How to remotely control and access your Amazon Alexa devices
As sensitive as the far-field mic on Echo devices may be, you may not always be close enough for your Alexa device to hear you. Thankfully, you can control your Alexa devices right from your phone, whether at the grocery store or in the backyard. The Alexa app isn't just how you set up Echo and other Alexa-enabled devices. It also turns your phone into an Echo you can take with you everywhere.
It's time for Amazon Drive users to move all their files or lose them
Amazon is much more than just a shopping destination you can pick up a brand spanking new microwave oven from — it actually has something of an ecosystem of its own with both software and hardware products that give even the likes of Google and Microsoft a run for their money sometimes. Obviously, not all see success thanks to the intense, cutthroat competition in their respective categories. One such venture is a cloud storage application that's very similar to Google Drive. Chances are you haven't even heard of Amazon Drive until we brought it to your attention. If you're curious about dropping your files onto the service, though, it's probably too late.
OnePlus shows off OxygenOS 13, headed first to the OP 10 Pro
OnePlus has just gone official with the OnePlus 10T, a phone that’s not arriving without a healthy dose of controversy, having dropped (temporarily, we hope) its iconic alert slider. But when it comes to questionable moves from the company, none stand out more prominently in recent memory that the decisions it’s been making with regard to its software — and specifically, the influence of ColorOS upon OxygenOS. After all the ColorOS pushback, we've been hugely curious to see what the next step would look like, and today we got a preview of just that, as OnePlus drew back the curtain on OxygenOS 13.
Google's folding Pixel might not have a camera cutout in its interior screen
Although its launch doesn't seem to be on the horizon, it's tough to go much more than a week without hearing some rumblings and rumors surrounding the Pixel Fold. Google's first step into the world of futuristic phone hardware — a space dominated by the likes of Samsung — seems as far off as ever, and yet, new reports about the device continue to trickle out. Not long after spotting a foldable icon in Google's Camera app, we're now learning about how the Pixel Fold will divide up its lenses between screens.
Amazon Echo Show: 13 incredible tips and tricks
The Echo Show line of smart displays is full of features that make Amazon's smart display a good buy, but there are plenty more ways to integrate them into your daily routine. While it's common knowledge that the Echo Show is great for video chatting with your friends and family, you didn't buy it just for the once-in-a-blue-moon video call with your mother. There are plenty of ways you could be using your Echo Show more effectively, and we've collected some of the best ones right here.
How to find downloads on your Android phone
Since web browsing is a way of life, downloading files is a regular activity we do daily. Be it music, photos, or videos, Android devices can host a random assortment of files at any given time. We can sometimes forget just how easy it is to collect a ton of downloads in a short amount of time.
How to unsend an email in Gmail
In the fast-paced, cutthroat business environment of the 21st century, it's easy to lose customer trust—or worse—by making a simple mistake in an email. While it's always better to proofread your emails before sending them, mistakes sometimes slip by. Normally, when a mistake slips by, it ends up with follow-up apology emails and egg on your face, but if you're using Gmail, you have tools at your disposal to avoid those mistakes in the first place.
Samsung inadvertently confirms color and storage options for its upcoming foldables
Samsung’s next Unpacked event is right around the corner, and there's been no shortage of leaks and rumors about the devices expected to debut at the event. The stars of the show will be the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 alongside the Galaxy Watch 5, and we already have a great sense of what to expect from those. As we wait for everything to go official, we're getting some early confirmation of color options, thanks to one of Samsung's online tools.
DJI Mini 3 Pro review: The best pick for a small drone
The first generation Mavic Mini was a great drone in its time, packing DJI’s smart design and technology into a tiny body that falls just under the weight limit that would require registration in many countries. It was great for casual exploration, but a lack of features and a mediocre camera held it back from being useful for much else. The release of the Mini 2 (sans ‘Mavic’ branding) brought near feature parity with the higher-end models and a substantially better camera, but the image quality was still not quite up to the standards of pixel peepers. Now DJI is pushing beyond normal iterative upgrades with its latest model, the DJI Mini 3 Pro, pairing the tiny frame with a much more powerful camera and a new gimbal that rotates 90 degrees for vertical video.
Your Pixel's flashlight reminders are either going to be really helpful or really annoying
Every three months, Google releases a Feature Drop for its Pixels, a roundup of new tools and tricks that enhance how you use your phone every day. Often, these are so packed with changes, it's easy to lose track of how they all work, forgetting that your Pixel has some neat capabilities it didn't always have. It's especially true for At a Glance, Google's handy widget that, lately, has become essential for everything from showcasing the air quality to controlling your smart doorbell.
Get ready for TikTok mini-games, currently in early testing in the app
There is big money in gaming, so it's unsurprising to see many major tech companies wanting to enter the market. TikTok is now one of those opportunists, and it has been testing a pair of mobile mini-games on its platform for months after entering into a partnership with Zynga last year. Now, the app has not only expanded its games catalog but is also broadening testing.
Latest Galaxy Watch 5 leak offers us our best look yet at Samsung's supersized smartwatches
We're less than a week out from the official unveiling of the Galaxy Watch 5 series, but that doesn't mean the leaks are anywhere close to finished. With just a few days to go, a new report is giving us our best look yet at all three models Samsung is ready to debut, along with some specs that promise serious improvements to battery life — on the larger models, at least. If anything, these new wearables promise to usher in the era of massive gadgets with matching batteries.
Wear OS 3 hands-on: Google’s free-market wearable future
Montblanc invited me to check out its new (and very expensive) Wear OS 3-powered smartwatch. I didn’t get a lot of time with it, and you can anticipate a more extensive review of both the software and this watch coming later, but the abridged version is that Wear OS 3 isn’t a silver bullet for Android’s wearable problems. If anything, it seems like Google is offloading more of its responsibility onto manufacturers to fix the situation, and I’m not sure that’s wise.
The first Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 smartwatch could debut very soon
If you're a fan of square smartwatches, you have a few choices: you can buy an Apple Watch or you can buy the upcoming Oppo Watch 3, which looks like a carbon copy of Apple's iconic wearable. Of course good looks don't solve the bigger issues with WearOS, and we're not even sure if Google's upcoming Pixel Watch will be a real competitor for the Apple Watch. With round designs dominating the WearOS market, however, so we're always happy to see the debut of a new well-equipped square model.
Google could launch the Pixel 7 in mid October
Google teased the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro back at I/O in May 2022 despite their launch being months away. It gave us a glimpse of their design and confirmed the devices would be powered by the "next generation" Tensor 2 chip. While the big G did not reveal any specs, rumors have given us a good idea of what to expect from the company's 2022 flagship smartphones. A new leak now reveals the alleged release date of the new Pixels.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is now all but confirmed to cost more than Flip 3
Samsung is all set to announce the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 at an Unpacked event on August 10. Leaks and rumors have already detailed the Korean giant's upcoming foldables, and they are not looking like a massive upgrade over the current-gen models. If you were expecting the Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 would retain the same prices as their predecessor because they will be a minor refresh, you could be in for a surprise. A new leak suggests that Samsung could increase the European pricing of its foldables across the board this year.
Your WhatsApp group admin will soon be able to delete your messages
WhatsApp certainly didn’t pioneer group chats, but it was instrumental in making them an indispensable part of our lives. The Meta-owned service has been around for over a decade now, and group chats have been a WhatsApp feature since 2011. However, group administrators don’t have much control over the chat itself. To fix this for good, we learned WhatsApp is beta testing powerful controls, so administrators can delete messages sent by other members.
Amazon agrees to buy iRobot, putting robot vacuum makers on alert
Big Tech has been able to achieve and maintain its massive scale by acquiring businesses and their expertise of certain markets and then funding its way to competitiveness. Of late, Amazon has been focused on capturing as much of the smart home market as legally possible. It bought smart security camera maker Blink and video doorbell company Ring ovideo doorbell company Ring in 2017, got into the wireless mesh networking business with Eero in 2019, and has constantly been producing new appliances under its umbrella of brands while undercutting on price. Continuing on this trajectory, Amazon has confirmed that it is buying iRobot, maker of the widely popular Roomba automated vacuum.
Google Duo's Meet-ification is starting for everyone
There's a big transition in the works right now, as Google takes its latest stab at “simplifying” its communication apps by merging Duo and Meet. The company went official with its plan back at the start of June, and about a month later we started seeing an early sign of this change, as an update to Duo started introducing some new functionality and expressly acknowledged the pending Meet re-branding. At the time, only a few people were seeing any of this, but with August now upon us, it appears that Duo users everywhere are being brought in on the change.
Weekend poll: Do you leave autoplay enabled in apps?
It shouldn't come as any surprise that autoplay has grown so popular over the last decade. As your phone fills up with apps begging for your attention — and, indirectly, ad dollars — the easiest way to keep people from closing is to shove new content in their faces constantly. It's why every social network insists on copying TikTok, and, more broadly, it's why videos won't stop blasting every time you finish watching something on YouTube.
