange had a wonderful time at their last meeting on July 26th. It was a busy day that included candle making, flower pressing, starting Christmas cards for the Troops Project, and learning old songs. As always, there was perusing of the books that the Grange has on hand for the Free Little Library and popsicles to end the day.

ALEXANDER, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO