Updated: Dixon clinches early win in GOP gubernatorial primary, Kelley refuses to concede

Read on www.newsfromthestates.com
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Abortion, elections top issues for Republicans following convention
The Montana Republican Party recently took steps to bolster its stance on hot-button issues like abortion and election integrity that will be focal points of upcoming elections and the 2023 state legislative session. A few weeks ago, Republican party delegates gathered in Billings to hash out how the party wants...
newsfromthestates.com
‘It provided hope’: Michigan advocates look ahead after abortion rights vote in Kansas
Dawn Rattan, right, cries and applauds Aug. 2, 2022, at the Kansans for Constitutional Freedom watch party after learning Kansans had defeated a constitutional amendment to remove abortion rights. | Lily O’Shea Becker/Kansas Reflector. After the U.S. Supreme Court in June struck down Roe v. Wade, Mary Wehrman called...
newsfromthestates.com
A West Michigan library faces closure after voters defund it over LGBTQ+ books
A small West Michigan library was essentially defunded in this week’s primary election in a dispute over the LGBTQ+ material in its collection, although advocates say it represents more than just a dispute over books, but an assault on personal liberties. What is normally a routine millage renewal for...
newsfromthestates.com
Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor make their final pitch
Rendering of the blue donkey in a spotlight representing the Democratic political party, on top of the American Flag. OsakaWayne Studios, via Getty, royalty free. The two candidates in Wisconsin’s Democratic primary for lieutenant governor, which takes place Tuesday, Aug. 9, both say re-electing Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is their top priority.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsfromthestates.com
A controversial teacher pay plan, the NC treasurer’s love for cash in the pension fund and more: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch
Superintendent Catherine Truitt denies plan would introduce “merit pay,” but critics strongly disagree. With just a few weeks left before the start of a new school year, districts are scrambling to fill teaching vacancies. North Carolina educators, and those in other states, are leaving the profession in large...
newsfromthestates.com
Planned Parenthood, ACLU drop 24-hour abortion waiting period case
Planned Parenthood and the ACLU announced they are dropping their lawsuit challenging Iowa's 24-hour waiting period for abortions. (Photo by ericsphotography/Getty Images) Planned Parenthood and ACLU of Iowa have decided to drop the lawsuit on Iowa’s 24-hour waiting period law for abortions to focus on fighting more stringent abortion restrictions.
newsfromthestates.com
Abortion bans, COVID lockdowns and income tax repeal are key issues in Republican Lt. Gov primary
The eight candidates vying to be the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor in November. (Screenshot | WisEye) The crowded primary race to be the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor this fall includes eight candidates from a variety of backgrounds, but support for Wisconsin’s 1849 felony abortion ban and tax cuts and continued opposition to measures instituted to stop the spread of COVID-19 in 2020 have dominated the race.
newsfromthestates.com
Fetterman to host first public campaign event since suffering stroke
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman — the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania — will return to the campaign trail next week in his first public appearance since suffering a stroke. The campaign announced Friday morning that Fetterman, 52, will hold a rally in Erie, a key bellwether...
RELATED PEOPLE
newsfromthestates.com
‘She shouldn’t be telling doctors and physicians how to practice medicine’
Tudor Dixon participates in a GOP gubernatorial debate in Warren, June 30, 2022 | Laina G. Stebbins. Following the results of Tuesday’s GOP gubernatorial primary election, physicians around the state said they’re concerned about what a Tudor Dixon administration could mean for pregnant people. Dixon, whose run was...
newsfromthestates.com
Holcomb doesn’t seem to care about enormous policy debate on abortion
Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks at the Indiana State Fair on July 29. (Photo from governor's flickr) Indiana is in the throes of one of the most important policy debates the state has ever seen —do women control their bodies or do lawmakers? And depending on the answer, where is the line drawn?
newsfromthestates.com
This Hawaii Super PAC Is Spending Millions To Defeat One Political Opponent This Year
Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Ikaika Anderson is benefitting from more than $2 million in support from groups affiliated with the carpenters union. Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2022. A political group with ties to the construction industry and a history of running attack ads has launched a full-court press this year to sway...
newsfromthestates.com
Colorado Republicans criticize inclusion of letter signed by Polis with TABOR refund checks
Gov. Jared Polis speaks at an event to celebrate the opening of Colorado Democrats' Aurora field office on June 28, 2022. (Faith Miller/Colorado Newsline) Colorado Republicans filed a campaign finance complaint against Democratic Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday for the inclusion of a letter with his signature that accompanies upcoming TABOR refund checks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsfromthestates.com
Bogalusa workers to join labor strike at federal call centers in 3 states
Maximus call center workers in Hattiesburg picket during a previous strike. They are organizing another demonstration Monday, Aug. 8, in Louisiana, Mississippi and Virginia. (Photo courtesy of CWA) Frustrated workers at Maximus, the nation’s largest federal call center contractor, plan to go on strike Monday at three of the company’s...
newsfromthestates.com
Texas House speaker says he’s confident Legislature will revive expiring corporate tax break program
House Speaker Dade Phelan sits on an interview with The Texas Tribune at the Capitol on Aug. 24, 2021. (Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune) To follow the latest developments on the Texas Legislature, sign up to receive our weekly Legislature newsletter. Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, said Thursday he is...
newsfromthestates.com
Tina Peters gains nothing in costly recount as she continues to raise money off election denial
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters speaks during a rally organized by the Truth & Liberty Coalition in support of her. The rally took place on Dec. 1, 2021, in front of the old Mesa County courthouse in Grand Junction. (Sharon Sullivan for Colorado Newsline) In Colorado’s first statewide election recount...
newsfromthestates.com
Protecting the sanctity of life or violating religious freedom? Idaho faith leaders talk abortion.
In this file photo, an activist holds up a sign during a rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in response to the leaked Supreme Court draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on May 3, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images) As the Idaho Legislature considered several...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsfromthestates.com
New advisory group aims to improve pregnancy, postpartum care in Pa. | Five for the Weekend
Isolation and other pandemic stresses can harm pregnant women’s mental health, with effects on their babies too (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images/The Conversation). Happy weekend, all. Earlier this week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced the creation of an advisory group to improve pregnancy and postpartum care...
newsfromthestates.com
State can’t deliver new dental benefits to adults on Medicaid without more dentists
NHTI's dental hygiene program, the only one in the state, is a workforce pipeline for dental practices struggling to hire. The state relies on schools in Maine and Massachusetts for dental students, with hope some stay. (Courtesy) The state’s victory this year in finally getting lawmaker approval to provide nearly...
newsfromthestates.com
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
Austin police officer Justin Berry holds a weapon with so-called less-lethal rounds during a protest in front of Austin City Hall on May 31, 2020. The protesters gathered in response to the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. (Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune) For the latest...
newsfromthestates.com
Oregon will receive $8.5 million more in federal rent assistance funds
Oregon will get another $8.5 million in federal emergency rental assistance money, the state’s two U.S. senators recently announced. The largest portion of the money – almost $6.9 million – will go to the Oregon Housing and Community Services Department, which manages statewide rental assistance programs. The department has paid more than $386 million in rent and utility assistance for more than 51,000 Oregon households since May 2021.
Comments / 0