Buttigieg says he doesn't get why some House Republicans voted against gay marriage bill and tells Senate to 'vote yes and move on'
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told GOP senators to "vote yes" on a bill to codify same-sex marriage and "move on." The Respect for Marriage Act passed the House with bipartisan support last week and now waits in the Senate. On CNN, Buttigieg said he doesn't "know why this would be...
Joe Biden Risks Impeachment if Democrats Lose Both House and Senate
Democrats could be facing major losses in this year's crucial midterm elections as Republicans aim to take back the House of Representatives and the Senate in November. If President Joe Biden's party loses control of both chambers, he could end up facing impeachment after several Republicans indicated that GOP majorities would move in that direction.
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule
In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
Opinion: Another One Bites the Dust – 6 out of 10 Trump Impeachment Voters Now Gone
With the loss on Tuesday of Michigan Representative Peter Meijer now final, a full 6 of the 10 House GOP members who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump have been officially eliminated from office.
McConnell doesn’t answer directly when asked if Manchin and Schumer ‘played’ him
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to say on Fox News whether Democratic senators outsmarted him in their plan to pass their proposed climate, healthcare and tax legislation. Mr McConnell went on Special Report on Wednesday, where Bret Baier asked a question from a viewer on whether he got “played” when Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia announced their deal on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 last week. News of the deal came after the Senate passed a bill to bolster the semiconductor industry. The Senate minority leader had previously said he...
Chuck Schumer says senators have reached an agreement to pass veterans health care legislation — they'll vote on three amendments.
The Majority Leader said he believes the Senate will send the bill to Joe Biden's desk Tuesday evening. What's happening: Senators have reached a deal to pass veterans health care legislation, after the GOP blocked the legislation last week and pushed for multiple amendments. At his weekly press conference, Majority...
Senate GOP launches ad attacking Patty Murray
Republicans are now putting money behind their claims that Washington is a potential Senate pickup opportunity this fall. The National Republican Senatorial Committee launched an attack ad against Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.)
A Republican-funded poll finds one of the closest battlegrounds in the country favors GOP Rep. Young Kim by 16 percent.
13 percent of voters said they were still undecided in the district that would've gone to Joe Biden by two points in 2020. New battleground race numbers: A new poll shows California Rep. Young Kim is leading her Democratic challenger in one of the most closely watched House races this election cycle.
Can Senate Democrats get Sinema on board for Manchin-backed spending deal?
A deal between Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on a healthcare, tax, and climate proposal, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, has cast a new spotlight on Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), who is the only unclear Senate Democratic vote on the legislation.
Republicans eyeing votes on immigration, border security in upcoming reconciliation ‘vote-a-rama’
Senate Republicans are looking to line up a number of votes on amendments related to immigration and border security in the upcoming "vote-a-rama" related to the budget reconciliation bill -- moves that could put pressure on Democrats in tough re-election races. Democrats are attempting to move a trimmed down social...
Democrats are working to get Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to yes on Manchin-backed climate, health, and tax bill
As Senate Democrats prepare to start voting on their in-progress climate, health care, and tax package this week, they are facing two big wild cards: the Senate parliamentarian and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), the only member of the Democratic caucus who has not publicly backed the legislation. The package, the...
Senate GOP backtracks after veterans bill firestorm
Republican leaders are promising a veterans' health care bill blocked by most of their members will pass this week, even as some still blame Democrats for the blockade.
U.S. Senate fails to advance burn pits bill for veterans in dispute over spending
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate came up short Wednesday in trying to move ahead on legislation that would provide health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits overseas. The bill, from Montana Democratic Sen. John Tester and Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran, has been bogged down for nearly two months as U.S. lawmakers […] The post U.S. Senate fails to advance burn pits bill for veterans in dispute over spending appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell, united on Jan. 6: Both leaders vowed to keep certifying electoral votes as a riot raged, according to new video from the day.
The Jan. 6 select panel is contrasting the conversations with Trump’s actions. Inside the room: The Jan. 6 select committee played new video Thursday night of congressional leadership speaking by phone from a secure location with then-acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller. Leaders in both parties urged Miller to quickly reopen the Capitol after the siege by pro-Trump rioters.
Senate Dems announce they have the votes to pass Inflation Reduction Act
Senate Democrats have reached an accord on changes to their marquee economic legislation, they announced late Thursday, clearing the major hurdle to pushing one of President Joe Biden's leading election-year priorities through the chamber in coming days. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., a centrist who was seen as the pivotal vote, said in a statement that she had agreed to changes in the measure's tax and energy provisions and was ready to "move forward" on the Inflation Reduction Act. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said lawmakers had achieved a compromise "that I believe will receive the support" of all Democrats...
Schumer announces Senate vote for major climate and healthcare bill on Saturday
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that there would be a vote on a motion to proceed on the Inflation Reduction Act, Democrats’ climate and spending bill, on Saturday, teeing up the process for a vote on the legislation.Mr Schumer on Thursday announced the vote despite the fact that the Senate Parliamentarian has yet to finish subjecting the legislation to the Byrd Bath process to determine whether any part of the Inflation Reduction Act constitutes “extraneous matter”.Democrats, who have only 50 seats in their caucus, and hope to pass the legislation through a process called budget reconciliation, which would allow...
Senate passes burn pit bill a week after Republicans blocked legislation
The Senate passed legislation to provide health care to US military veterans who had been exposed to toxic burn pits less than a week after Republicans blocked the legislation many of them had previously supported.Every senator who caucuses with Democrats and many Republicans voted for the legislation, with only 11 senators voting against the bill. On Wednesday last week, 25 Republicans switched their vote on legislation they had previously supported when it had passed 84 to 14 in favour of the bill.Comedian and veterans’ activist Jon Stewart was emotional when watching the vote from the gallery with veterans and...
Manchin claims Democratic social spending and tax bill is filled with GOP priorities
As Democrats prepare to advance their social spending and taxation bill via a party-line budget reconciliation process, one of its chief sponsors, Sen. Joe Manchin, says he thinks Republicans should be on board with it too. Manchin, D-W.Va., cut a deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on the...
Democrats on verge of major legislative victory
Senate Democrats are on the verge of a major legislative victory on a spending package aimed at tackling climate change, expanding health care and capping drug prices. Scott MacFarlane explains what's in the bill.
On This Day: Obama bans protests at military funerals
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1890, the first execution by electric chair was carried out. William Kemmler was put to death at Auburn Prison in New York for the ax murder of his girlfriend. In 1926, Gertrude Ederle of New York became the first American...
