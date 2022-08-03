Read on www.newsfromthestates.com
Opinion: Investigators Say that the Shootings of Three Muslim Men in Albuquerque, New Mexico May Be ConnectedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Free Next WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Man Who Was Killed on Monday Was an Española City Official and a Brilliant Student LeaderDaniella CressmanEspanola, NM
The New Mexico Shakespeare Festival Presents 'King Lear' and 'As You Like It'Daniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Politicians Have Initiated a Human Trafficking Awareness Program for New Mexico Police OfficersDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: An Anti-Abortion Lawsuit Has Been Filed in the State of New Mexico
Currently, New Mexico is one of the states where abortion is legal. "In New Mexico, the Legislature has already repealed a 1969 statute that sought to make it a crime to end a pregnancy. Abortion rights are also protected by the Equal Protection Clause and Equal Rights Amendment outlined in the state Constitution, according to the governor’s legal team." —Dan McKay.
Slate
The Most Important Revelation About the Cops Involved in Killing Breonna Taylor
After two years, we have finally seen the most significant step toward anything resembling accountability for the death of Breonna Taylor in March 2020. On Thursday, Merrick Garland announced that the Department of Justice has indicted four of the officers involved with securing and executing the search warrant that ultimately led to Taylor’s death. Even more surprising than the actual indictment, however, were the details it contained about how Louisville cops knowingly made false statements in securing the search warrant and then conspired to cover up their actions once things had gone awry.
losalamosreporter.com
Governor Issues Statement On Probable Racially Motivated Attacks In Albuquerque
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement following the murder of 27-year-old Muhammad Afzaal Hussain in Albuquerque on Monday. Albuquerque police on Thursday said they suspect the shootings of Hussain, as well as two other recent shootings involving Middle Eastern and Muslim residents, may be connected and racially and/or religiously motivated.
ladailypost.com
U.S. Rep. Stansbury Issues Statement On Recent Attacks In Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE — U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury (N.M.-01) issued the following statement after Albuquerque law enforcement reported Thursday that the shooting of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain may be connected with the recent shootings of Mohammad Admadi and Aftab Hussein. “As we are grieving the unthinkable loss of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain this...
Police: 3 separate murders of Muslim men in Albuquerque could be related
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ahmad Assed, The President of the Islamic Center of New Mexico, pleads with the Muslim community to be on high alert. “The community certainly is in need of understanding the egregiousness of the conduct displayed in all three of these shootings, and if it’s true that we were targeted as Muslims and they […]
New Mexico plans to create searchable logs of prison mail
Letters written and received by people incarcerated in New Mexico prisons will soon be part of a database expanding mail surveillance in the state’s correctional facilities. The New Mexico Corrections Department is buying equipment from Florida-based company Securus Technologies and installing it at each prison. Adult Prisons Division Director...
newsfromthestates.com
NC Attorney General: The right to reproductive care is on the ballot
With reports that new abortion restrictions in other states are putting women’s health in danger, Attorney General Josh Stein called on North Carolina voters to elect legislators who will support reproductive rights. “Politicians are playing with women’s lives,” Stein said at a news conference Wednesday. “Decisions about reproductive care...
wufe967.com
New Mexico FBI, police investigating if shooting deaths of 3 Muslim men are connected
Local and federal law enforcement agencies in New Mexico are investigating whether the murders of three Muslim victims over the past several months are connected, according to a local affiliate report. The Albuquerque Police Department and the local Field Office of the FBI announced Thursday that three murders, including one...
Reward offered for information in the deaths of Muslim men in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A $5,000 reward is being offered for information in the shooting deaths of three Muslim men in Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Police Department and FBI are currently investigating if the same suspect is responsible for all three attacks and if the victims were targeted because of their religion. The Council of American-Islamic Relations […]
Report details wreckage of fatal New Mexico helicopter crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal transportation authorities said Friday that a helicopter returning home from a firefighting mission made a rapid descent without making any turns before plowing into the ground last month, killing the four first responders onboard. Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board released their preliminary report, noting that two witnesses on a ridge about half a mile away were observing the sunset when they saw the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter go down in the hills near the northern New Mexico community of Las Vegas. It could take a year or more to make a final determination on the cause of the July 16 crash. It marked the single deadliest incident for law enforcement in state history and one of the deadliest for first responders. The preliminary report detailed the crash scene, noting that the main wreckage was found upside down about 160 feet (48 meters) beyond the area where the helicopter first crashed. One main rotor blade had minimal damage and the other blade was fractured, with the broken part found nearby.
newsfromthestates.com
Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit
Ste Genevieve Counnty residents have been fighting efforts by NexGen Mining Inc. to mine silica in their county. (Niara Savage/Missouri Independent) Poisonous sand blowing in the wind. Wells running dry. A dark night sky ruined by constant lights. These are the things residents in Ste Genevieve County are worried about...
Deadly robbery suspect takes plea deal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the suspects in a robbery scheme that ended in murder took a plea deal Thursday. Anna Dukes was in court Thursday afternoon, where she took a plea deal for her part in the death of Elias Otero. Dukes admitted to using social media to lure a man to a park. […]
newsfromthestates.com
Protecting the sanctity of life or violating religious freedom? Idaho faith leaders talk abortion.
In this file photo, an activist holds up a sign during a rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in response to the leaked Supreme Court draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on May 3, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images) As the Idaho Legislature considered several...
New Mexico joining Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Attorney General is joining 49 other AGs with a single goal: cut down on illegal robocalls. The Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force is targeting telecommunications companies responsible for bringing the majority of foreign robocalls into the US. These companies are legally obligated to confirm whether or not a call is legitimate. Currently, […]
FBI: 170 missing Native Americans in New Mexico, Navajo Nation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — In an effort to address the crisis of missing Indigenous people, the FBI announced Monday it is releasing a list of more than 170 Native Americans it has verified as missing throughout New Mexico and the Navajo Nation that stretches into Arizona and Utah. FBI...
Santa Fe’s amended junk vehicle ordinance goes into effect August 9
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe is amending its junk vehicle ordinance and those changes go into effect on August 9. The definition of a junk vehicle has been revised to now include any motor vehicle, excluding special interest vehicles, that have been inoperable, wrecked, dismantled, or abandoned for 90 days or more. Any junk vehicles […]
Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office finishes week of active shooter training
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has wrapped up a week of active shooter training at Capital High School. Deputies learned how to respond along with best practices if they ever have to respond to any sort of critical incident including an active shooter within the county’s school system. “We realized that […]
New Mexico voters information is now posted online
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –New Mexico voters now have their personal information posted online, for anyone to look at. New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver tried to stop that from happening, but lost a legal battle against an out-of-state conservative group called the voter reference foundation. The group’s website says they are are dedicated to […]
$40.3 Million in Cannabis Sales in July - A New Record for New Mexico
In July, both medicinal and adult-use cannabis sales in New Mexico achieved all-time highs, totaling $40.3 million. According to data provided by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office, sales of cannabis for adult use exceeded $23.5 million, and sales of cannabis for medical use were above $16.8 million.
newsfromthestates.com
Aguilar says ‘threat’ posed by ‘extremist’ Marchant ‘is very serious’
The race for Nevada secretary of state heated up this week after Nye County Commissioners appointed a new interim county clerk who is expected to pave the way for hand-counting paper ballots in the 2022 general election. On Tuesday, the Nye County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to appoint Mark...
