Washington Examiner
GOP’s John James to face 75-year-old retired judge for swing House seat in Michigan
Voters in suburban Detroit picked nominees in a highly competitive House race on Tuesday, with Republicans choosing businessman John James and Democrats picking Carl Marlinga, a retired judge, to face off for Michigan’s 10th Congressional District. James, a businessman and Army veteran who served in the Iraq War, was...
Rep. Haley Stevens ousts Rep. Andy Levin from Congress in Michigan Democratic primary
NEW YORK (AP) — Rep. Haley Stevens ousted Rep. Andy Levin from Congress on Tuesday after prevailing in their Democratic primary in Michigan. Stevens’ victory came as three Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection faced primary challenges from rivals endorsed by the former president.
Michigan GOP Rep. Meijer loses reelection after Trump vote
NEW YORK (AP) — Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer, who witnessed the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection days after taking office and then cast one of the 10 Republican votes to impeach Donald Trump over it, has lost his reelection bid. Meijer was defeated in a primary Tuesday by Trump-endorsed John Gibbs, a businessman and missionary who served in the Trump administration under Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson. Two Republicans in Washington state who incurred Trump’s wrath by voting for impeachment also went before voters. Races involving Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse were too early to call by Wednesday morning. Trump vowed revenge against the 10 who crossed party lines on the impeachment vote, and he endorsed party challengers to them in the midterm elections.
Rashida Tlaib wins Democratic nomination in new 12th District
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat facing yet another in a series of challenges from her own party, easily won the party's nomination early Wednesday in the newly drawn 12th Congressional District over Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey and two other candidates. Tlaib, D-Detroit, who has become internationally known as a member of...
Republicans' Chances of Beating Gretchen Whitmer With 3 Months to Election
Tudor Dixon scored the Republican nomination for Michigan's governor race. Here are her chances of unseating the governor.
Tudor Dixon's Chances of Beating Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan: Polls
Former President Donald Trump endorsed Dixon as his pick for the GOP's gubernatorial nomination on Friday, describing her as a "conservative warrior."
Opinion: Another One Bites the Dust – 6 out of 10 Trump Impeachment Voters Now Gone
With the loss on Tuesday of Michigan Representative Peter Meijer now final, a full 6 of the 10 House GOP members who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump have been officially eliminated from office.
Washington Examiner
Paul Junge wins Republican nod to challenge Michigan Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee
Paul Junge, a former prosecutor and local news anchor, won the GOP nomination to take on Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee in Michigan’s 8th Congressional District, setting up an expensive showdown in a must-win race for Republicans as they seek to retake a majority in the House of Representatives. With...
NBC News
Poll shows close GOP primary for Michigan governor
A new poll shows the GOP primary for governor in Michigan is a wide open race, with three Republicans battling for the top spot. Conservative commentator Tudor Dixon held a slight lead in the race, but just within the poll's margin of error, with 19% backing Dixon, 15% backing businessman Kevin Rinke, and 13 percent supporting chiropractor Garrett Soldano.
Primary vote could mean no Black Detroit member in Congress
State Rep. Shri Thanedar won Michigan’s 13th Congressional Democratic primary, topping a field of nine candidates in a district that covers most of Detroit and potentially leaving the predominantly Black city next term without Black representation in Congress for the first time since the early 1950s.Results from Tuesday’s election show Thanedar, an immigrant from India, defeating state Rep. Adam Hollier and attorney Portia Roberson.Detroit has not been without a Black representative in Congress since before Charles Diggs Jr. took office in 1955. Diggs was joined in Congress in 1965 by Democrat John Conyers, who retained his congressional seat for...
Stevens projected winner over Levin in Michigan 11th congressional district
NBC News projects Rep. Haley Stevens wins the primary for the 11th congressional district in Michigan over progressive Rep. Andy Levin.Aug. 3, 2022.
NBC News
Rep. Jayapal: ‘We will take what we can get’ in reconciliation bill
Rep. Rashida Tlaib is facing three challengers in Michigan and Rep. Cori Bush will be up for her first re-election bid in Missouri. How significant of a test is tonight for the progressive wing of the Democratic party? Leader of the congressional progressive caucus Rep. Pramila Jayapal joins MTP NOW.Aug. 2, 2022.
