In a burned-down neighborhood, Coloradans call on Biden to declare climate emergency

Construction begins near Roxborough State Park and Sterling RanchNatasha LovatoHighlands Ranch, CO
Suspect who tried to set pair on fire in hate-fueled Aurora attack still on the looseHeather WillardAurora, CO
Jury convicts Aurora man of killing, dumping ex-girlfriend’s bodyHeather WillardAurora, CO
“Jogger’s Hill” in Colorado Is One of the Most Haunted Back Roads in the USYana BostongirlColorado State
Denver will pay you $75 to talk about your petDavid HeitzDenver, CO
A Colorado city considers Colorado's first-ever nonfunctional grass ban for new development
The city of Aurora hopes to be the first municipality in Colorado to put the skids on nonfunctional grass with an ordinance that will get its first review from Aurora City Council on Monday. The ordinance would restrict the use of "cool weather turf" in new development, redevelopment and for...
Tina Peters gains nothing in costly recount as she continues to raise money off election denial
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters speaks during a rally organized by the Truth & Liberty Coalition in support of her. The rally took place on Dec. 1, 2021, in front of the old Mesa County courthouse in Grand Junction. (Sharon Sullivan for Colorado Newsline) In Colorado’s first statewide election recount...
Why are flags at half-staff in Colorado?
Governor Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Thursday in honor of the passing of U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski from Indiana.
State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill
As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
Gov Polis Says TABOR checks are Coming Soon to Coloradans
If you paid taxes in Colorado for 2021 you have a $750 check coming to you in the mail.
Recount confirms Tina Peters lost her Secretary of State primary
Election denier Tina Peters did not close the gap in the statewide Secretary of State Republican primary recount and fell far short of the votes she lost the election by.
The Political Pulse: Colorado's recount, Polis complaint and Bennet's TV ad
Data: Colorado secretary of state; Chart: John Frank/AxiosThe result of June's primary election for secretary of state is essentially the same after a statewide recount.By the numbers: Republican candidate Tina Peters, who paid $256,000 for the retabulation and knowingly spread misinformation about the election, did not move the needle at all.Peters gained 13 votes — the same as the primary winner, Pam Anderson, according to the unofficial second tally from the secretary of state's office. The discrepancies involved different interpretations from election judges on whether ballots met the required criteria and a cache of 37 unopened ballots in Elbert County...
Dick Durbin says a Colorado clerk now wears bulletproof vest amidst threats and harassment
Threats against election workers in Colorado prompted at least one county clerk to begin wearing a bulletproof vest, according to comments made during a Wednesday hearing of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee. Committee Chair Sen. Dick Durbin, D-IL, said that election workers are spending their own money to install elaborate...
Jared Polis’ name isn’t on TABOR refund checks heading to Coloradans. But it will be on a letter accompanying them.
A letter from Gov. Jared Polis will accompany Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights refund checks that are starting to be sent to Coloradans this week in the latest Democratic move around the money that’s sure to stoke more Republican allegations of political opportunism heading into the November election. In...
Threats against election workers bring head of Colorado’s clerks association to Congress
In a cavernous, wood-paneled Senate hearing room, Matt Crane testified in front of the judiciary committee Wednesday about the threats facing election workers in Colorado. “One of the outcomes of this unprecedented attack on our election systems is that it is radicalizing people in a way we haven’t seen before,” he said.
Initial results show Tina Peters gains no ground as Colorado recount concludes
No change in El Paso County. No change in Denver County. No change in Arapahoe County. By evening on the last day before a Thursday deadline for election officials in Colorado’s 64 counties to complete a recount of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ primary election loss in June, the Republican candidate for Colorado secretary of […] The post Initial results show Tina Peters gains no ground as Colorado recount concludes appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Oregon will receive $8.5 million more in federal rent assistance funds
Oregon will get another $8.5 million in federal emergency rental assistance money, the state’s two U.S. senators recently announced. The largest portion of the money – almost $6.9 million – will go to the Oregon Housing and Community Services Department, which manages statewide rental assistance programs. The department has paid more than $386 million in rent and utility assistance for more than 51,000 Oregon households since May 2021.
Fetterman to host first public campaign event since suffering stroke
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman — the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania — will return to the campaign trail next week in his first public appearance since suffering a stroke. The campaign announced Friday morning that Fetterman, 52, will hold a rally in Erie, a key bellwether...
A native bug is flattening Colorado's wheat fields. Farmers are trying to keep ahead of it
One glance around the Northrup dining room will clue you in to the family business. A bouquet of dried wheat stems sits at the center of the table. Even the china dinnerware set on display in the built-in hutch is embellished with a gold-plated wheat pattern. It’s a family heirloom that goes back generations.
Fight over gun control in Colorado could take national stage
The Rocky Mountain Gun Owners group says it's not a matter of "if, but when" it will sue Boulder County, the latest locality to pass its own gun laws. It joins the city of Boulder, Louisville, Superior and Lafayette which may face legal action as well. Among other measures, Boulder County's gun laws now ban the sale of assault weapons. Taylor Rhodes, the executive director RMGO told CBS4 they will challenge newly-passed gun laws."Of course we are considering that. Frankly we need to keep our members engaged so we can carry on these legal fights." The Rocky Mountain...
CO Republican Statehouse Candidate Is Election Denier Working for Mike Lindell
A Colorado Republican state Senate candidate is employed by My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell to promote election fraud conspiracy theories. Melody Peotter, who is running for Senate District 25 in the north Denver suburbs, lists Lindell Management as her employer on her personal financial disclosure form. Lindell funds Cause of America, the national conspiracist organization Lindell modeled upon the Colorado-based U.S. Election Integrity Plan (USEIP), and he told Reuters that he pays other election-focused employees through Lindell Management. Two right-wing conspiracists who endorsed Peotter say she works specifically for Cause of America.
EPA says it is looking for “super-emitters” of methane gas in Texas’ Permian Basin
Dozens of stacked oil drilling rigs sit in a yard just north of Interstate 20 between Midland and Odessa. (Jerod Foster for The Texas Tribune) To stay up to date on the latest environment news in Texas, sign up to receive our weekly energy and environment newsletter. Federal regulators are...
Aguilar says ‘threat’ posed by ‘extremist’ Marchant ‘is very serious’
The race for Nevada secretary of state heated up this week after Nye County Commissioners appointed a new interim county clerk who is expected to pave the way for hand-counting paper ballots in the 2022 general election. On Tuesday, the Nye County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to appoint Mark...
EPA identifies elevated cancer risk due to chemical in Lakewood neighborhood
Scientists with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency identified an elevated cancer risk in an area of Lakewood due to a nearby company that emits ethylene oxide into the air.
Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit
Ste Genevieve Counnty residents have been fighting efforts by NexGen Mining Inc. to mine silica in their county. (Niara Savage/Missouri Independent) Poisonous sand blowing in the wind. Wells running dry. A dark night sky ruined by constant lights. These are the things residents in Ste Genevieve County are worried about...
