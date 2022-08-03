Read on www.newsfromthestates.com
Abortion, elections top issues for Republicans following convention
The Montana Republican Party recently took steps to bolster its stance on hot-button issues like abortion and election integrity that will be focal points of upcoming elections and the 2023 state legislative session. A few weeks ago, Republican party delegates gathered in Billings to hash out how the party wants...
Democrats outline party priorities leading up to election season
Montana Democrats hammered out the details of their party platform, outlining six core tenets candidates will be running on this November, spanning from affordable housing to access to protecting the state’s constitution. This meeting comes two weeks after Republicans met to discuss their party platform, which brought with it...
DCCC criticizes Johnson County sheriff’s endorsement of GOP House nominee Adkins
TOPEKA — The Democratic campaign committee working to reelect U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids turned a spotlight Thursday on Republican nominee Amanda Adkins’ gratitude for the endorsement by a Kansas sheriff engaged in a secretive investigation of alleged election fraud. Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden’s endorsement of Adkins was...
Colorado Republicans criticize inclusion of letter signed by Polis with TABOR refund checks
Gov. Jared Polis speaks at an event to celebrate the opening of Colorado Democrats' Aurora field office on June 28, 2022. (Faith Miller/Colorado Newsline) Colorado Republicans filed a campaign finance complaint against Democratic Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday for the inclusion of a letter with his signature that accompanies upcoming TABOR refund checks.
A controversial teacher pay plan, the NC treasurer’s love for cash in the pension fund and more: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch
Superintendent Catherine Truitt denies plan would introduce “merit pay,” but critics strongly disagree. With just a few weeks left before the start of a new school year, districts are scrambling to fill teaching vacancies. North Carolina educators, and those in other states, are leaving the profession in large...
Abortion bans, COVID lockdowns and income tax repeal are key issues in Republican Lt. Gov primary
The eight candidates vying to be the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor in November. (Screenshot | WisEye) The crowded primary race to be the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor this fall includes eight candidates from a variety of backgrounds, but support for Wisconsin’s 1849 felony abortion ban and tax cuts and continued opposition to measures instituted to stop the spread of COVID-19 in 2020 have dominated the race.
Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor make their final pitch
Rendering of the blue donkey in a spotlight representing the Democratic political party, on top of the American Flag. OsakaWayne Studios, via Getty, royalty free. The two candidates in Wisconsin’s Democratic primary for lieutenant governor, which takes place Tuesday, Aug. 9, both say re-electing Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is their top priority.
‘It provided hope’: Michigan advocates look ahead after abortion rights vote in Kansas
Dawn Rattan, right, cries and applauds Aug. 2, 2022, at the Kansans for Constitutional Freedom watch party after learning Kansans had defeated a constitutional amendment to remove abortion rights. | Lily O’Shea Becker/Kansas Reflector. After the U.S. Supreme Court in June struck down Roe v. Wade, Mary Wehrman called...
Texas House speaker says he’s confident Legislature will revive expiring corporate tax break program
House Speaker Dade Phelan sits on an interview with The Texas Tribune at the Capitol on Aug. 24, 2021. (Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune) To follow the latest developments on the Texas Legislature, sign up to receive our weekly Legislature newsletter. Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, said Thursday he is...
Tina Peters gains nothing in costly recount as she continues to raise money off election denial
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters speaks during a rally organized by the Truth & Liberty Coalition in support of her. The rally took place on Dec. 1, 2021, in front of the old Mesa County courthouse in Grand Junction. (Sharon Sullivan for Colorado Newsline) In Colorado’s first statewide election recount...
Holcomb doesn’t seem to care about enormous policy debate on abortion
Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks at the Indiana State Fair on July 29. (Photo from governor's flickr) Indiana is in the throes of one of the most important policy debates the state has ever seen —do women control their bodies or do lawmakers? And depending on the answer, where is the line drawn?
A West Michigan library faces closure after voters defund it over LGBTQ+ books
A small West Michigan library was essentially defunded in this week’s primary election in a dispute over the LGBTQ+ material in its collection, although advocates say it represents more than just a dispute over books, but an assault on personal liberties. What is normally a routine millage renewal for...
Idaho Gov. Little appoints Eva Nye to Pocatello’s District 29 Senate seat
Eva Nye has been appointed to fill Idaho’s Legislative District 29 Senate seat vacated by her late husband, Sen. Mark Nye, Gov. Brad Little announced in a Friday press release. A Pocatello resident, Eva Nye is a former Pocatello City Council member who served for 14 years. She is...
This Hawaii Super PAC Is Spending Millions To Defeat One Political Opponent This Year
Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Ikaika Anderson is benefitting from more than $2 million in support from groups affiliated with the carpenters union. Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2022. A political group with ties to the construction industry and a history of running attack ads has launched a full-court press this year to sway...
Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit
Ste Genevieve Counnty residents have been fighting efforts by NexGen Mining Inc. to mine silica in their county. (Niara Savage/Missouri Independent) Poisonous sand blowing in the wind. Wells running dry. A dark night sky ruined by constant lights. These are the things residents in Ste Genevieve County are worried about...
Bogalusa workers to join labor strike at federal call centers in 3 states
Maximus call center workers in Hattiesburg picket during a previous strike. They are organizing another demonstration Monday, Aug. 8, in Louisiana, Mississippi and Virginia. (Photo courtesy of CWA) Frustrated workers at Maximus, the nation’s largest federal call center contractor, plan to go on strike Monday at three of the company’s...
Give Montanans the right to choose ‘None of the Above’
On Election Day, assuming you can still bring yourself to vote, you go down to the polls, or more likely, the mailbox and look at the selection of candidates for various offices. Some are OK, some are not, so you pick your favorite and then you come to a race where both candidates are, in your opinion, bums. Your choice is to choose the lesser of the bums, write in Mickey Mouse, or skip it entirely. But whatever you do, you don’t really get to say “these two people are bums.”
State can’t deliver new dental benefits to adults on Medicaid without more dentists
NHTI's dental hygiene program, the only one in the state, is a workforce pipeline for dental practices struggling to hire. The state relies on schools in Maine and Massachusetts for dental students, with hope some stay. (Courtesy) The state’s victory this year in finally getting lawmaker approval to provide nearly...
‘She shouldn’t be telling doctors and physicians how to practice medicine’
Tudor Dixon participates in a GOP gubernatorial debate in Warren, June 30, 2022 | Laina G. Stebbins. Following the results of Tuesday’s GOP gubernatorial primary election, physicians around the state said they’re concerned about what a Tudor Dixon administration could mean for pregnant people. Dixon, whose run was...
New advisory group aims to improve pregnancy, postpartum care in Pa. | Five for the Weekend
Isolation and other pandemic stresses can harm pregnant women’s mental health, with effects on their babies too (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images/The Conversation). Happy weekend, all. Earlier this week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced the creation of an advisory group to improve pregnancy and postpartum care...
