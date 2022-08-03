Police searching for suspects who stole cars from Wexford car lot

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) Police are looking for four people seen on video stealing three cars worth $400,000 at Bobby Rahal Mercedes-Benz in Wexford.

Northern Regional Police say the suspects pried open a rear door early Friday and did significant damage inside the dealership.

Police Chief John Sicilia says GPS units in the cars were tracked to Riverview Park on the North Side.

Sicilia says the vehicle the thieves drove to the dealership was found in central PA.

They hope to identify suspects using DNA and fingerprints found in the stolen Mercedes.