Politics

NJ.com

Murphy signs laws to protect N.J. consumers from financial predators

New Jersey consumers will see greater protection from predatory financial practices in the tax preparation and service industries under a package of bills signed into law on Friday by Gov. Phil Murphy. The new laws, all sponsored by Democrats, include requirements for tax preparers and service contract providers, while also...
PIX11

NJ could see billions in benefits from Inflation Reduction Act

ELIZABETH, N.J. (PIX11) — New Jersey residents could expect to save about 10% on their monthly gas and prescription drug bills if the Inflation Reduction Act passes Congress. That is the claim being made by Sen. Cory Booker, (D) New Jersey. Booker also said there are lesser known items in the bill to address long-standing […]
Bridget Mulroy

Housing Crisis Solved for 3 Million New Jersey Residents Living Below Poverty Line Under New Legislation

New Jersey has made a breakthrough in the housing situation. A residential neighbourhood in East Brunswick, NJ.(photovs/iStock) New Jersey's caught plenty of attention this year with new laws and bills. While some are controversial and keeping residents in a transitional phase (walking back to your car for your reusable shopping bags has become the modern-day walk-of-shame,) one of New Jersey’s new laws isn’t getting enough attention.
insidernj.com

Murphy Requests Independent Investigation into New Jersey City University’s Finances and Operations by State Comptroller

Governor Phil Murphy today sent a letter to the Office of the State Comptroller to request an investigation into the financial situation of New Jersey City University (NJCU). This request follows public reports that NJCU has gone from a $108 million surplus in 2014 to a $67 million deficit today, with another $156 million in debt.
thelakewoodscoop.com

Governor Murphy Signs Legislation Requiring Establishment of Electric School Bus Program

Governor Phil Murphy today signed a bill (A1282) requiring the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to implement a three-year “Electric School Bus Program” to provide funding for the purchase of electric school buses and charging infrastructure across the state and to assess a variety of operational issues related to school bus electrification. The bill’s signing testifies to the Murphy Administration’s continued commitment to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, vehicle electrification, and the protection of children and families from harmful air pollutants, especially in environmental justice communities.
newsfromthestates.com

Oregon will receive $8.5 million more in federal rent assistance funds

Oregon will get another $8.5 million in federal emergency rental assistance money, the state’s two U.S. senators recently announced. The largest portion of the money – almost $6.9 million – will go to the Oregon Housing and Community Services Department, which manages statewide rental assistance programs. The department has paid more than $386 million in rent and utility assistance for more than 51,000 Oregon households since May 2021.
News Break
newsfromthestates.com

Here’s what to know about the $750 TABOR refund for Colorado taxpayers

Colorado taxpayers will start to receive Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights return checks in the mail this month, the result of legislation passed this year that pushed the return forward from next spring. Here is what taxpayers should know about the refund. Taxpayers can also find out more information at...
newsfromthestates.com

Feds: Small business loans to diverse owners increase across eastern Pa. | Thursday Morning Coffee

Small business loans to business owners in historically underserved communities have increased across eastern Pennsylvania, federal officials said this week. The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Eastern Pennsylvania District, which is made up of 40 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, reported that the SBA 7(a) loan, its standard small business loan program, saw “significant gains” in loans to underserved communities over the past year.
The Center Square

Public employee pensions, benefits load New Jersey debt

(The Center Square) – New Jersey’s debt obligation grew to more than $200 billion in part because the state Legislature passed a budget reflecting only the current year’s policy priorities, pension and benefit obligations before moving on to the next crisis, the director of a public policy center said.
Cat Country 107.3

How’s The Plastic Bag Ban Going In NJ? Could Apparently Be Better

New Jersey initiated the first ban on plastic shopping bags the Garden State has ever seen a few months back. Since it's been a while and residents should all be, at the very least, a tad more accustomed to having to bring our own bags with us into the grocery store, it's safe to say that we could probably do a little check-in to see how everybody's holding up without the old bags.
newsfromthestates.com

Fetterman to host first public campaign event since suffering stroke

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman — the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania — will return to the campaign trail next week in his first public appearance since suffering a stroke. The campaign announced Friday morning that Fetterman, 52, will hold a rally in Erie, a key bellwether...
Morristown Minute

Updated Rules for NJ Cannabis, Public Invited to Comment

New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission proposes updated rules, and invites the public to weigh in during the comment period ending September 30. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission has submitted updated rules for the state’s personal-use cannabis market for public comment.
newsfromthestates.com

Abortion bans, COVID lockdowns and income tax repeal are key issues in Republican Lt. Gov primary

The eight candidates vying to be the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor in November. (Screenshot | WisEye) The crowded primary race to be the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor this fall includes eight candidates from a variety of backgrounds, but support for Wisconsin’s 1849 felony abortion ban and tax cuts and continued opposition to measures instituted to stop the spread of COVID-19 in 2020 have dominated the race.
