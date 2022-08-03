Read on calais.news
The Kids at the Grange
Excerpt from the Alexander news column by Cassie Oakes. The Kids at the Grange had a wonderful time at their last meeting on July 26th. It was a busy day that included candle making, flower pressing, starting Christmas cards for the Troops Project, and learning old songs. As always, there was perusing of the books that the Grange has on hand for the Free Little Library and popsicles to end the day.
Small Town, Big Celebration: Robbinston Days Promises Fun for All
There’s nothing like a hometown celebration, and that’s just what the Town of Robbinston will be doing on Saturday, August 13, thanks to the Robbinston Historical Society (RHS). According to Jane Honeck, one of the organizers, Robbinston Days will be an annual event. “Last year, we celebrated the...
Life Skills Learned Through School Trip to Grocery Store
A trip to the grocery store is not typically fun for most, but when summer school students from Woodland Elementary School recently visited Calais IGA for a field trip, a good time was had, all while learning valuable life skills. For the second consecutive year, students visited Calais IGA as...
Free Soccer Clinic for Area Youth
A soccer camp held recently at Calais High School was a huge success, according to one of the coaches, Josh Smith. Smith and coaches from area schools joined together to lead the clinic, all to help local youth learn new skills and improve their play.
How a Small Town in Maine Stopped a Silver Mine
PEMBROKE, Maine — One May evening, residents packed into a Pembroke meeting room to decide the future of their town. On the agenda: Should Pembroke ban industrial metal mining?. The coalition of farmers, environmentalists and retirees who had called the vote wasn’t sure what to expect. Pembroke, a town...
The State of Our Healthcare
On Monday, August 1, Calais Community Hospital (CCH) staff and leadership held a meet-and-greet with CCH board members and local officials from the greater-Calais area. This meeting took place on the hospital’s campus within the Zimmer Biomet Mobile Learning Center (MLC), an education bus that provides information about orthopedic topics and treatment options, and boasts a large display of surgical instruments and exhibits.
'Mind-blowingly rare' tufted puffin spotted along Maine coast
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine — In a span of fewer than six months, Mainers have seen two birds from far away make rare visits to the state's coast. The most recent? A tufted puffin. "Mind-blowingly rare" are the words the National Resources Council of Maine used to describe the puffin's...
Man Found Dead Following Overnight Fire in Baileyville, Maine
A 67-year-old-man was found dead early Friday following a fire in the Washington County town of Baileyville. The Baileyville Fire Department was called to a fire at a home at 24 Summit Street in the downtown area at 12:12 a.m., according to Public Information Officer Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety. Firefighters discovered a deceased adult inside the home.
