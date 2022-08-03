Read on calais.news
calais.news
Life Skills Learned Through School Trip to Grocery Store
A trip to the grocery store is not typically fun for most, but when summer school students from Woodland Elementary School recently visited Calais IGA for a field trip, a good time was had, all while learning valuable life skills. For the second consecutive year, students visited Calais IGA as...
'Mind-blowingly rare' tufted puffin spotted along Maine coast
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine — In a span of fewer than six months, Mainers have seen two birds from far away make rare visits to the state's coast. The most recent? A tufted puffin. "Mind-blowingly rare" are the words the National Resources Council of Maine used to describe the puffin's...
calais.news
The State of Our Healthcare
On Monday, August 1, Calais Community Hospital (CCH) staff and leadership held a meet-and-greet with CCH board members and local officials from the greater-Calais area. This meeting took place on the hospital’s campus within the Zimmer Biomet Mobile Learning Center (MLC), an education bus that provides information about orthopedic topics and treatment options, and boasts a large display of surgical instruments and exhibits.
wabi.tv
Motorcyclist, juvenile hospitalized in crash in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash Thursday night in Lincoln. It happened around 10 p.m. on the Lee Road near the intersection of Highland Avenue. Police say as the motorcyclist approached the intersection, he saw two juvenile boys riding their skateboards...
How a Small Town in Maine Stopped a Silver Mine
PEMBROKE, Maine — One May evening, residents packed into a Pembroke meeting room to decide the future of their town. On the agenda: Should Pembroke ban industrial metal mining?. The coalition of farmers, environmentalists and retirees who had called the vote wasn’t sure what to expect. Pembroke, a town...
Man Found Dead Following Overnight Fire in Baileyville, Maine
A 67-year-old-man was found dead early Friday following a fire in the Washington County town of Baileyville. The Baileyville Fire Department was called to a fire at a home at 24 Summit Street in the downtown area at 12:12 a.m., according to Public Information Officer Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety. Firefighters discovered a deceased adult inside the home.
calais.news
Free Soccer Clinic for Area Youth
A soccer camp held recently at Calais High School was a huge success, according to one of the coaches, Josh Smith. Smith and coaches from area schools joined together to lead the clinic, all to help local youth learn new skills and improve their play.
foxbangor.com
2 arrested in burglaries across 3 counties
Ellsworth- Two people have been arrested in connection with burglaries across three different counties. After an 8 month investigation officers from the Ellsworth Police Department, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the State Police searched the home of Anthony Knights, 56, of Belfast on August 1. Inside the Patterson...
WMTW
Police recover items in more than a dozen Maine burglaries, make arrests
ELLSWORTH, Maine — Police say they have recovered items linked to 15 burglary cases in Hancock, Penobscot and Waldo counties, following an 8-month investigation. On Monday, Ellsworth Police, the Hancock County Sheriff's Office and Maine State Police searched a home on Patterson Hill Road in Belfast. During that search, they recovered about $200,000 worth of stolen items, including power tools, utility trailers, snowmobiles, snowplows, tires and a vehicle, as well as drugs and about $3,000 in suspected drug money.
Two Belfast men arrested after searches turn up $200,000 worth of suspected stolen property
BANGOR, Maine — Approximately $200,000 in suspected stolen property was found at a Belfast residence on Monday. The eight-month investigation was conducted by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, the Ellsworth Police Department, and the Maine State Police following a series of more than a dozen burglaries in Hancock County, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Ellsworth Police Department.
Old Town Police are Looking for a Man Whose Car Ran Into a House
Old Town Police have issued an arrest warrant for a driver whose vehicle ran into a house. Deputy Chief of Police Lee Miller says Old Town Police received a call at approximately 8:39 Tuesday evening reporting that a vehicle had crashed into a house at 393 Stillwater Avenue. The caller told authorities that the driver and a passenger had fled into the woods.
foxbangor.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle dies
BANGOR– A pedestrian hit by a car in Hudson last week has died from his injuries. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says David York,65, was struck on route 221 in Hudson just after 4:30 pm on July 27. He was taken by life flight to Northern Light Eastern...
