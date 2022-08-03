NM evictions at 65% of normal rate, Supreme Court Justice says at White House event

Read on www.newsfromthestates.com
Former clerk for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says he is a 'wonderful' person with 'originalist' views, but 'he will be judged for what he does as a justice'
Thomas has called for the review of rulings granting Americans the right to birth-control access, gay relationships, and marriage equality.
Vox
The Supreme Court just let a Trump judge seize control of ICE, at least for now
On Thursday evening, the Supreme Court handed down a brief, 5-4 decision that effectively places Drew Tipton, a Trump-appointed federal trial judge in Texas, in charge of many of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) decisions about which immigrants to target. The decision was largely along party lines, except that...
MSNBC
Trump requests immunity (again) from Jan. 6 civil cases that could bankrupt him
UPDATE (Aug. 2, 2022, 12:27 p.m.): A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that civil lawsuits against Donald Trump related to the Jan. 6 attack can proceed, rejecting the former president's claims of "absolutely immunity." Lawyers for former President Donald Trump formally asked a federal judge on Wednesday to grant him...
A Texas death row inmate is seeking a 30-day reprieve to donate a kidney. An appeals court has issued an execution stay for a different reason
A Texas death row inmate who'd asked for his execution to be delayed so he can donate a kidney was granted a stay of execution Monday on an unrelated appeal over allegedly false testimony during the penalty phase of his trial.
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
Maryland police warn officers will enforce law against disturbing peace outside Supreme Court justices' homes
The Montgomery County Police says it will begin enforcing a Maryland law against disturbing the peace after more than two months of regular protests outside the homes of US Supreme Court justices.
thesource.com
Appeals Court Orders Federal Judge to Reconsider Supreme McGriff’s Motion For Sentence Reduction
In a recent ruling in the the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, a federal appellate court has given reputed street legend Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff a glimmer of hope in forcing another judge to consider the Supreme Team leader for a sentence reduction. U.S. District Judge Frederic Block was...
Popculture
Danny Masterson's Pending Rape Trial Could Become Next Supreme Court Fiasco
As Danny Masterson is set to go on trial in Los Angeles for multiple rapes in a few months, the Church of Scientology is again attempting to get the U.S. Supreme Court to step in. In the wake of losing a California appeals court case and being rejected by California's Supreme Court, the organization is now petitioning the SCOTUS to block four of Masterson's alleged victims from filing a lawsuit against it over a "vicious campaign of harassment against them," Deadline reported.
Kansas Supreme Court reverses decisions granting Wichita police officer immunity
Kansas Supreme Court breaks new ground with decision rejecting former Wichita police officer's claim of qualified immunity in shooting of a child bystander. The post Kansas Supreme Court reverses decisions granting Wichita police officer immunity appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Judge blocks enforcement of N.C. law that demands truth in campaign ads
RALEIGH, N.C. — A federal judge agreed on Monday to block for now any enforcement of a state law in a political ad investigation of North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein’s campaign, saying it’s likely to win on legal claims that the law is unconstitutional. Following a...
Four 'corporate landlords' engaged in 15,000 evictions despite CDC moratorium, House report says
During the Covid pandemic, The Siegel Group, a Las Vegas-based real estate firm, told staff members to force tenants out of its properties through such coercive tactics as removing air conditioners, calling a child protection agency without cause and threatening eviction despite a federal moratorium, congressional investigators say in a report published Wednesday.
Supreme Court Tells Cops To Stop Playing Doctor
No one witnessing a burglary in progress would call 911 and ask for a doctor. Likewise, it makes no sense for a doctor to consult a cop about prescribing medications. Yet in the past decade, law enforcement, driven by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), has taken a large and inappropriate role in monitoring and dictating the amount and kind of pain medications doctors may prescribe. Once this threshold is crossed, doctors are subjected to tactics that would horrify anyone with even a passing knowledge of the Constitution. Fortunately, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously decided such tactics are unacceptable.
Supreme Court sets Oct. 31 arguments for landmark college affirmative action cases
The cases at Harvard and the University of North Carolina could set the state for landmark opinion that could gut precedent that allows colleges to consider a student's race during admissions
Californians Can Now Auto-Detect Racist Language in Housing Deeds, HOA Rules and Have It Removed
The consumer rights-focused tech company DoNotPay has developed an automated way for people to quickly and seamlessly remove racist language from California real estate documents like deeds and homeowners’ association rules, the company tells Motherboard. Through the Supreme Court made discriminatory housing restriction illegal in 1968 (and unenforceable in...
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court schedules race-based college admissions arguments for Oct. 31
The Supreme Court announced Wednesday it will hear oral arguments in challenges to race-conscious admissions policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, on Oct. 31. Justices agreed in January to take up the lawsuits brought to the institutions by the conservative nonprofit group Students for...
AOL Corp
NC Gov. Cooper files brief supporting UNC admissions policies in US Supreme Court case
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and three of his predecessors have submitted an amicus brief supporting UNC-Chapel Hill in its affirmative action admissions case being heard by the United States Supreme Court. The case, which stems from a 2014 lawsuit against UNC, challenges how colleges and universities should consider race...
High court's Sotomayor, Barrett try to persuade each other
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two of the Supreme Court justices who disagree most often on the outcomes of cases say they both still try hard to persuade each other, and sometimes succeed. Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Justice Amy Coney Barrett made the comments in a pretaped conversation made public for the first time Thursday evening. Barrett, a conservative, and Sotomayor, a liberal, were on opposite sides of a decision last month in which the court stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion. They also disagreed on decisions where the court expanded gun rights and lowered barriers to religion in public life....
Judge Tressa Alioth, The First Black Female District Judge In Nebraska Wants To See More Diversity In The State’s Courtrooms
When Judge Tressa Alioth was sworn in last year as a district court judge in Nebraska, she was shocked to learn she was the first Black woman to be appointed. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the state has always lacked Black representation in its courtrooms. In 1971, Elizabeth Davis Pittman became the first woman and Black person to serve as a judge in the state. The next Black woman appointed to a state bench was Edna Atkins in 1992. Both women served as judges in Douglas County and were appointed by Democratic governors. The first Black man to be named a district court judge in Nebraska was Marlon Polk in 2005.
California appeals court rules no arbitration in Cisco caste bias case
OAKLAND, Calif., Aug 5 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) on Friday lost a court appeal to move to private arbitration a case over alleged caste discrimination in its Silicon Valley offices, where managers of Indian descent are accused of bias against a fellow employee from India.
Montana Supreme Court voids sanctions, contempt order against OPD
The Montana Supreme Court unanimously decided this week to void sanctions and a contempt order filed earlier this year against the Office of State Public Defenders by a Yellowstone County District judge. In the past year, Yellowstone County District Judge Donald Harris twice found OPD in contempt of court for...
