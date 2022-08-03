A generational split: Sen. Sandy Pappas faces challenger Sheigh Freeberg in DFL primary

Read on www.newsfromthestates.com
Related
Rep. Jahana Hayes could be the first incumbent Connecticut Democrat to lose in 22 years
As Republicans set their sights on recapturing a majority in the House, much of the focus of party leaders, activists, and political players is on battleground seats in states such as Nevada, Ohio, Michigan, and Virginia. But could an upset be brewing in the Democratic stronghold of New England?
When Is Missouri Senator Josh Hawley Up for Re-Election?
Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, is catching some flack for being the only one in the U.S. Senate to vote against allowing Sweden and Finland to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Hawley was elected to the Senate in 2018, and he's one of the youngest Senators on Capitol Hill. When is Hawley up for re-election?
People
Donald Trump Just Asked a Wisconsin Lawmaker to Overturn 2020 Election Results as Jan. 6 Hearings Continue
Donald Trump is still trying to overturn the 2020 election, more than 500 days since President Joe Biden took the oath of office. Robin Vos, the speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly, told WISN 12 that he heard from the former president last week after the state's Supreme Court ruled that drop-boxes for absentee ballots there are illegal.
Rep. Peter Meijer narrowly loses to Trump-endorsed challenger in Michigan primary
Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer, who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump after the Capitol riot, has narrowly lost his Republican primary to Trump-backed conservative challenger John Gibbs, according to a race call by The Associated Press. The loss for Meijer is a boost for Trump as he continues endorsing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Only one of these House Democrats will survive a test of party orthodoxy in Michigan
WASHINGTON — There's a lot at stake in a rare incumbent-vs.-incumbent Michigan Democratic congressional primary Tuesday: the ideological direction of the Democratic Party, U.S. policy toward Israel and millions upon millions of dollars. Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., more centrist and better funded, is trying to take down Rep. Andy...
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Rep. Liz Cheney trails Harriet Hageman in Wyoming House GOP primary, polls show
A few weeks out from the Republican primary for Wyoming's lone House seat, Rep. Liz Cheney trails her Donald Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman, polls show.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
RELATED PEOPLE
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
A Democrat who dropped out of the Wisconsin Senate race is giving the party a $600,000 surprise gift
The Milwaukee Bucks executive who dropped out of the Wisconsin Senate race this week is in a giving mood. After he immediately threw his support behind fellow Democrat Mandela Barnes, the state’s lieutenant governor, Alex Lasry is now offering another gift to boost his former rival. Lasry said he...
CNET
More Stimulus Checks in 2022: These States Are Sending Out Payments in August
Last week, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to send out a $250 tax rebate check cratered after legislators failed to come to a consensus. But, thanks to an obscure voter referendum, residents will likely get a payout anyway. According to the 1986 statute, once state tax revenue reaches a certain...
Rep. Haley Stevens ousts Rep. Andy Levin from Congress in Michigan Democratic primary
NEW YORK (AP) — Rep. Haley Stevens ousted Rep. Andy Levin from Congress on Tuesday after prevailing in their Democratic primary in Michigan. Stevens’ victory came as three Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection faced primary challenges from rivals endorsed by the former president.
IN THIS ARTICLE
GOP Rep. Dan Newhouse, who voted to impeach Trump, advances in Wash. primary
Washington state Rep. Dan Newhouse, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump in the wake of the Capitol insurrection, has advanced to the general election in the state's 4th Congressional District, according to a race call by The Associated Press. Newhouse will face Democrat Doug...
Senate GOP launches ads in two blue states
The NRSC has talked for months about the two blue states being in play. This week, they're launching ads.
Sununu rips Biden over report on first presidential primary
(The Center Square) – Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is criticizing President Joe Biden over a news report that the Democrat mused about giving New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary position to his home state. The Politico report cited anonymous sources as saying that Biden had asked advisers about moving up Delaware...
Final incumbent vs. incumbent primary upcoming in NY-12
U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, Suraj Patel, and Ashmi Sheth are running in the Democratic primary for New York’s 12th Congressional District on Aug. 23. Maloney, Nadler, and Patel lead in endorsements, funding, and media attention. This race is the last of six primaries featuring two...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nebraska and Colorado are sparring over water rights. It could be the new norm as rivers dry up
Ricketts in April signed legislation that would allow Nebraska to build a canal in Colorado to siphon water off the South Platte River.
Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe
Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban.
thecentersquare.com
Two Democrats vie in Vermont attorney general primary
(The Center Square) – Two Democrats are seeking a spot on the November ballot when New Jersey voters go to the polls next Tuesday and decide their attorney general candidates. Republican H. Brooke Paige and the Progressive Party's Elijah Bergman are the only candidates from their respective parties. They...
Comments / 0