ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, CO

In a burned-down neighborhood, Coloradans call on Biden to declare climate emergency

By Chase Woodruff
newsfromthestates.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.newsfromthestates.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Summit Daily News

State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill

As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
City
Superior, CO
Boulder County, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
Superior, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
Axios Denver

The Political Pulse: Colorado's recount, Polis complaint and Bennet's TV ad

Data: Colorado secretary of state; Chart: John Frank/AxiosThe result of June's primary election for secretary of state is essentially the same after a statewide recount.By the numbers: Republican candidate Tina Peters, who paid $256,000 for the retabulation and knowingly spread misinformation about the election, did not move the needle at all.Peters gained 13 votes — the same as the primary winner, Pam Anderson, according to the unofficial second tally from the secretary of state's office. The discrepancies involved different interpretations from election judges on whether ballots met the required criteria and a cache of 37 unopened ballots in Elbert County...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
Person
António Guterres
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Colorado Newsline

Initial results show Tina Peters gains no ground as Colorado recount concludes

No change in El Paso County. No change in Denver County. No change in Arapahoe County. By evening on the last day before a Thursday deadline for election officials in Colorado’s 64 counties to complete a recount of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ primary election loss in June, the Republican candidate for Colorado secretary of […] The post Initial results show Tina Peters gains no ground as Colorado recount concludes appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Oregon will receive $8.5 million more in federal rent assistance funds

Oregon will get another $8.5 million in federal emergency rental assistance money, the state’s two U.S. senators recently announced. The largest portion of the money – almost $6.9 million – will go to the Oregon Housing and Community Services Department, which manages statewide rental assistance programs. The department has paid more than $386 million in rent and utility assistance for more than 51,000 Oregon households since May 2021.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coloradans#Colorado Senate#Greenhouse Gas#Economy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Chase Woodruff#Old Town Superi
newsfromthestates.com

Fetterman to host first public campaign event since suffering stroke

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman — the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania — will return to the campaign trail next week in his first public appearance since suffering a stroke. The campaign announced Friday morning that Fetterman, 52, will hold a rally in Erie, a key bellwether...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Denver

Fight over gun control in Colorado could take national stage

The Rocky Mountain Gun Owners group says it's not a matter of "if, but when" it will sue Boulder County, the latest locality to pass its own gun laws. It joins the city of Boulder, Louisville, Superior and Lafayette which may face legal action as well. Among other measures, Boulder County's gun laws now ban the sale of assault weapons. Taylor Rhodes, the executive director RMGO told CBS4 they will challenge newly-passed gun laws."Of course we are considering that. Frankly we need to keep our members engaged so we can carry on these legal fights." The Rocky Mountain...
COLORADO STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

CO Republican Statehouse Candidate Is Election Denier Working for Mike Lindell

A Colorado Republican state Senate candidate is employed by My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell to promote election fraud conspiracy theories. Melody Peotter, who is running for Senate District 25 in the north Denver suburbs, lists Lindell Management as her employer on her personal financial disclosure form. Lindell funds Cause of America, the national conspiracist organization Lindell modeled upon the Colorado-based U.S. Election Integrity Plan (USEIP), and he told Reuters that he pays other election-focused employees through Lindell Management. Two right-wing conspiracists who endorsed Peotter say she works specifically for Cause of America.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy