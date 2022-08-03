ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Daniella Cressman

Opinion: An Anti-Abortion Lawsuit Has Been Filed in the State of New Mexico

Currently, New Mexico is one of the states where abortion is legal. "In New Mexico, the Legislature has already repealed a 1969 statute that sought to make it a crime to end a pregnancy. Abortion rights are also protected by the Equal Protection Clause and Equal Rights Amendment outlined in the state Constitution, according to the governor’s legal team." —Dan McKay.
Slate

The Most Important Revelation About the Cops Involved in Killing Breonna Taylor

After two years, we have finally seen the most significant step toward anything resembling accountability for the death of Breonna Taylor in March 2020. On Thursday, Merrick Garland announced that the Department of Justice has indicted four of the officers involved with securing and executing the search warrant that ultimately led to Taylor’s death. Even more surprising than the actual indictment, however, were the details it contained about how Louisville cops knowingly made false statements in securing the search warrant and then conspired to cover up their actions once things had gone awry.
UVALDE, TX
losalamosreporter.com

Governor Issues Statement On Probable Racially Motivated Attacks In Albuquerque

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement following the murder of 27-year-old Muhammad Afzaal Hussain in Albuquerque on Monday. Albuquerque police on Thursday said they suspect the shootings of Hussain, as well as two other recent shootings involving Middle Eastern and Muslim residents, may be connected and racially and/or religiously motivated.
ladailypost.com

U.S. Rep. Stansbury Issues Statement On Recent Attacks In Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE — U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury (N.M.-01) issued the following statement after Albuquerque law enforcement reported Thursday that the shooting of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain may be connected with the recent shootings of Mohammad Admadi and Aftab Hussein. “As we are grieving the unthinkable loss of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain this...
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

Police: 3 separate murders of Muslim men in Albuquerque could be related

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ahmad Assed, The President of the Islamic Center of New Mexico, pleads with the Muslim community to be on high alert. “The community certainly is in need of understanding the egregiousness of the conduct displayed in all three of these shootings, and if it’s true that we were targeted as Muslims and they […]
Source New Mexico

New Mexico plans to create searchable logs of prison mail

Letters written and received by people incarcerated in New Mexico prisons will soon be part of a database expanding mail surveillance in the state’s correctional facilities. The New Mexico Corrections Department is buying equipment from Florida-based company Securus Technologies and installing it at each prison. Adult Prisons Division Director...
POLITICS
newsfromthestates.com

NC Attorney General: The right to reproductive care is on the ballot

With reports that new abortion restrictions in other states are putting women’s health in danger, Attorney General Josh Stein called on North Carolina voters to elect legislators who will support reproductive rights. “Politicians are playing with women’s lives,” Stein said at a news conference Wednesday. “Decisions about reproductive care...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Associated Press

Report details wreckage of fatal New Mexico helicopter crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal transportation authorities said Friday that a helicopter returning home from a firefighting mission made a rapid descent without making any turns before plowing into the ground last month, killing the four first responders onboard. Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board released their preliminary report, noting that two witnesses on a ridge about half a mile away were observing the sunset when they saw the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter go down in the hills near the northern New Mexico community of Las Vegas. It could take a year or more to make a final determination on the cause of the July 16 crash. It marked the single deadliest incident for law enforcement in state history and one of the deadliest for first responders. The preliminary report detailed the crash scene, noting that the main wreckage was found upside down about 160 feet (48 meters) beyond the area where the helicopter first crashed. One main rotor blade had minimal damage and the other blade was fractured, with the broken part found nearby.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Deadly robbery suspect takes plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the suspects in a robbery scheme that ended in murder took a plea deal Thursday. Anna Dukes was in court Thursday afternoon, where she took a plea deal for her part in the death of Elias Otero. Dukes admitted to using social media to lure a man to a park. […]
KRQE News 13

New Mexico joining Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Attorney General is joining 49 other AGs with a single goal: cut down on illegal robocalls. The Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force is targeting telecommunications companies responsible for bringing the majority of foreign robocalls into the US. These companies are legally obligated to confirm whether or not a call is legitimate. Currently, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

New Mexico voters information is now posted online

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –New Mexico voters now have their personal information posted online, for anyone to look at. New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver tried to stop that from happening, but lost a legal battle against an out-of-state conservative group called the voter reference foundation. The group’s website says they are are dedicated to […]
POLITICS

