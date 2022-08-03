Home Builders Association of GNO to Host Annual Kick-A$$ Cookoff Fundraiser

Read on www.myneworleans.com
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
myneworleans.com
Lighthouse Louisiana to Host Annual Soiree de Lumiere
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Lighthouse Louisiana will host its annual fundraising event entitled Soiree de Lumiere on Thursday, Sept. 8, at Arnaud’s Restaurant in the French Quarter. One of the city’s most distinguished dining experiences will be a seated, five course dinner to celebrate the work of...
myneworleans.com
Annie Sloan Heads To New Orleans for The Big Paint Weekend
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Saturday, September 17, and Sunday, September 18, chalk paint creator and color master Annie Sloan will be hosting two jam-packed days of paint demos with some of the biggest names in the furniture painting world, including Kacha Furniture, Brushed By Brandy, Jonathon Marc Mendes, and All Shabbed Out at the iconic New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute, NOCHI. The workshop has been developed to teach some of the most popular decorative painting techniques, such as marbling, ombre and traditional distressing. Participants will also get a first look at exciting new yet-to-be-released Annie Sloan products!
myneworleans.com
6 Best Pet-Friendly Locations Around New Orleans
What’s the point of experiencing all the bars and restaurants New Orleans has to offer if you can’t bring your best friend along… man’s best friend that is. Throughout the city, there are many establishments that openly welcome Fido and Fluffy to partake in happy hour revelry. But this week, the editor’s have picked their favorite pet-friendly locations for locals and visitors alike to try.
uptownmessenger.com
Entrepreneur battles neighbors to open Daiquiri World restaurant
An old Church’s Chicken building on Louisiana Avenue has turned into a battleground for a neighborhood association and a fledgling entrepreneur who is renovating it into a full-service restaurant with alcohol sales. The Delachaise Neighborhood Association filed an appeal with the Board of Zoning Adjustments to stop work on...
myneworleans.com
NOBA Offers Tuition-Free Youth Dance Classes
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Ballet Association (NOBA)’s Center for Dance (CFD), in partnership with the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission (NORD), opens registration beginning August 15 for the fall 2022 semester of tuition-free, after-school dance classes for youth ages 4-18. The NOBA Center for Dance’s nationally award-winning, tuition-free Early Childhood Program (ages 4-5), Preparatory Program (ages 6-11), and Teen Program (ages 12-18) provide sequentially based technique classes in ballet, modern, jazz, hip hop, and West African dance. Classes will be held at seven NORD Rec Centers and registration for any child with a demonstrated interest will be filled on a first come, first served basis beginning August 15 online on NOBA’s website at www.nobadance.com/youth-classes, as well as the week of August 22 during in-person registration at each class location. Classes are held in-person during the fall starting the week of September 12 and will culminate in December with a costumed performance as part of NOBA’s Neighborhood Concert Series. A $15 registration fee is due at the time of registration per type of class and center. Registration fees are payable with a credit/debit card if applying online, or with cash only during in-person registration.
ladatanews.com
NORD Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Inaugural Alumni Picnic and Other Community Events
Recently, the New Orleans Recreation Department (NORD) Commission hosted its Inaugural Alumni Picnic as part of a year-long celebration commemorating NORD’s 75th Anniversary. Last year the agency announced its plans to celebrate 75 years during the renaming celebration of Behrman Park to the Morris F.X. Jeff Sr. Park. The alumni picnic took place Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Joe W. Brown Park, 5601 Read Blvd. The picnic was an opportunity for past and current participants, volunteers, employees, and supporters to come out and celebrate NORD’s impact on community and recreation in the City of New Orleans.
myneworleans.com
2022 Top Dentist Media Kit
NOLA.com
After Lakeview restaurant Elle-J’s closes, owners of Velvet Cactus, Wrong Iron step in
The Lakeview Italian restaurant Elle-J’s has served its last supper, and permanently closed after service on July 29. However, the wheels are already turning on a plan for a new restaurant to take its place. The owners of the nearby restaurant Velvet Cactus and the Mid-City bar Wrong Iron...
myneworleans.com
The Best of Magazines, TV Shows and New Books
I have been a dining columnist for St. Charles Avenue magazine since 2014. August 2022 brings a fresh look and new content for the 26-year-old magazine. I was honored when Andy Meyer, the magazine’s new editor of several months, asked me to tackle the 20-page feature that would re-launch Avenue. I put my life on hold and lived the subject of contemporary cocktail culture In New Orleans. I explored the city’s contemporary cocktail bars, interviewed legendary skills hosts, and got to know Neil Bodenheimer, the man behind Cure, Peychaud’s, and Cane and Table and author of the soon-to-be-released “Cure: New Orleans Drinks & How Mix ‘Em” (to be released October 25).
theadvocate.com
This lemonade business started as a stand. Now, they’re selling with a purpose in Tiger Stadium.
The past three years have been sweet for Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade. The business got its start in 2012 when Leroy Hayward III, then 6 years old, participated in Lemonade Day Louisiana, an annual event that teaches children to be entrepreneurs. Sherilyn and Leroy Hayward Jr., Leroy’s parents, had just found out he was autistic and wanted to find things their son could do. They decided to set up a lemonade stand in their front yard, let Leroy sell drinks and give some of the profits to his doctors at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.
myneworleans.com
2022 Top Lawyers Marketing Kit
Inside the New Orleans church preparing for the pope
A New Orleans church just became a member of an exclusive Catholic club.
Opossums, raccoons and armadillos, Oh My!
NEW ORLEANS — Some neighbors on the Westbank are at wit's end. They said they've had to deal with some nuisance wildlife over the years, but in the last year, it's out of control. And they have pictures of a small sample of the critters that they've caught. “We...
Louisiana Fisherman Catches Shark in Lake Pontchartrain
It is not uncommon to find sharks in Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans. Sharks can swim into the lake from the Gulf of Mexico but one fisherman is warning of the dangers of sharks.
Fisherman reels in nearly 6-foot shark from Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans
Lake Pontchartrain is known for having sharks because they swim in from the Gulf of Mexico, but last night a fisherman caught a large bull shark and wants to bring awareness to the dangers that exist on Lake Pontchartrain.
L'Observateur
SJSO chaplain becomes pastor of local church
NEW SARPY — Deputy Jeff Patterson, chaplain of the Sherman Walker Correctional Facility in LaPlace, has been elected pastor of St. Matthew’s Baptist Church in New Sarpy. An installation ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, August 4 at St. Matthew’s, located at 604 E.S. Johnson Street.
The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden
Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
wgno.com
You could still be a winner! Unclaimed Mega Millions tickets in Pearl River, Slidell, and 3 other locations
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Multiple winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Louisiana remain unclaimed. Under Louisiana Lottery rules, draw-game prizes expire after 180 days from the drawing in which the prize was won. Fast Play prizes expire after 90 days from the game’s official closure date. When an unclaimed prize reaches the ‘Expires’ date, the prize is forfeited and may no longer be claimed.
Picayune Item
Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
NOLA.com
James Gill: A perpetual taxpayer ripoff, with the help of two mayors
Many millions of dollars bequeathed for the benefit of New Orleans residents have been snaffled over the years, and it may never stop if New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell gets her way. The City Council has filed suit to stop Cantrell's shenanigans. The law may be on the council's side,...
