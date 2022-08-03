Lake Mills EMS extends emergency services until June 2023

Lake Mills EMS has offered to extend its services for the City of Lake Mills and the surrounding municipalities until June 30, 2023 as discussions about the future of emergency medical services for the city continue into the fall.

The towns of Lake Mills, Waterloo, Milford and Aztalan all, at least in part, contract with Lake Mills EMS, an independent, 501©(3) charitable organization.

Waterloo town chair Scott Hassett said in a written statement that Waterloo is waiting to see what the City of Lake Mills does about EMS services.

“Waterloo Township is in a ‘wait and see’ posture as only a portion of our township is serviced by Lake Mills EMS,” Hassett wrote. “The rest is serviced by the City of Waterloo. We could go entirely with Waterloo, but we are waiting to see what develops with Lake Mills.”

While the discussions between the municipalities and LMEMS date back to early 2022, no agreements about the future of EMS services have been reached. The City of Lake Mills is expected to bring in a consultant to its city council meeting in September to explore the options further.

Since no consensus has been reached, LMEMS sent a letter to the town chairs and the Lake Mills city council president offering to extend operational services until June 30, 2023, which marks the end of the EMS fiscal year and state licensure year.

“We will need to meet with the new city manager, city council or representative, fire chief, and township representatives to determine what terms and conditions need to be agreed to by the municipalities for the EMS to ensure service can continue until June 30,” the letter said.

LMEMS president Tom Murphy and vice president Jim Colegrove said in an interview that LMEMS will extend services until the organization’s service area is completely covered by EMS.

“We realize this is a critical service and we aren’t going to leave anybody high and dry,” Colegrove said. “We will work to continue to provide this critical service until a new plan can be put in place.”

When asked about what is happening in conversations with the four townships around Lake Mills, Colegrove said the general plan is a “wait and see” approach like Hassett said.

Lake Mills town chair Thomas Buechel said in a written statement that the town board’s position hasn’t changed since June.

“We are looking for the best level service with the best response times for the lowest cost for our residents,” Buechel said.

Murphy added that Aztalan seems to also be in a “holding pattern.”

Lake Mills city manager Steve Wilke acknowledged that whatever decision the city reaches with its future EMS services will affect the surrounding municipalities.

“Everybody has their own interests,” Wilke said. “All of us are cash strapped, so how do you make a decision when you don’t know if you can afford it? So from that standpoint, everybody knows something needs to be done. They want to keep EMS with a low response time, but to pay for that, under the conditions that exist right now, it’s difficult.”

The city began the process to hire consultants to help determine the future of EMS in the area the Aug. 2 council meeting, with proposals due to the city clerk by Sept. 1. After a contract is awarded, the consultant is expected to complete a staffing model analysis of the emergency services departments by Nov. 24, according to meeting materials.

After LMEMS raised its per capita rates for the municipalities in the fall of 2022, the city requested to terminate its contract with LMEMS and is now eyeing a restructure.

Discussions for the restructuring have included several alternatives to the current system, including a cooperative department between LMEMS and the Lake Mills Fire Department, a joint response from LMEMS and LMFD, a joint response from LMFD and another municipal EMS agency, a contract with a private EMS service, and a consolidated fire and EMS city department.

The city is also weighing the option to continue using LMEMS as it runs currently, which would require increased rates to keep the organization running, although both Murphy and Colgrove said the increased rates are still below average compared to the cost of EMS services elsewhere in Wisconsin.