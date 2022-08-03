Read on www.myneworleans.com
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
myneworleans.com
Annie Sloan Heads To New Orleans for The Big Paint Weekend
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Saturday, September 17, and Sunday, September 18, chalk paint creator and color master Annie Sloan will be hosting two jam-packed days of paint demos with some of the biggest names in the furniture painting world, including Kacha Furniture, Brushed By Brandy, Jonathon Marc Mendes, and All Shabbed Out at the iconic New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute, NOCHI. The workshop has been developed to teach some of the most popular decorative painting techniques, such as marbling, ombre and traditional distressing. Participants will also get a first look at exciting new yet-to-be-released Annie Sloan products!
WDSU
White Linen Night returns to New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — White Linen Night is making its return to the Arts/Warehouse District for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's a picture many artists have been painting in their minds for three years. "White Linen has always been a platform for new and...
wwno.org
Where Y’Eat: A Honduran Food Hub Grows in Mid-City
You have to dig a bit for the fried chicken in one specialty dish at Tia Maria’s Kitchen, a restaurant on Tulane Avenue. But there’s no doubt the chicken is the crispy-crusted, juicy center of this dish, called pollos con tajadas, exuberantly finished with curling, crunchy fried plantain, finely shredded cabbage and creamy sauce.
What’s cookin’? The 18th annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off kicks off Friday
The 2022 Queen of Louisiana Seafood Chef Amanda Cusey, will face off at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall J, for the title of “King or Queen of American Seafood,” once again.
whereyat.com
Top 10 New Orleans' Happy Hours
Having a too-hot summer? So are we. Here's our list of the 10 best places in the city to spend happy hours on these long days and beat the heat with some spectacular deals. Metairie's A Tavola restaurant is a smash hit at any time of day, but their happy hour specials are truly something to write home about. With deals lasting from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day of the week, you may never need to go anywhere else to enjoy an affordable afternoon of delicious drinks and tasty Italian treats. $6 cocktails will keep you coming back, and half price pizzas will keep filling you up at this charming locale just outside the city.
uptownmessenger.com
Entrepreneur battles neighbors to open Daiquiri World restaurant
An old Church’s Chicken building on Louisiana Avenue has turned into a battleground for a neighborhood association and a fledgling entrepreneur who is renovating it into a full-service restaurant with alcohol sales. The Delachaise Neighborhood Association filed an appeal with the Board of Zoning Adjustments to stop work on...
myneworleans.com
6 Best Pet-Friendly Locations Around New Orleans
What’s the point of experiencing all the bars and restaurants New Orleans has to offer if you can’t bring your best friend along… man’s best friend that is. Throughout the city, there are many establishments that openly welcome Fido and Fluffy to partake in happy hour revelry. But this week, the editor’s have picked their favorite pet-friendly locations for locals and visitors alike to try.
myneworleans.com
Lighthouse Louisiana to Host Annual Soiree de Lumiere
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Lighthouse Louisiana will host its annual fundraising event entitled Soiree de Lumiere on Thursday, Sept. 8, at Arnaud’s Restaurant in the French Quarter. One of the city’s most distinguished dining experiences will be a seated, five course dinner to celebrate the work of...
vinepair.com
The Best Places to Drink in New Orleans
For more of the best places to drink, check out our other City Guides. New Orleans exists in a drinking duality. It’s often (and inaccurately) cited as the birthplace of cocktails, and the art and history of the mixed drink is justifiably revered if not sanctified here. It’s also the home of Bourbon Street and Mardi Gras, where debauchery and digestive reverse engineering are commonplace. Perhaps this juxtaposition is why the Big Easy excels so highly at offering elegance without pretense. It’s simultaneously the city of giant Hurricanes and the Sazerac. It’s the lovable, slightly sloppy reveler that crashed the debutante ball. The result is a unique energy that you’d be hard-pressed to find anywhere else.
myneworleans.com
NOLA.com
24-hour po-boys, daiquiris, rooftop patio headed to Mid-City as Melba‘s expands
For the past decade, Melba’s has held down the busy corner of Elysian Fields and North Claiborne avenues with 24-hour po-boys, hot plates and daiquiris. Now work is underway to open a second Melba’s on Tulane Avenue in Mid-City. The new restaurant will be modeled closely on the...
NOLA.com
New Orleans community leaders divided on affordable housing fix
Two new affordable housing developments are coming online in New Orleans, to address a critical shortage that has long vexed community leaders. It's a complex problem with no easy answers, according to The Times-Picayune Power Poll, which found key influencers divided on solutions. What is the best way to solve...
NOLA.com
For $2.9M, a posh pool, new kitchen and easy-living luxe interior beckon on New Orleans' Versailles Blvd.
One of the city's stately boulevards, Versailles, is home to a family residence with expansive living spaces both indoor and out, all in an eye-catching style. The $2,950,000 home at 17 Versailles Blvd., in the Broadmoor area, underwent extensive renovations in 2015, with the enclosure of a three-car garage to expand the space for entertaining. That means it offers more than 6,400 square feet.
myneworleans.com
NOBA Offers Tuition-Free Youth Dance Classes
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Ballet Association (NOBA)’s Center for Dance (CFD), in partnership with the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission (NORD), opens registration beginning August 15 for the fall 2022 semester of tuition-free, after-school dance classes for youth ages 4-18. The NOBA Center for Dance’s nationally award-winning, tuition-free Early Childhood Program (ages 4-5), Preparatory Program (ages 6-11), and Teen Program (ages 12-18) provide sequentially based technique classes in ballet, modern, jazz, hip hop, and West African dance. Classes will be held at seven NORD Rec Centers and registration for any child with a demonstrated interest will be filled on a first come, first served basis beginning August 15 online on NOBA’s website at www.nobadance.com/youth-classes, as well as the week of August 22 during in-person registration at each class location. Classes are held in-person during the fall starting the week of September 12 and will culminate in December with a costumed performance as part of NOBA’s Neighborhood Concert Series. A $15 registration fee is due at the time of registration per type of class and center. Registration fees are payable with a credit/debit card if applying online, or with cash only during in-person registration.
Louisiana Fisherman Catches Shark in Lake Pontchartrain
It is not uncommon to find sharks in Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans. Sharks can swim into the lake from the Gulf of Mexico but one fisherman is warning of the dangers of sharks. Joseph Rohaley, a local fisherman, caught a bull shark while out fishing on the lake Monday....
theadvocate.com
L'Auberge, Boomtown parent company changing its name
Penn National Gaming, the parent company of five Louisiana casinos, announced Thursday it is changing its name. The business will now be known as Penn Entertainment. The new name reflects the transformation the company has undergone over the past few years, Jay Snowden, Penn Entertainment CEO and president, said in a statement.
Tulane University student, sister killed in Hamptons housefire, family members expected to survive
A Tulane University student and her sister died while vacationing with their family in the Hamptons earlier this week, university officials announced.
theadvocate.com
This lemonade business started as a stand. Now, they’re selling with a purpose in Tiger Stadium.
The past three years have been sweet for Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade. The business got its start in 2012 when Leroy Hayward III, then 6 years old, participated in Lemonade Day Louisiana, an annual event that teaches children to be entrepreneurs. Sherilyn and Leroy Hayward Jr., Leroy’s parents, had just found out he was autistic and wanted to find things their son could do. They decided to set up a lemonade stand in their front yard, let Leroy sell drinks and give some of the profits to his doctors at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.
