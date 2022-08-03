ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Joe Biden Risks Impeachment if Democrats Lose Both House and Senate

Democrats could be facing major losses in this year's crucial midterm elections as Republicans aim to take back the House of Representatives and the Senate in November. If President Joe Biden's party loses control of both chambers, he could end up facing impeachment after several Republicans indicated that GOP majorities would move in that direction.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
City
Madison, IN
The Independent

McConnell doesn’t answer directly when asked if Manchin and Schumer ‘played’ him

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to say on Fox News whether Democratic senators outsmarted him in their plan to pass their proposed climate, healthcare and tax legislation. Mr McConnell went on Special Report on Wednesday, where Bret Baier asked a question from a viewer on whether he got “played” when Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia announced their deal on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 last week. News of the deal came after the Senate passed a bill to bolster the semiconductor industry. The Senate minority leader had previously said he...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Senate GOP launches ad attacking Patty Murray

Republicans are now putting money behind their claims that Washington is a potential Senate pickup opportunity this fall. The National Republican Senatorial Committee launched an attack ad against Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.)
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Governor#Politics Legislative#Indiana Capital Chronicle#The Indiana Senate#Republican#Statehouse#Hoosiers
Tennessee Lookout

U.S. Senate fails to advance burn pits bill for veterans in dispute over spending

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate came up short Wednesday in trying to move ahead on legislation that would provide health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits overseas. The bill, from Montana Democratic Sen. John Tester and Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran, has been bogged down for nearly two months as U.S. lawmakers […] The post U.S. Senate fails to advance burn pits bill for veterans in dispute over spending appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell, united on Jan. 6: Both leaders vowed to keep certifying electoral votes as a riot raged, according to new video from the day.

The Jan. 6 select panel is contrasting the conversations with Trump’s actions. Inside the room: The Jan. 6 select committee played new video Thursday night of congressional leadership speaking by phone from a secure location with then-acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller. Leaders in both parties urged Miller to quickly reopen the Capitol after the siege by pro-Trump rioters.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Minnesota

Senate Dems announce they have the votes to pass Inflation Reduction Act

Senate Democrats have reached an accord on changes to their marquee economic legislation, they announced late Thursday, clearing the major hurdle to pushing one of President Joe Biden's leading election-year priorities through the chamber in coming days. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., a centrist who was seen as the pivotal vote, said in a statement that she had agreed to changes in the measure's tax and energy provisions and was ready to "move forward" on the Inflation Reduction Act. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said lawmakers had achieved a compromise "that I believe will receive the support" of all Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Schumer announces Senate vote for major climate and healthcare bill on Saturday

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that there would be a vote on a motion to proceed on the Inflation Reduction Act, Democrats’ climate and spending bill, on Saturday, teeing up the process for a vote on the legislation.Mr Schumer on Thursday announced the vote despite the fact that the Senate Parliamentarian has yet to finish subjecting the legislation to the Byrd Bath process to determine whether any part of the Inflation Reduction Act constitutes “extraneous matter”.Democrats, who have only 50 seats in their caucus, and hope to pass the legislation through a process called budget reconciliation, which would allow...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Senate
The Independent

Senate passes burn pit bill a week after Republicans blocked legislation

The Senate passed legislation to provide health care to US military veterans who had been exposed to toxic burn pits less than a week after Republicans blocked the legislation many of them had previously supported.Every senator who caucuses with Democrats and many Republicans voted for the legislation, with only 11 senators voting against the bill. On Wednesday last week, 25 Republicans switched their vote on legislation they had previously supported when it had passed 84 to 14 in favour of the bill.Comedian and veterans’ activist Jon Stewart was emotional when watching the vote from the gallery with veterans and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

On This Day: Obama bans protests at military funerals

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1890, the first execution by electric chair was carried out. William Kemmler was put to death at Auburn Prison in New York for the ax murder of his girlfriend. In 1926, Gertrude Ederle of New York became the first American...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy