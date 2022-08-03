ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hospital system serving Mississippi, Alabama merges with Louisiana system

By Associated Press
CBS 42
CBS 42
MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A hospital system with properties in Mississippi and Alabama has merged with a health system based in Louisiana.

On Monday, Rush Health Systems became Ochsner Rush Health, the Meridian Star reported. Rush had said in June 2021 that it intended to merge with Ochsner Health, based in New Orleans.

“By coming together, we’ll be able to do more to enhance and expand clinical services focused on the critical needs of the communities we serve while ensuring our patients have access to local, high-quality care for generations to come,” Larkin Kennedy, CEO Ochsner Rush Health, said in a news release.

Ochsner Rush Health will provide health care in eastern Mississippi and western Alabama.

Updated names and branding to reflect the new organization will also be put in place at regional hospitals in the cities of Meridian, Union, DeKalb and Quitman, Mississippi; Scott County, Mississippi; and Choctaw County, Alabama.

Ochsner Health also operates health care facilities on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

